Voter guide: Tim Fazenbaker, Congress, District 2

Previous political experience

V.P. 7th District Civic Council, President of Beachwood Estates HOA, V.P. Colgate Improvement Association, Write In Candidate for Baltimore County Council 2018

Why are you running for office?

I am running to put American Kids First.

TRUMP RECORD

How do you assess the Trump administration so far? Name at least one positive and one negative.

I strongly support President Trump. As someone who came into the presidential campaign in 2016 with limited political experience but many ideas, President Trump has systematically attempted to live up to each of his campaign promises. I truly believe he has earned a grade of an “A”. The president has looked to improve immigration reform policies, has been at the helm of economic expansion, and has put into place trade tariffs that should improve our country. He has also taken measures to protect American lives by promoting peace through the appropriate use of military force.

2017 TAX CUTS

What effect do you believe the federal tax cuts of 2017 have had on the economy thus far or will have in the future and why? Do you support the cuts?

Americans who are able to keep more of their hard earned salary in their pocket would argue that the 2017 tax cuts were beneficial. Individual households that saw an increase in the amount of money remaining in their check were able to use that money on items that they desired. From the corporate tax break perspective, I believe that we will see the 2017 tax cut as a good economic policy for big businesses over the next several years. The tax cuts incentivize investments and should allow these companies to have additional funds available to increase wages and open other locations.

INCOME INEQUALITY

Is the level of economic inequality in the United States a problem, and why or why not? What, if anything, should the federal government do to address it?

Cronyism is a major factor for income inequality. I will fight to stop this and to expose those from all parties that partake.

GUN LAWS

Should federal gun laws be changed, and if so, how and why?

Americans have the God given right to protect themselves and their family at all times. The second amendment should not have an addendum and the government has no right to place any restrictions on gun carriers so long as individuals are legally able to obtain a gun permit.

HEALTH CARE

What should Congress do with respect to the Affordable Care Act, how and why? If you believe it should be scrapped, what, if anything, should replace it?

We need a cost effective system that allows competition across state lines and a la cart options.There should be a provision for emergency care. Individuals who are in dire need of a major medical procedure or treatment should not be left without any assistance. I am definitely not arguing for universal health care, but we need to be creative and find a way to make sure those facing critical health issues have some safety net.

URBAN POLICY

What role should the federal government play in helping cities? What, if anything, would you do for Baltimore, specifically?

The government should assist in the revitalization of struggling cities. Most of the change that takes place, however, needs to come from change in attitudes and behaviors of supporting socialist policies. The government should assist people with addiction and mental health concerns by funding organizations that have a proven track record of improving the lives of those who they are servicing. These organizations must be held accountable for making progress or be removed in favor of a different organization. Finally, the government should also provide a stimulus package for businesses in opportunity zones to decrease unemployment in areas in need.

OPIOIDS

Do you back Elijah Cummings’ bill -- which Republicans say is too expensive -- to provide $100 billion over 10 years to fight the opioid epidemic? Why or why not?

I do not fully support Elijah Cummings’ bill that addresses the opioid epidemic. The price tag for such action at $100 billion over 10 years is too steep when we have a great deal of problems we must contend with. The money that we do decide to allocate to this severe issue needs to be closely monitored. Accountability and transparency with the spending of government funds has been an issue in this state and I am uncertain that the money being pursued will be used appropriately. With my background in the mental health field, I know that the opioid problem (and drug addiction in general) often comes from some mental hurdle that people try to escape. I believe that instead of supplying drug users with a drug clinic to help get their fix, the city and National is better off paying counselors and specialists in the mental health field to help eradicate some of the anguishes users face which pushes them to drugs.

IMMIGRATION

What changes, if any, should Congress make to our immigration and deportation laws and policies? Should the DACA program be preserved? Why or why not?

I fully support President Trump on the matter of immigration. We must have secure borders, and we must put Americans first. I support the construction of a wall at the most concentrated areas of illegal entry on our southern border. I do not believe that sanctuary cities should be permitted since they are in essence aiding criminals. I also do not think the DACA program should be preserved. Making decisions that are best for a country are not always going to be easy or popular. I stand firm, though, in my belief that we must strengthen are borders, deter people from entering illegally, and make sure all Americans are taken care of before we worry about the needs of people who are not citizens.

TRADE

How would you rate the Trump administration’s trade stance with China and why?

President Trump deserves a high grading for his tough stance on trade and tariffs, especially concerning China.Many of our imports come from China and although they are dependent upon our country’s consumers, the Chinese have taken our willingness to buy from them for granted.President Trump is one of a few presidents over the last fifty years to fully address the imbalance of trade between our country and the Eastern Hemisphere.We cannot be the world’s leader if we continue to allow countries to strong arm us at our own expense.

IRAN

Do you support the president’s decision to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal? Why or why not?

I fully support President Trump’s decision to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal. Under previous administrations, the country’s leaders have inadvertently allowed Iran to become a very dangerous nation.By pulling out of the nuclear deal with Iran, President Trump put Iran, other countries, and current political leaders within the U.S. on notice. This action demonstrated that President Trump was not willing to allow us to be held hostage out of fear.We have the strongest military force in the world. We should not be fearful, and thus act fearfully, when handling high tension issues around the world.I fully support President Trump’s take on peace through visible strength. Pulling out of that deal was important in making sure the world knew that we would not back down from would-be terrorists.

NORTH KOREA

How should the United States address the rise of North Korea’s nuclear program?

President Trump took the appropriate initial steps in addressing North Korea’s nuclear program. He has met with Korean leadership and opened some form of dialogue. Appropriate dialogue, however, is not going to resolve this brewing issue.The United States needs to place sanctions on North Korea and work with nations around the world to do the same. Those countries that supply an abundant amount of goods and services to them should be persuaded to act in a way that alienates North Korea from the global economy. Doing so would force them to adhere to strict nuclear weapon regulations.If that were to fail, lawmakers would then be encouraged to consider military options that could be employed for the protection of United States citizens.

CLIMATE CHANGE

How should the United States address climate change?

The federal government of the United States should create incentives for individuals to be internally driven to do what is best for the environment.Unfortunately, government sponsored “recycling” programs, especially in Baltimore County, have been inefficient and ineffective. There is a great cost associated with recycling programs and yet due to inconsistencies in sorting of recyclables, we are continually paying for services that are not truly being rendered.The government should also consider deregulating some of the acts that have hamstrung corporations, and search out highly qualified environmental scientists that can advise with systemic change.

GREEN NEW DEAL

Do you support the Green New Deal? Why or why not?