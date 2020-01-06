The biggest negative of the Trump administration is the caustic rhetoric and crude language that he has brought to the bully pulpit. Leadership must always be represented in a responsible way. It will quite possibly take us decades to recover from the negativity that has made so many Americans feel unwelcome, which has closed the door on global citizenry due to religious differences, and that has rebuked the Statue of Liberty’s promise of welcome to those who need a safe harbor. The dignity of democracy must be preserved. When an undignified expression is conflated with what should be dignified governance, the world becomes confused and respect toward the United States withers. A positive and silver lining of the Trump presidency is the uncovering of systems, memes, societal norms, and entrenched behaviors that are way overdue for analysis, truth-telling, and correction. Examples include racial and ethnic discrimination, violence against women, and anti-Muslim and anti-Semitic attitudes and attacks. Most Americans wish for a society based on peaceful coexistence and compassion. Unearthing this type of unhealthy and unfounded prejudice will assist us in achieving that goal. His negativity must be countered with bold expressions of empathy and historical truth that mobilizes all of us to protect and preserve America’s best inclinations for future generations.