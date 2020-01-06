Terrible. He failed us having represented my District for over 30 years and showing little progress in our security or quality of life. I’d do EVERYTHING differently, beginning by working side-by-side with the people and use the office to root out corruption (past and current) in government and direct Federal funds straight to the people most affected in each community bypassing the greedy hands of politicians and City Hall. (Demand audits and paper trail for ALL departments). Make no mistake, anyone who holds a Congressional seat IS RESPONSIBLE for the failures around us, either by their ignorance or by their criminal association. The person who holds the trust of the people’s voice must at all times be accessible and transparent. If an elected person fears the people they are supposed to serve, then the people better fear that politician.