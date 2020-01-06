In a special election, voters in Baltimore city, Baltimore County and Howard County will vote to replace the late U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings for the 7th Congressional District seat. Here are their responses to policy questions in The Baltimore Sun’s voter guide ahead of the Feb. 4 primary.
Previous political experience?
CURRENTLY, Chairman Baltimore County Republican Central Committee/Organization and Rules Committee, Chairman Maryland Republican State Election Integrity Committee, Baltimore County Republican Councilmantic District 3 Representative, 2ND Vice-Chairman Baltimore County Republican Central Committee.2014 Republican Nominee Maryland House of Delegates for Legislative District 10.... and previous Republican Candidate for the US House of Representatives District 7 Congress (2016 & 2018)WHERE I ACTUALLY LIVE.
Why are you running for office?
See next question. But generally to seek solutions to inequality and systemic injustice, defend our Constitution, our people’s rights and be on the side of Truth and Integrity in governance.
CUMMINGS RECORD
How do you assess Elijah Cummings’ representation of the 7th District? What would you do differently?
Terrible. He failed us having represented my District for over 30 years and showing little progress in our security or quality of life. I’d do EVERYTHING differently, beginning by working side-by-side with the people and use the office to root out corruption (past and current) in government and direct Federal funds straight to the people most affected in each community bypassing the greedy hands of politicians and City Hall. (Demand audits and paper trail for ALL departments). Make no mistake, anyone who holds a Congressional seat IS RESPONSIBLE for the failures around us, either by their ignorance or by their criminal association. The person who holds the trust of the people’s voice must at all times be accessible and transparent. If an elected person fears the people they are supposed to serve, then the people better fear that politician.
TRUMP RECORD
How do you assess the Trump administration so far? Name at least one positive and one negative.
There are many POSITIVES: one would be jobs and the economy are excellent.... NEGATIVE: There are still alot of people who cannot embrace the truth or judge him by his accomplishments for our country but instead judge him by his “different” management style.
IMPEACHMENT
Based on what you’ve seen, is there sufficient evidence to impeach?
NO
2017 TAX CUTS
What effect do you believe the federal tax cuts of 2017 have had on the economy thus far or will have in the future and why? Do you support the cuts?
Yes I support the Fed cuts but that shouldn’t permit our State and local governments to undermine those benefits to local people by raising fees, taxes and charges. Those cuts have helped our economy to soar, while the opposition Party does everything it can to make that fail for political effect.
INCOME INEQUALITY
Is the level of economic inequality in the United States a problem, and why or why not? What, if anything, should the federal government do to address it?
Within the purview of the Congressional seat, the Federal government can only ensure equal treatment and opportunity as permitted/required by law. So the short answer is: it’s not the Fed’s job other than preserve an even playing field with equal access for anyone who wants to make a better life for themselves and family.
GUN LAWS
Should federal gun laws be changed, and if so, how and why?
No man can “change” an inalienable right as expressed by our Bill of Rights. They are seperate from our man-made Constitution.Our Freedom of speech, our religious observances, our right to self defence and ALL other Rights in our Bill of Rights are unimpeachable. The Bill of Rights was acknowledged by our Founders as our Natural God given rights and codified to prevent government from enslaving the people. Like those other Rights, the 2nd Amendment is what guarantees ALL the others and “shall not be infringed”. Period.
HEALTH CARE
What should Congress do with respect to the Affordable Care Act, how and why? If you believe it should be scrapped, what, if anything, should replace it?
It’s un-Constitutional. Return to personal competitive healthcare. Those who have preconditions or cannot afford healthcare have always been covered. The ACA is nothing but a Socialist usurpation of individual Freedom.
URBAN POLICY
What role should the federal government play in helping cities? What, if anything, would you do for Baltimore, specifically?
AUDIT CITY HALL. The problems with the City are a State problem.... And there is damn sure enough money and taxes being collected and mismanaged but Annapolis refuses to address the problems and city “leadership”, well, there’s no such thing!The Fed needs to stop sending taxpayers money to Baltimore until the corruption is stopped.AND DON’T FORGET, CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT 7 ISNT ALL ABOUT BALTIMORE!
OPIOIDS
Do you back Cummings’ bill — which Republicans say is too expensive — to provide $100 billion over 10 years to fight the opioid epidemic? Why or why not?
I don’t like blank check government giveaways. That said if an “addict” wants to get clean, I’m all for a results-based approach to funding programs.... Not lining the pockets of bureacrates.
IMMIGRATION
What changes, if any, should Congress make to our immigration and deportation laws and policies? Should the DACA program be preserved? Why or why not?
ENFORCE THEM. Everybody back in line and apply. Secure our borders.
TRADE
How would you rate the Trump administration’s trade stance with China and why?
He sold rice to China! Next question.
IRAN
Do you support the president’s decision to pull out of Iran nuclear deal? Why or why not?
Yes.... The US had no deal. It was poorly constructed by the previous administration that did NOT have any teeth. So, it was like no deal at all.....
NORTH KOREA
How should the United States address the rise of North Korea’s nuclear program?
At this writing our Federal government IS addressing it. Should I be afforded the opportunity to know classified information about our country’s security I might have a different view. Elect William Newton for the US House of Representatives District 7 Congress and let’s see.
CLIMATE CHANGE
How should the United States address climate change?
It already happens 4 times a year... Do you want it to change more often or less often? As a lifelong Marylander I find it is very undependable.
GREEN NEW DEAL
Do you support the Green New Deal? Why or why not?
NO. Imagined by fools and concieved by idiots. Next?