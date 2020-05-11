Voter guide: Carl Stokes, City Council President, Baltimore City

Previous political experience

City Council 1987-1995; 2010-2016

Why are you running for office?

I have served as a leader of the Baltimore City Council for a combined 14 years, most recently as chair of Finance and Economic Development. I led the fight to audit the finances of all city government agencies, while other candidates for president voted against audits and against cuts to the police budget for recreation and cultural programs for children. I stood up to the wealthiest developers taking hundreds of millions in taxpayer dollars and to their elected official friends. I am a successful businessman who knows good and honest accounting and practices. I have founded two schools with remarkably high academic achievement. I have acquitted myself with a high standard of character and fair play.

CITY

What are the most pressing issues in the city, and how would you address them?

Placing the strongest amount of city resources in the most vulnerable neighborhoods. Not every neighborhood is experiencing daily violent crime and murder, and so not every neighborhood should be serviced the same. More officer patrols should go to the most in need neighborhoods, but also more city services i.e. social services, mental and physical health services, employment placement, etc. Remove from the population the 237 (by states attorney and police commissioner count) or so repeat violent offenders. Bring commerce into these distressed neighborhoods by creating entrepreneurial opportunities for small business owners who will hire from the community. Combine with training for ready to go jobs. Academic, cultural and recreational engagement with our youth. I founded two all male academies that operated six days a week, mostly from 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM. Engaging youth in high academics and activities such as robotics, debate and chess engages and teaches, holding their attention and sharpening their minds. Youth entrepreneurial programs are also of great importance.

CRIME

How do you assess the current police commissioner’s performance and the department’s approach to fighting violent crime, specifically murder?

Thus far, not strong enough. The plan so far given has not yielded strong and measurable results of the degree that children or seniors feel evenly mildly safer than one year ago. According to police and state’s attorney there are 237 “bad guys” out there committing the majority of violent crimes in our city. We can’t arrest them without proof, but if they are committing the worst crimes, they are committing minor crimes as well. Do we target them? Yes, within the boundaries of the law and their civil rights. These are lawless people that you surveil because they will slip up and they will be caught on something. Many, if not most of these individuals are related to gangs. Working with federal agencies, as the current police department is doing, must continue. One program that is proven to assist in reducing gang violence is Safe Streets. The program does not come without problems in the past, something the health department has learned from and has addressed. Part of that program needs to be regular audits of success and evaluation of staffing. Following the uprising in April of 2015, gang members stood in City Council chambers calling for an end to the violence. What happened after that testimony? Did Baltimore continue the conversations between gangs, government, law enforcement and supporting nonprofits? No. This action presented a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to begin talks that may have diminished much of the violence of 2015 and now 2016. These opportunities will not be missed under a Stokes Administration

SQUEEGEE KIDS

How would you address the issue of squeegee kids in the city’s intersections?

I have never had an unfortunate encounter with a “squeegee kid”. These young men are by and large trying to earn money for food, clothing and sometimes shelter. Even stating that, there should not be an allowance for the enterprise. It is disrespectful to them as well as dangerous. A D.C. Mayor once decreed that every youth who wanted or needed a job would receive one, so should we. The business and philanthropic community must step up, but our Office of Youth will manage this to make it so these youngsters are off the street, in school and receiving part time employment to help support the families. Their parents should receive intervention.

DRUGS

What strategies would you pursue to reduce drug addiction and associated ills, such as overdose deaths and crime?

This is a mission-critical priority for Baltimore City. First, we will immediately stop treating drug use as a criminal issue, and instead direct all low-level offenders (including possession, use, and low-level dealing) for appropriate treatment for the medical problem that it is. We will empower first responders, including police and ambulance personnel, to refer such clients to a 24-hour Centralized Coordinating Center to facilitate placement into appropriate treatment with Medication-assisted Treatment (MAT) with Methadone or buprenorphine. We will work with the States Attorney Office and the criminal justice system to divert those charged with or convicted of drug-related criminal activity (including drug-associated crimes such as prostitution, minor pilfering, loitering, etc.) to the Center. Outreach efforts will make the Center information known to churches, hospitals, neighborhood organizations, and social service agencies. In addition to corner stores and other places where those suffering from this disease frequent. The Centralized Coordinating Center will facilitate urgent treatment placements, with the Center being accountable for placements and tracking. This will require an initial survey of existing treatment slots (I'm not sure we even know how many slots are available right now) to ensure that we are using the currently available programs as efficiently as possible. The Central Coordinating Center will be staffed 24 hours a day and develop an effective referral and tracking system. Case management workers will track each client, and interface with both the criminal justice system and with appropriate community resources, such as housing assistance, jobs training, etc. If BSAS (Baltimore Substance Abuse Services) or Baltimore Crisis Response Initiative (BCRI) can do this effectively with some modifications, we will use them. Otherwise, we will work with the Baltimore City Health Department, the Johns Hopkins Hospital, or the University of Maryland to build it.

EDUCATION

How do you propose Baltimore pay for its expected share of the Kirwan education commission reforms?

We can begin by simply increasing the current education budget which has been underfunded by local dollars for far too many years. Through the middle years, a redistribution of monies from the police budget to the education budget will lead to a more balanced funding of both budgets and will lead to sustainability for our schools. As the schools grow stronger and public safety also significantly improves the citizens will again decide to reside and business will locate in the city, increasing tax revenue and continuing funds for the later years of Kirwan.

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

What are the overlooked opportunities for economic development and job creation in Baltimore, and how will you encourage their implementation?

Presently, Baltimore Public school system works against our youth by not providing an adequate academic education and skills to prepare for the work force. We must pair training programs for ready to go employment. There are, in fact, many jobs in the trade crafts going unfulfilled because of a lack of trained and ready workers. Our trades schools must ramp up to meet these needs. Councilman Robert Stokes has created night school for the trades, presently. Union and non-union shops should receive government supported funding to increase the number of slots available for city residents. The tech field lists many unfulfilled positions i.e. near 20,000 coding positions which most could learn with an 8th grade education. BDC must be revamped to serve small local business as well as it does large wealthy developers. I have the pipeline to jobs and the training partners to bring near full employment to fruition. Again, the greatest barrier is overcoming the continuing damage inflicted by a poorly led BCPSS. Finally, every city contract must contain the law that 51% of hires must be city residents, more importantly, the law must be enforced.

CITY GOVERNANCE

Is the current structure of the City Council, and the balance of power between the mayor and council members, appropriate, and why or why not? If you would seek to change it, what would your model look like?

The balance of power has been too uneven for decades and has lately led to abuse and corruption. Baltimore’s government has the strongest mayoral form of governance in the country. No other jurisdiction has the uneven budget/spending board that gives the Mayor three of five votes on the spending board. I offered a bill several years ago to limit the appointed officials to ex-officio.

COUNCIL’S ROLE

What are the most important issues the council has dealt with in the last four years? Name several smart decisions and several not-so-smart choices members have made.

The Campaign Finance reform measure allowing public campaign finance is a significant bill as are a couple of the governance balance of power bills. The anti-vaping efforts warrant support. The Project Labor Agreement as presently structured shuts out minority and local contractors and workers.

CITY SERVICES

What weaknesses do you see in the delivery of city services? What can be done to improve response time and resident satisfaction?