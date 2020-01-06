In a special election, voters in Baltimore city, Baltimore County and Howard County will vote to replace the late U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings for the 7th Congressional District seat. Here are their responses to policy questions in The Baltimore Sun’s voter guide ahead of the Feb. 4 primary.
Previous political experience?
Baltimore County Board of Education (District 3) race in November 2018
Why are you running for office?
I have the education and experience to deal with two of the most important issues facing our country. The first is climate change. The second is the financial irresponsibility of the Congress. I have a law degree from the University of Oregon, where my focus was environmental law. I was a Park Ranger at Crater Lake National Park and am a lifetime member of the Sierra Club. As a finance professor at the University of Notre Dame, I had published a paper (The Environmental Tax Plan: A Meaningful Tax Reform Proposal) in The Journal of Midwest Accounting (Spring 1987) and I have been analyzing environmental issues since then. I have an MBA degree (Finance and Investments) from the George Washington University and have been an adjunct finance professor at the University of Maryland Global Campus (where I teach business finance and personal finance) for the last five years. I am a retired Navy Captain and was the Commanding Officer of two contracting units. I was one of the key individuals at the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) overseeing the Medicare Administrative Contractors. As a Supervisory Accountant at CMS, I was responsible for its financial statements, as well as the internal controls of the agency.
CUMMINGS RECORD
How do you assess Elijah Cummings’ representation of the 7th District? What would you do differently?
Outstanding and unparalleled. I—as would anyone—approach issues based on my own experience and education.
TRUMP RECORD
How do you assess the Trump administration so far? Name at least one positive and one negative.
Chaotic, norm-breaking, disruptive, and unconstitutional. In some quarters, the first three would be identified as positive as that is pretty much what he promised he would do if elected. The most common positive would be the good economy, which the latest poll states that 76% of Americans believe we have, as compared to the 22% who believe we have a poor economy. In fact, we do have a good economy (albeit one which is still tilted unfairly toward the rich), but that is not due to the Trump administration. Any economy is created by two factors: monetary policy and fiscal policy. The monetary policy is determined by the independent Federal Reserve and fiscal policy is determined by the President and Congress. It is the Federal Reserve that is responsible for the good economy. The fiscal policy (with trillion dollar deficits) is disastrous and at some point will overpower the good results of the monetary policy and lead to a severe economic downturn. When? Who knows, but at some point it will happen. The biggest negative would have to be the threats to our national security. When President Trump believes a KGB officer (President Putin) instead of his own Intelligence Community, you know that we have a problem like none other in our history.
IMPEACHMENT
Based on what you’ve seen, is there sufficient evidence to impeach?
President Trump was impeached on December 18, 2019 for abuse of power (using taxpayer money for his own benefit) and obstructing Congress (not allowing witnesses, specifically his political appointees, from testifying before Congress regarding his actions on the Ukraine). The votes on the two articles were 230-197 and 229-198. I would have voted with the majority. Ukraine and Russia are at war. To withhold military aid from Ukraine, our ally, was unconscionable.
2017 TAX CUTS
What effect do you believe the federal tax cuts of 2017 have had on the economy thus far or will have in the future and why? Do you support the cuts?
The federal tax cuts of 2017 provided a temporary stimulus to the economy, but the trillion dollar deficits are unsustainable and will eventually result in an economic downturn. A fiscal policy based on deficits during good economic times is unwise. Deficits are appropriate during a recession or depression, but not otherwise. We had strong economic growth, budget surpluses instead of deficits, and higher tax rates under President Clinton, and similar policies are what we need now.
INCOME INEQUALITY
Is the level of economic inequality in the United States a problem, and why or why not? What, if anything, should the federal government do to address it?
While we have a good economy overall, it does not impact everyone equally and that is a problem. An economy that makes the rich richer and leaves tens of millions of people in poverty is not a just economy. Anti-poverty approaches should be undertaken such as the one proposed by the Congressional Black Caucus. Its 10, 20, 30 plan would provide 10% of the federal discretionary spending to areas where at least 20% of the population has lived in poverty for at least 30 years.
GUN LAWS
Should federal gun laws be changed, and if so, how and why?
Yes, federal gun laws should be changed to decrease the tens of thousands of people killed each year by guns. In 2017, the most recent year for which complete data is available, almost 40,000 (39,773) people died from gun-related injuries in the U.S. That total is the most since at least 1968, the earliest year for which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has online data. The U.S. gun death rate is more than ten times what it is in such countries as Germany, Australia, or Spain. Reasonable changes that are within the boundaries of the Second Amendment to the Constitution would include: 1) a ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, 2) adequate funding for local violence intervention programs, 3) background checks for all gun sales, including at gun shows and online, 4) gun violence research by public health agencies, and 5) strengthening of laws to disarm all domestic abusers.
HEALTH CARE
What should Congress do with respect to the Affordable Care Act, how and why? If you believe it should be scrapped, what, if anything, should replace it?
Healthcare is a basic human right. Ultimately, we should have universal coverage using a social insurance model, while retaining a role for workers’ health plans. The Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) should be amended over time until we reach the objective of universal coverage. We should fully fund the Department of Veterans Affairs to ensure that it remains the primary source of care to our nation’s veterans. We should ensure that medications are affordable by increasing the federal government’s ability to negotiate drug prices with pharmaceutical companies.
URBAN POLICY
What role should the federal government play in helping cities? What, if anything, would you do for Baltimore, specifically?
