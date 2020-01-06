In a special election, voters in Baltimore city, Baltimore County and Howard County will vote to replace the late U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings for the 7th Congressional District seat. Here are their responses to policy questions in The Baltimore Sun’s voter guide ahead of the Feb. 4 primary.

Previous political experience?

Lobbied against the federal gun ban of 1994.

Advertisement

Testified & worked with Delegate Don Dwyer & Senator Bob Hooper on the Marriage Protection Act in the Maryland General Assembly.

Lobbied for a $15 minimum wage increase.

Why are you running for office?

I live in 7th district in Baltimore & see the deprived conditions of the district everyday. The opioid crisis & murder rates, that has now spread to Baltimore county, bother me continuously & I know this seat now needs to be fought for by the GOP. I want to reverse the damage done by gerrymandering & move the district into a better future, not ground it in past failed policies. I want to make sure the $1.8 billion dollars in funds sent by the Trump Administration actually make it to the district for a change and the change is seen. No Democrats will do this because they have to vote within party lines. We don’t need politics as usual at this point in history, we need a change & I want to help make that change.

CUMMINGS RECORD

How do you assess Elijah Cummings’ representation of the 7th District? What would you do differently?

Elijah Cummings was a iconic Congressman, unfortunately at the end of his era his office was plague with financial irresponsibility & the district itself was a mess. I was at Scott Presler’s clean ups in the district & personally helped clean up 105 tons of trash. What I’m going to do different is spend more time in the district with the people & make sure the $1.8 billion dollars makes it to the residents of the district for a change.

TRUMP RECORD

How do you assess the Trump administration so far? Name at least one positive and one negative.

The Trump Administration is doing positive things as far as policies. We have record low unemployment, prison reform & this administration has permanently funded HBCUs. On climate change not enough is being done & we may face a disaster in the near future because of it.

IMPEACHMENT

Based on what you’ve seen, is there sufficient evidence to impeach?

There is not enough sufficient evidence to make it pass the Senate.

2017 TAX CUTS

What effect do you believe the federal tax cuts of 2017 have had on the economy thus far or will have in the future and why? Do you support the cuts?

The U.S. budget deficit has now more than doubled since 2015, the deficit is up to a 26% increase from 2018. Most blame the tax cuts but more Americans are doing better economically under this administration. It’s time to now control our spending & help lower the deficit.

INCOME INEQUALITY

Is the level of economic inequality in the United States a problem, and why or why not? What, if anything, should the federal government do to address it?

The level of economic inequality in the U. S. has always been a problem. For examplve I’ve never believe women being paid less than men was fair. The federal government should address this embarrassment first by empowering small businesses and the enterprise zones. Give the citizens the power to empower themselves.

GUN LAWS

Should federal gun laws be changed, and if so, how and why?

The 2nd amendment needs to be protected more then ever. Democrats are trying to take away this right by focusing on weapons like the AR15. A weapon that can be modified for terrorist but otherwise only releases 1 round at a time. The goal for them is to frightened the public & take away our 2nd amendment rights altogether. More comprehensive background checks need to be done to buy these guns.

HEALTH CARE

What should Congress do with respect to the Affordable Care Act, how and why? If you believe it should be scrapped, what, if anything, should replace it?

The ACA will collapse going forward especially with the idea of open borders. Even Democrats are trying to replace it with Medicare for All. If “Medicare for All” is a better deal or if a bipartisan healthcare plan is agreed on it should be replaced.

URBAN POLICY

What role should the federal government play in helping cities? What, if anything, would you do for Baltimore, specifically?

The federal government should & has agreed to fund the enterprise zones in our urban cities. The enterprise zones in Baltimore have already been funded, I would add wellness centers to those zones to help the wellbeing of residents in this district as well.

OPIOIDS

Do you back Cummings’ bill — which Republicans say is too expensive — to provide $100 billion over 10 years to fight the opioid epidemic? Why or why not?

Baltimore has the highest opioid overdose rates, yes I would back Cummings’ bill. $1.8 billion dollars has already been sent by the current administration to combat the opioid crisis in Baltimore.

IMMIGRATION

What changes, if any, should Congress make to our immigration and deportation laws and policies? Should the DACA program be preserved? Why or why not?

DACA shouldnt continue, statistics show that under the DACA Program kids were not brought here but infact were smuggled Into the US. Dr. Claude Anderson of the Harvest institute says that illegal immigration will negatively impact urban cities first & foremost. Deportation ‚to combat this issue,was at it’s highest under the Obama administration & should continue. The U S. should fund & finish the wall as well.

TRADE

How would you rate the Trump administration’s trade stance with China and why?

The Trump Administration just passed a great trade deal with the USMCA & we are coming close to a new trade deal with China as well. The Trump Administration has always been correct on renegotiating America’s trade deals.

Advertisement

IRAN

Do you support the president’s decision to pull out of Iran nuclear deal? Why or why not?

I support the President’s decision to withdraw out of the Iran nuclear deal. US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said that Trump “absolutely made the right decision”. Paul Ryan said the deal was “deeply flawed” and that “Iran’s hostile actions since its signing have only reaffirmed that it remains dedicated to sowing instability in the region.” Senator Lindsey Graham “strongly” supported the decision, and added that Trump “made a strong and convincing case for this position.” Former vice president Dick Cheney supported the withdrawal as well.

NORTH KOREA

How should the United States address the rise of North Korea’s nuclear program?

Conditions are ripe for this administration to strike a deal that could substantially reduce but not eliminate the North Korean nuclear threat. Bipartisan acceptance of such a deal, even as an “initial” agreement with the promise of more to come, would undo a few decades of bipartisan orthodoxy requiring the irreversible denuclearization of North Korea.

CLIMATE CHANGE

How should the United States address climate change?

Research shows that carbon taxes effectively reduce greenhouse gas emissions. There is overwhelming agreement among economists that carbon taxes are the most efficient and effective way to curb climate change, with the least adverse effects on the economy.

GREEN NEW DEAL

Do you support the Green New Deal? Why or why not?