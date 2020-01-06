In a special election, voters in Baltimore city, Baltimore County and Howard County will vote to replace the late U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings for the 7th Congressional District seat. Here are their responses to policy questions in The Baltimore Sun’s voter guide ahead of the Feb. 4 primary.

Previous political experience?

2017 candidate for United States Congress 7th district

Why are you running for office?

My family and I served this country for one hundred years as public servant. My mother was a Baltimore City social worker, provided financial , utilities, food assistance, seniors (Waxter Center) My father served in the United States Navy. My uncle’s served in the United States military. I worked for Baltimore City for 26 years , protecting and saving lives. I enjoyed serving the public. It’s our duty as citizens of this country.

CUMMINGS RECORD

How do you assess Elijah Cummings’ representation of the 7th District? What would you do differently?

I feel that Elijah Cummings did a poor job representing Baltimore City. He failed to provide leadership and vision for the future, no uban development, no Job opportunities, No Minorities business opportunities, No crime reduction, No community outreach. I would spend more time with community organizations, youth program, religious organizations, correctional facility, funding for Uban development, and minority business opportunities. Leadership programs, vacational training., Funding recreation centers, Target programs for at-risk youth, Encourage more mentoring.

TRUMP RECORD

How do you assess the Trump administration so far? Name at least one positive and one negative.

The positive, I agree with standing up to China but disagree of methods. It hurts the consumers and farmers.

IMPEACHMENT

Based on what you’ve seen, is there sufficient evidence to impeach?

Their is more than sufficient evidence to impeach and remove Donald Trump

2017 TAX CUTS

What effect do you believe the federal tax cuts of 2017 have had on the economy thus far or will have in the future and why? Do you support the cuts?

2017 federal tax cuts helped the wealthy but very little for the middle class. When President Obama was in office unemployment was at 10%, decreased 4.75% Obama stock market increased 33%, Trump 26% increased. The media is Failing the American public.

INCOME INEQUALITY

Is the level of economic inequality in the United States a problem, and why or why not? What, if anything, should the federal government do to address it?

The gap is widing between the wealthy and working class. Federal government can cut out government waste, cut taxes for payers and small business.

GUN LAWS

Should federal gun laws be changed, and if so, how and why?

I agree with a ban on assault weapons, there no place for military grade weapons.

HEALTH CARE

What should Congress do with respect to the Affordable Care Act, how and why? If you believe it should be scrapped, what, if anything, should replace it?

Congress should not throw out, the baby with the bathwater. There are some good things like pre-existing illnesses and 26 years of age.

URBAN POLICY

What role should the federal government play in helping cities? What, if anything, would you do for Baltimore, specifically?

Government can play an important role in leadership, Fund for law enforcement and technology, Equality and convictions, Enforcing civil rights, Review local police arrest procedures, Funding infrastructure,

OPIOIDS

Do you back Cummings’ bill — which Republicans say is too expensive — to provide $100 billion over 10 years to fight the opioid epidemic? Why or why not?

I disagree with Cummings bill, no attention to cost. The money should come from the pharmaceutical industry industry ,like Perdue Pharmaceutical, not tax payers.

IMMIGRATION

What changes, if any, should Congress make to our immigration and deportation laws and policies? Should the DACA program be preserved? Why or why not?

It’s not necessary to change the current immigration laws but enforce the laws that we have. We should respect the commitment and promise that we made to the immigrants under DACA

TRADE

How would you rate the Trump administration’s trade stance with China and why?

I agree with being tough on China but disagree with the method it hurts American consumer and farmers

IRAN

Do you support the president’s decision to pull out of Iran nuclear deal? Why or why not?

No I disagree with President trumps the decision to pull out the nuclear agreement. We made a commitment and we should stand by it keeping word. We have shown to a ran in the world that we cannot be trusted.

NORTH KOREA

How should the United States address the rise of North Korea’s nuclear program?

The key to North Korea is China. We should not meet with North Korea until there’s a solid agreement not before with the office of the presidency

CLIMATE CHANGE

How should the United States address climate change?

Climate control is a global issue , and United States should be leading not withdrawing.

GREEN NEW DEAL

Do you support the Green New Deal? Why or why not?