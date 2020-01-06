Elijah Cummings was a very popular Congressman who won all of his elections with a plurality. There are a few things that I would do differently from Cummings if elected. I would work build coalitions between the different sections of the 7th Congressional District ( from hence 7CD). From the start I would work to help secure federal supplemental funding to improve public safety by assuring that law enforcement had all the necessary equipment to perform their jobs effectively. Second, I would use the influence of my office to combat environmental injustice in particular lead poisoning in 7CD. Third, I would work in the Congress avoiding partisan politics to secure funding for major infrastructure/transportation projects to spur growth and development. Fourth, I will use my office to help provide oversight for federal funds being brought to the region. Fifth, I would work tirelessly to push for greater funding of the Small Business Administration Programs and help small and mid-sized businesses get access to capital and credit—demanding that all banks and lending institutions comply with the Community Reinvestment Act of 1977. I will be a champion to defend the rights of homeowners and be a voice to those facing foreclosure and other financial challenges. My administration would work to make sure that everyone willing to work and play by the rules in 7CD have a equal chance to enjoy the American Dream.