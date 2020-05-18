Voter guide: Andy Harris, Congress, District 1

Previous political experience

Maryland state senate, US House of Representatives

Why are you running for office?

To keep representing the people in the First Congressional District of Maryland

TRUMP RECORD

How do you assess the Trump administration so far? Name at least one positive and one negative.

Strong economy. Less tweeting

2017 TAX CUTS

What effect do you believe the federal tax cuts of 2017 have had on the economy thus far or will have in the future and why? Do you support the cuts?

I voted for them - they are important for global competitiveness

INCOME INEQUALITY

Is the level of economic inequality in the United States a problem, and why or why not? What, if anything, should the federal government do to address it?

It is not a problem that needs to be dealt with at the federal level.

GUN LAWS

Should federal gun laws be changed, and if so, how and why?

We need to enforce our current laws.

HEALTH CARE

What should Congress do with respect to the Affordable Care Act, how and why? If you believe it should be scrapped, what, if anything, should replace it?

We should make affordable insurance available, and promote price transparency and sales across state lines to bring down costs.

URBAN POLICY

What role should the federal government play in helping cities? What, if anything, would you do for Baltimore, specifically?

Baltimore needs federal help to enforce gun laws to help deal with the skyrocketing murder rate.

OPIOIDS

Do you back Elijah Cummings’ bill -- which Republicans say is too expensive -- to provide $100 billion over 10 years to fight the opioid epidemic? Why or why not?

I do not back a bill that doesn’t specifically designate how such monies will be spent. Opioid addiction is a problem whose best solution will come at the local level/

IMMIGRATION

What changes, if any, should Congress make to our immigration and deportation laws and policies? Should the DACA program be preserved? Why or why not?

We should enforce all our immigration laws and outlaw “sanctuary” jurisdictions. DACA recipients should not be placed in front of the line of people waiting for legal entry and citizenship.

TRADE

How would you rate the Trump administration’s trade stance with China and why?

A+

IRAN

Do you support the president’s decision to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal? Why or why not?

Yes. They have now admitted cheating on the deal.

NORTH KOREA

How should the United States address the rise of North Korea’s nuclear program?

Through military strength.

CLIMATE CHANGE

How should the United States address climate change?

In ways that do not harm our economy or place it at a disadvantage to our economic competitors like China.

GREEN NEW DEAL

Do you support the Green New Deal? Why or why not?