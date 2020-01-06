In a special election, voters in Baltimore city, Baltimore County and Howard County will vote to replace the late U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings for the 7th Congressional District seat. Here are their responses to policy questions in The Baltimore Sun’s voter guide ahead of the Feb. 4 primary.

Previous political experience?

Political Commentator, Baltimore County Republican Central Committee, intern Minority Business Roundtable/Roger Campos

Why are you running for office?

To provide true leadership & accountability in District 7. Real problems need real solutions, not press briefings & money grabbers.

CUMMINGS RECORD

How do you assess Elijah Cummings’ representation of the 7th District? What would you do differently?

Horrible. He was the most powerful African American on Capitol Hill, yet parts of his district resembles a third world country. It’s unacceptable & all of the constituents, those suffering from the uptick in violence in the county as well, deserve better. I would do literally the opposite of what he did.

TRUMP RECORD

How do you assess the Trump administration so far? Name at least one positive and one negative.

He’s is doing a good job. The best part is exposing the career politicians for what they are, posers. I believe he could do better when it comes to engaging urban communities. Those in charge of the Urban Revitalization initiative need to put their foot on the gas.

IMPEACHMENT

Based on what you’ve seen, is there sufficient evidence to impeach?

Absolutely not. Pelosi has yet to hand over articles of impeachment, which is a clear indication it was all a show & a waste of taxpayer money.

2017 TAX CUTS

What effect do you believe the federal tax cuts of 2017 have had on the economy thus far or will have in the future and why? Do you support the cuts?

Yes. The tax cuts are the reason unemployment numbers are so low. It allows businesses to hire more employees. Who could hate that?

INCOME INEQUALITY

Is the level of economic inequality in the United States a problem, and why or why not? What, if anything, should the federal government do to address it?

This is most evident in Baltimore City. You have Harbor East & West Baltimore. The federal government should hold city officials accountable for spending federal funds on initiatives meant to even the playing field. We have rich politicians stealing from the poor & making back door deals helping themselves.

GUN LAWS

Should federal gun laws be changed, and if so, how and why?

It should be easier to get a conceal carry license. 348 murders in 2019, how many by a gun purchased legally? Gun laws are not taken seriously by those that break other laws, like, I don’t know, murder.

HEALTH CARE

What should Congress do with respect to the Affordable Care Act, how and why? If you believe it should be scrapped, what, if anything, should replace it?

Scrap it. More government equals more problems.

URBAN POLICY

What role should the federal government play in helping cities? What, if anything, would you do for Baltimore, specifically?

Job opportunities, training, and innovative ideas. I have a plan to end illegal dumping. I support AG Barr stepping up to provide more resources to Baltimore for safety measures. No one should be robbed & set ablaze walking down the street. The city is in a crisis & the BPD deserves more support. I would also apply pressure to make changes in the education system. From school redistricting to high school graduates unable to read or do basic math, it’s in need of an overhaul. People complain about systemic issues yet completely ignore the fact education plays a huge role.

OPIOIDS

Do you back Cummings’ bill — which Republicans say is too expensive — to provide $100 billion over 10 years to fight the opioid epidemic? Why or why not?

No. More money does not mean the issue will be solved. We need expertise & accountability. I would also like to know why almost all of the city’s methadone clinics sit in West & East Baltimore? If they do not pose a problem to neighborhoods as local “experts” insist, why not spread them to nicer areas?

IMMIGRATION

What changes, if any, should Congress make to our immigration and deportation laws and policies? Should the DACA program be preserved? Why or why not?

Illegal migration is a crime. I would be willing to discuss a solution to those currently here through DACA.

TRADE

How would you rate the Trump administration’s trade stance with China and why?

Great. China has been feeding off of America long enough.

IRAN

Do you support the president’s decision to pull out of Iran nuclear deal? Why or why not?

Yes. It wasn’t a “deal”.

NORTH KOREA

How should the United States address the rise of North Korea’s nuclear program?

We should look to the Secretary of Defense for solutions & not the media.

CLIMATE CHANGE

How should the United States address climate change?

We should consult experts & begin taking action that doesn’t add trillions to our debt.

GREEN NEW DEAL

Do you support the Green New Deal? Why or why not?