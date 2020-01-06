We should preserve DACA. Immigrants are vital to our country and our workforce. Undocumented people currently living in the shadows need protection. Just like in 1986, we have the ability to craft bipartisan legislation to give people a path to citizenship that do not qualify for any current relief. The vast majorities of undocumented people have committed no crime and are only in the country seeking a better life for themselves and their family. By bringing them out of the shadows, we help our first responders by providing a community willing to assist in investigations, we increase our tax base and revenue and we reduce the overall exploitation of workers that create lower wages for every worker. To ensure our security and preserve our values, our policy must be clear, inclusive, allow rapid response to humanitarian crisis, address current and projected workforce needs, recognize our current reality, and provide protection and a path to legal residency or citizenship to those contributing to our communities and economy. America’s success depends on attracting and supporting successful integration of immigrants.