The level of economic inequality in the United States is a problem because the widening economic disparities are unsustainable for our nation.I grew up in poverty. I know the reality of wealth and income inequality firsthand. I also had the honor of chairing the Joint Economic Committee of the U.S. House and Senate, so I have firsthand knowledge of the economic policy tools available to Congress. It is a unique set of experiences.I will work to increase the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour today, with that figure indexed to inflation. Ultimately, I favor a livable wage that is consistent with the dignity of hard work. I will work to revisit the most recent tax cuts for the highest earning Americans so that we can invest that money into long term economic successes, including increased education funding. Education is a key to economic success. Likewise, I will work to expand skills training, apprenticeship opportunities, and workforce development options to get more of our neighbors on a path to earning more money. The policy thrust is investing in opportunities for more of our neighbors to earn a fair living while curbing tax shelters that can only be described as windfalls.