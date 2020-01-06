In a special election, voters in Baltimore city, Baltimore County and Howard County will vote to replace the late U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings for the 7th Congressional District seat. Here are their responses to policy questions in The Baltimore Sun’s voter guide ahead of the Feb. 4 primary.
Previous political experience?
2018 Republican Nominee CD2
2017 Republican Central Committee Member; Montgomery County
2016 Unaffiliated turned Republican Candidate CD8
2015 Campaign Manager for Christopher Barry, Special Election Ward 8 DC City Council Seat left vacant by death of his father Marion Barry
2014 Democratic Candidate, State Delegate LD18
2012 Store Manager for Official Merchandise for DNC Charlotte Convention and 2013 Inauguration
Why are you running for office?
Because there needs to be another strong voice who is willing to stop socialism and communism from taking over our country. It seems far fetched until you look at the policies that are being glorified by the Democrat Socialist faction that has taken over our former party. I didn’t plan on running in 2020 after surviving an emotionally abusive relationship that escalated throughout the 2018 primary through to 2019, but the morning that Congressman Cummings passed away, I received a text from my pastor saying that I should run for the seat. There is a lot of competition for this seat, but there is no other candidate who can understand the broader picture and offer solid conservative solutions to move all of us forward. If we do not return our attention to our conservative, God guided roots, more lives and futures will be lost.
CUMMINGS RECORD
How do you assess Elijah Cummings’ representation of the 7th District? What would you do differently?
Most democrats adore Cummings. Some republicans blame him for the blight of the city. The average voter appreciates his civil rights background, but cannot understand why things are as bad as they are while he has been in office for so long.My perspective is different. As a Howard alumni, I will always appreciate who he was, but as a new conservative (former liberal) I know why things are how they are. The corruption runs deep and he is not the only politician who should be blamed. Two other congressmen represent this city and there are layers of responsibility built in. When I met with him after he supported my 2014 race for state delegate, I knew there was something missing. There is was leaders want to do and what is allowed to be done by the establishment. And Cummings was stuck square in the middle of the machine.
TRUMP RECORD
How do you assess the Trump administration so far? Name at least one positive and one negative.
Pros - 1) First Step Act 2) Strong Stance on protecting Life of the preborn3) Economic Prosperity 4) workforce participation 5) decreased unemployment 6) enforcement of immigration laws 7) support for national sovereignty
Con - I’m concerned about the USMCA and its impact on political autonomy
IMPEACHMENT
Based on what you’ve seen, is there sufficient evidence to impeach?
No.
2017 TAX CUTS
What effect do you believe the federal tax cuts of 2017 have had on the economy thus far or will have in the future and why? Do you support the cuts?
Anything that helps the growth of our economy is a positive. Consumer and employer confidence has skyrocketed under the Trump administration. Most people who criticize tax cuts “on the rich” forget that most of us aspire to be rich someday.
INCOME INEQUALITY
Is the level of economic inequality in the United States a problem, and why or why not? What, if anything, should the federal government do to address it?
There is obvious inequality but not for the reasons why most people think. The Left likes to blame capitalism, but it is crony capitalism that is to blame. Congress is case in point. Most of the elected officials are placed and kept in office for decades to craft legislation that protects the powerful interests/lobbies (education, labor, corporate). the entire system is rigged to benefit the crony system and not the citizens. Elections like me for CD7 will help attack the status quo and destabilize the power structure that allows for inequalities to continue.
GUN LAWS
Should federal gun laws be changed, and if so, how and why?
We have a lot of federal laws on the books that more will only impact law abiding citizens. The issue with gun violence is that the aggressors are not law abiding. They don’t even respect human life. This mindset cannot be legislated out of the culture and our 2nd amendment rights are a separate issue all together.I also wholeheartedly believe that they same oppressors that are trying to control people through “gun control” are the descendants of the people who tried to take second amendment rights away from citizens since the beginning of our republic.
HEALTH CARE
What should Congress do with respect to the Affordable Care Act, how and why? If you believe it should be scrapped, what, if anything, should replace it?
The ACA was designed to corrupt the health care industry to make citizens beg for socialized medicine. Again cronyism made the system collapse. The main benefit that did arise from the ACA was including preexisting conditions. But the problems of the ACA were built in to implode the system and push “Medicare for all”.
URBAN POLICY
What role should the federal government play in helping cities? What, if anything, would you do for Baltimore, specifically?
Again economic stability and growth are the only “policies” that can “help” cities. Bringing back multi-layered industry, innovation, etc. are what is needed. Not more government dependency. Our elders did NOT want welfare because they knew that generations would be destroyed. We need people to get up and off on their own power and abilities. Not wipe off entire communities out of the economy.
OPIOIDS
Do you back Cummings’ bill — which Republicans say is too expensive — to provide $100 billion over 10 years to fight the opioid epidemic? Why or why not?
Opioids are not the only drugs that our country has problems with. I support multipronged solutions for chemical dependency, and am also concerned about SSRI (anti-depressants) and other over prescribed drugs and their impact on society. Sobriety and wholeness ought to be the goal for individuals not moving people from one drug dependency to the next.Unfortunately, when we last Christopher Barry to his addiction in 2016, I joined the millions of Americans who are personally impacted from the upsurge. I’m left to think, if Chris had the compassion for his problems as much as people are now having for opioids, perhaps he wouldn’t have felt so ashamed about his addiction. There may be some times when we have to make hard financial decisions to save lives. But the solutions have to be effective and not just astro turf.
IMMIGRATION
What changes, if any, should Congress make to our immigration and deportation laws and policies? Should the DACA program be preserved? Why or why not?
Our Immigration laws should be enforced equally. Now, people are being favorited over others. Some foreign nationals are given passes for now three decades creating a permanent alternative class of people who now are impacting virtually every aspect of life for legal immigrants and American citizens (education, employment, identification, criminal justice). Because of “identity politics” and political pandering, honest debate and discourse has barred real solutions. One main solution not utilized is increasing the Immigration Judges who can hear the 850,000 pending cases that have not been addressed. That simple - not racist - solution is an example of what we are all missing out on because of the political theater built around this issue. My mother is a legal immigrant from the Philippines and it will be a personal honor for me to “fix” our immigration system so immigrants and families like mine don’t feel shafted.
TRADE
How would you rate the Trump administration’s trade stance with China and why?
Very tricky. perhaps the trickiest international relationship with have. I totally stand for citizens of Hong Kong. I understand the size and scope of China’s economic position, but we must remain on guard since they are first and foremost a communist nation and literally govern counter to our nation.
IRAN
Do you support the president’s decision to pull out of Iran nuclear deal? Why or why not?
Yes. It was too lopsided and assumed that we were negotiating with likeminded players.
NORTH KOREA
How should the United States address the rise of North Korea’s nuclear program?
Continue to stay strong and vigilant.
CLIMATE CHANGE
How should the United States address climate change?
There can be honest conversation and unbiased study, but we cannot sign onto international agreements that erase our sovereignty and/or constitutional rights.
GREEN NEW DEAL
Do you support the Green New Deal? Why or why not?
No. It’s a Watermelon - Green on the outside and Red (communist) on the inside. Folks need to familiarize themselves with that term. Any time we see overreaching legislation that takes away liberties and drastically limits our shared capitalist system, be very careful. Ultimately, more rights will be lost than any gains promised.