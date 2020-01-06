Affordable Health Care should not be scrapped. In order to reach the goal of affordable health care for all, we must increase our job base. What many working Americans do not know is that when SSA benefits are taken out of our check, those monies are used for the individuals that need it now. Individuals such as retirees, seniors, survivor benefits, and the disabled. I have worked on Social Security cases and issues for 15 years. Individuals with whom I have helped who received their SSA benefits had very few health care challenges upon receiving medical care. Many people had little next to no deductibles when managing their health. I have always said, from when I first started working in Congress, that we should use the Social Security model for all Americans to receive affordable health care. However, the key to health care for all is to have a major insertion of Jobs in our country for all people. More jobs, more health care for all Americans.