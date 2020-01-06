My strength as a candidate comes from more fully understanding how health care can be improved without sacrificing quality care, patient doctor satisfaction and cost containment. Other candidates may have health care or policy experience but haven’t been on the front lines for the underserved and destitute to gain perspective on this issue. I am not opposed to universal health care coverage but will want to go over the implementation, cost and infrastructure with my Democratic and Republican colleagues in both the house and senate. My initial plan would be to enact legislation to improve the Affordable Care Act (ACA) coverage for people over age 55yo and expand admission to the ACA for a higher total income above the poverty line. This could be paid for by eliminating waste inherent already in the health care system. An article in Journal of American Medicine1 describes multiple functions of waste and cost savings upwards of 300 million annually. My initiative to provide citizens with a universal health card would be coordinated with computer cloud data that allows a doctor to review medical records from your primary care physician anywhere in the country. This immediately eliminates millions of unnecessary labs and tests performed simply because there is a void of data during a work up for sudden illness. My prescription drug approach is similar to legislation under Mr.Cummings name. However, the bill gives power to the secretary of health and human services. The current secretary is a former pharmaceutical company CEO and lobbyist. Also, there is too much emphasis on cost alone on the drugs selected for an annual price negotiation. Any drug required and proprietary should be reviewed based on not only cost, but lives saved. Finally, negotiation of lower cost should not be ‘gifted’ to all other insurance providers. If this negotiation is allowing lower cost, then the other insurance providers should be required to assure savings are passed on to policy holders or perhaps that CEO compensation packages are regulated.1Waste in the US Health Care System, Estimated Costs and Potential for Savings. William H. Shrank, MD, MSHS1; Teresa L. et al. JAMA. 2019;322(15):1501-1509. doi:10.1001/jama.2019.13978