Voter guide: William A. Devine III, Congress, District 5

Previous political experience

No repsonse

Why are you running for office?

To Retire Steny Hoyer

TRUMP RECORD

How do you assess the Trump administration so far? Name at least one positive and one negative.

I would give the President Trump administration a grade of C. The constant Tweeting would be a big Negative. The 2017 Tax Cuts a Positive.

2017 TAX CUTS

What effect do you believe the federal tax cuts of 2017 have had on the economy thus far or will have in the future and why? Do you support the cuts?

Yes I supported the Tax cuts for basically the middle class. The extra money in people’s paychecks helped pumped up the economy with buying goods and adding investments into the stock market.

INCOME INEQUALITY

Is the level of economic inequality in the United States a problem, and why or why not? What, if anything, should the federal government do to address it?

Economic inequality is a problem. Like the old saying goes: The Rich get Richer and The Poor get Poorer. We need to significantly increase the Minimum Wages and Tax on the Big Corporations.

GUN LAWS

Should federal gun laws be changed, and if so, how and why?

Improved background checks are needed especially at the Gun Shows where currently there are no background checks.

HEALTH CARE

What should Congress do with respect to the Affordable Care Act, how and why? If you believe it should be scrapped, what, if anything, should replace it?

Affordable Care Act is Not Affordable to the average American nor do you have a choice to see your favorite Doctor. I want a New Heath Care Act that we All can afford and also able to see the Doctor you like.

URBAN POLICY

What role should the federal government play in helping cities? What, if anything, would you do for Baltimore, specifically?

I am All for helping the City reduce their high crime rate, homelessness and drug epidemic. The Federal Government has given Billions in aid but we need to do more especially with reducing the drug epidemic that is causes the crime and homelessness.

OPIOIDS

Do you back Elijah Cummings’ bill -- which Republicans say is too expensive -- to provide $100 billion over 10 years to fight the opioid epidemic? Why or why not?

We need to do whatever it takes to significantly reduce the opioid epidemic.

IMMIGRATION

What changes, if any, should Congress make to our immigration and deportation laws and policies? Should the DACA program be preserved? Why or why not?

As of right now the immigration and deportation laws seem to be working better. We just need to enforce the laws and policies that we have on the books.

TRADE

How would you rate the Trump administration’s trade stance with China and why?

Excellent. Finally we are close to a level playing field with China by adding the New Tariffs.

IRAN

Do you support the president’s decision to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal? Why or why not?

Yes I support the decision. Iran is a Terrorist nation and not a friend of the U.S.A.

NORTH KOREA

How should the United States address the rise of North Korea’s nuclear program?

We should continue to closely monitor North Korea. We need to try and have a stronger relationship with China.

CLIMATE CHANGE

How should the United States address climate change?

We should use more Solar and Wind Power to replace fossil fuels. U.S. uses 15% production of emissions compared to China’s 30%. We need to globally work with other Countries to reduce the use of fossil fuels. If we keep burning fossil fuels at our current rate, it is generally estimated that all our fossil fuels will be depleted by 2060.

GREEN NEW DEAL

Do you support the Green New Deal? Why or why not?