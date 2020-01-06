Most democrats adore Cummings. Some republicans blame him for the blight of the city. The average voter appreciates his civil rights background, but cannot understand why things are as bad as they are while he has been in office for so long.My perspective is different. As a Howard alumni, I will always appreciate who he was, but as a new conservative (former liberal) I know why things are how they are. The corruption runs deep and he is not the only politician who should be blamed. Two other congressmen represent this city and there are layers of responsibility built in. When I met with him after he supported my 2014 race for state delegate, I knew there was something missing. There is was leaders want to do and what is allowed to be done by the establishment. And Cummings was stuck square in the middle of the machine.