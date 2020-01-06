Chaotic, norm-breaking, disruptive, and unconstitutional. In some quarters, the first three would be identified as positive as that is pretty much what he promised he would do if elected. The most common positive would be the good economy, which the latest poll states that 76% of Americans believe we have, as compared to the 22% who believe we have a poor economy. In fact, we do have a good economy (albeit one which is still tilted unfairly toward the rich), but that is not due to the Trump administration. Any economy is created by two factors: monetary policy and fiscal policy. The monetary policy is determined by the independent Federal Reserve and fiscal policy is determined by the President and Congress. It is the Federal Reserve that is responsible for the good economy. The fiscal policy (with trillion dollar deficits) is disastrous and at some point will overpower the good results of the monetary policy and lead to a severe economic downturn. When? Who knows, but at some point it will happen. The biggest negative would have to be the threats to our national security. When President Trump believes a KGB officer (President Putin) instead of his own Intelligence Community, you know that we have a problem like none other in our history.