The federal government can help cities in areas such as housing, fairness, rental assistance, and mass transit. Efforts to avoid foreclosure, provide assistance in buying or improving a home, and stopping homelessness are essential. For example, on December 18, 2019, the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and the Department of Veterans Affairs announced that $29.3 million will be provided to 216 local public housing agencies to provide a permanent home to veterans experiencing homelessness. While such an initiative is positive, it is not just veterans that experience homelessness and the program should be expanded to non-veterans. HUD can ensure fair lending practices, end housing discrimination, and provide rental assistance such as the Housing Choice Voucher Program (Section 8). Mass transit (such as the Red Line ended by Governor Hogan) would have been a major step forward in both improving the environment and making it easier for many to get to work. Instead of spending federal dollars to widen highways around Baltimore, that money should be spent on improved mass transit. The Capital News Service completed an investigation into how climate change affects the urban poor in Baltimore. Some steps to improve the situation included: 1) replacing dark-colored roofs with white or “cool roofs" that reflect sunlight, which will reduce both indoor and outdoor temperatures, 2) replacing asphalt and concrete sidewalks and alleys with more porous materials to maximize the effectiveness of storm drains and protect the Inner Harbor from pollution, and 3) planting large numbers of shade trees throughout the city.
OPIOIDS
Do you back Cummings’ bill — which Republicans say is too expensive — to provide $100 billion over 10 years to fight the opioid epidemic? Why or why not?
Congressman Cummings, along with Senator Warren, introduced legislation (Comprehensive Addiction Resources Emergency (CARE) Act) in May 2019 to provide $100 billion in new funding to tackle the nation’s opioid epidemic and the hundreds of thousands of people who have fatally overdosed this decade on opioids including prescription painkillers and illicit drugs such as heroin and the more powerful fentanyl. The cost could be paid for by rolling back the recent tax cuts or a new tax. The CARE Act was endorsed by a number of groups, including the American Medical Association, the American Society of Addiction Medicine, the AFL-CIO, the National Association of Counties, the American Public Health Association, and the Baltimore City Health Department. I support the CARE Act.
IMMIGRATION
What changes, if any, should Congress make to our immigration and deportation laws and policies? Should the DACA program be preserved? Why or why not?
I endorse the five major interconnected immigration pieces that the AFL-CIO has advocated: “a broad, inclusive road map to citizenship; an independent, professional bureau to measure labor shortages and ensure employers are not bringing foreign workers into the country to displace U.S. workers or to lower industry wages and working conditions; improvement, not expansion, of existing temporary worker programs; a secure, effective work authorization mechanism that treats workers fairly; and rational, humane border control measures.” An immigration bill, which would include the DACA program, must be done in a comprehensive way to keep families together (unless cases of abuse are present), protect U.S. workers, eliminate the exploitation of immigrant workers, and support the basic rights and dignity of all working people.
TRADE
How would you rate the Trump administration’s trade stance with China and why?
Chaotic and incomplete. President Trump does a “good” job of shouting and sowing confusion regarding trade negotiations, but that is a puerile way to effect change. We need an adult in the room.
IRAN
Do you support the president’s decision to pull out of Iran nuclear deal? Why or why not?
No. The United States should be engaged in and with the world community and not trending toward isolation as it is now. The Iran nuclear deal was a positive, albeit insufficient, step toward denuclearization.
NORTH KOREA
How should the United States address the rise of North Korea’s nuclear program?
Again, the United States should be engaged in and with the world community and not trending toward isolation as it is now. The rise of North Korea’s nuclear program was not prevented by previous presidents nor will it be prevented by the current president. The U.S. might have success by engaging China and Russia, and convincing those two countries that it is in their best interests to keep North Korea from further nuclear development. This is an intractable problem and unfortunately and realistically, the time may have passed to solve it.
CLIMATE CHANGE
How should the United States address climate change?
Climate change is arguably the greatest threat facing us and it is paramount that the federal government act quickly. The first step should be to maintain our commitment to the 2015 Paris Climate Accord to hold global warming to “well below” 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels. We must cut total greenhouse gas emissions by close to 60% by 2030. The goals should be zero waste, clean transportation, and 100% renewable energy. Given that meat and dairy provide 18% of the world’s calories, but produce 60% of the agriculture sector’s greenhouse gas emissions, the idea of killing 150 billion animals every year for food must be examined. The U.S. has contributed more to global warming than any other country and must lead by example to avert climate change. By the time of the United Nations climate change summit (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland in November 2020, the U.S. must demonstrate its commitment. We will not be successful unless we also adopt a population stabilization policy. The carrying capacity of the world has been reliably estimated at approximately two billion people instead of our current almost eight billion and headed toward eleven billion by 2100. We must ensure access to effective contraception. Slower population growth could reduce emissions globally by an estimated 40 percent or more.
GREEN NEW DEAL
Do you support the Green New Deal? Why or why not?
As previously stated, climate change is arguably the greatest threat facing us and it is paramount that the federal government act quickly. To the extent that the Green New Deal addresses that issue (as it does with its goal of 100% renewable, zero-emission energy sources, including investment into electric cars) I support it. However, four major environmental groups (the Sierra Club, the Natural Resources Defense Council, the Environmental Defense Fund, and the Audubon Society) did not sign the January 10, 2019 letter that was sent to all members of Congress in support of a Green New Deal. It is a bit of “inside baseball” and concerns issues such as opposition to market-based mechanisms and technology options such as carbon and emissions trading and offsets, carbon capture and storage, nuclear power, waste-to-energy, and biomass energy. These disagreements can be resolved in various amendments to the Green New Deal as now proposed. The important point is that it is imperative for the United States to make fundamental changes to achieve the goals of the 2015 Paris Climate Accord.