The Trump Administration has performed very well on many identifiable areas since he was elected. I believe that if he was actually fairly treated in the media, his administrations’ many positive accomplishments would be shared throughout our country. As to some of the positives, specifically, the U. S. economy has been doing very well, as a result of his proposed federal tax cuts. The U. S. has record levels of unemployment across all demographics. He has taken on China and North Korea, where past presidents have failed to do so. He is a strong advocate to our military, our veterans, and our law enforcement. He has taken a strong stance in the battle of dealing with illegal immigration and illegal drugs from entering our country. He believes that America’s best days are ahead us and not in the past! Though I do appreciate President trump’s candor and direct talk, I do believe that he would be best served by not getting into battles with lesser adversaries. Which at times it appears to be petty.