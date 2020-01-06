Based on the transcript of the call, combined with testimony from people who heard the call, and President Trump’s actions afterwards, I do believe there is sufficient evidence to impeach. Ignoring what I think about him as a person, and knowing that I support impeachment whether I like him or not, I believe that President Trump used his office and $391 million to try to get Ukraine to do something that Trump might be able to use in his 2020 campaign. That is abuse of his office. I also think he is guilty of obstructing justice by refusing to comply with the House’s requests and inquiries and by telling people not to cooperate and not to testify. To me that rises to “high crimes”, and for that reason, I think the House should impeach him. I have listened to the other side: either that he did nothing wrong, or that maybe he did something wrong but it does not rise to the level of impeachment. While I appreciate that point of view, I disagree with it. I look forward to testimony in the Senate to determine whether I think he should be removed from office. And just a note on this: while I think that Trump is unfit for the Presidency, that is not why I think he should be impeached. I think he should be impeached because he abused his power and obstructed justice, not because he is a bully and acts infantile. Even Billy Batts said it: “What’s right is right.” At the same time, I wish impeachment was not an option because it is further splitting the country and adding to the vitriol that we have now. However, if he is guilty of those things, then the House has no choice but to impeach. I am deeply disappointed in Senate leadership which is signaling that the verdict is already a done deal: they will not find him guilty. Senators McConnell and Graham should be ashamed of saying this a week before the articles of impeachment are even passed instead of promising to listen to the facts of the case and then deciding. I am very much against a mindset that says, “I am this political party; therefore, I think this.” That is like saying that the jury will take their direction from the defense lawyer. At the same time, I disappointed with Speaker Pelosi who is now sitting on the articles of impeachment and posturing before she sends them to the Senate. These are examples of politics getting in the way of what is right. It is not a popular notion, but another keystone of my campaign is: County first, District second, Politics third.