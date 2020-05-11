Voter guide: Dan Sparaco, City Council President, Baltimore City

Previous political experience

I have never held elected office.

Why are you running for office?

Our government needs drastic reform. As an attorney in City Hall, and as Assistant Deputy Mayor for Operations, I witnessed its failures up close – failures that have turned us into the only city on the east coast with a declining population. In our system, the mayor isn’t held accountable, the Council President has no real job except waiting to inherit the job of mayor, and the City Comptroller is like a fox guarding the henhouse – a politician charged with auditing other politicians. We all agree on the issues – we need to stop the violence, fund our schools, and reduce inequality in our city. But we won’t make progress if we just change our leaders. We need to change the system. My proposal establishes as strong chief executive as mayor, but also a strong, well-resourced City Council to hold the mayor accountable. It gets rid of this Council President job and let’s our City Council elect its own leadership, and moves all the resources under the President’s control to a nonpartisan, professional Department of Legislative Services to support the Council’s work. It gets rid of an elected Comptroller and creates a nonpartisan, professional Office of Government Accountability. And it abolishes the city’s Board of Estimates, so that no longer will politicians be able to award city contracts to their own campaign donors. Integrity and accountability will make it possible for us to tackle our challenges, together.

CITY

What are the most pressing issues in the city, and how would you address them?

First, crime. Twenty years ago I began my legal career at a civil rights nonprofit fighting zero tolerance policing at the same time Baltimore was implementing it. Meanwhile, other cities were using smarter strategies based on something called “focused deterrence.” Rather than criminalize entire neighborhoods or carry out mass arrests, we need to focus on the very small group of people responsible for the worst violence. This requires leadership and agency coordination that has been missing for four years straight. Second, schools. The Kirwan Commission was a multi-year effort to determine how much funding our schools really need. To meet our new obligations, we need to make a similar effort. As Council President, I would lead a multi-year effort to drill down into all city spending to find the funding necessary. Third, transportation. Good transit is the key to economic opportunity and neighborhood strength. Reliable bus lines and protected bike lanes make direct connections between my neighborhood and my workplace – but that’s not true for many others. We have to prioritize public transit to make neighborhoods stronger and safer, and in my view, we need a regional transit authority to make that happen. These three issues reveal the deeper problem: our city does not control its own destiny. Our police department and bus system are state agencies, and City Hall has not had direct accountability for schools since 1997. This must change.

CRIME

How do you assess the current police commissioner’s performance and the department’s approach to fighting violent crime, specifically murder?

The current commissioner isn’t the problem. The problem is that we haven’t had a serious mayor in years, which has left our criminal justice system to unravel in finger-pointing and acrimony. Policing and arrests are just one part of a larger system. We also need the State’s Attorney to make cases against the guilty, a state Parole and Probation office carrying out proper oversight and assisting re-entry, and a Department of Social Services with policies that make it easier for returning citizens to get back on their feet. Today, these actors are not working together. It is not reasonable to expect a new commissioner to do it alone. Because so much is not working in our criminal justice system right now, it has been easy for some to blame the federal consent decree handcuffing our police department. But there are plenty of cities able to keep homicide rates low without violating the constitution. We need to stop making excuses. Finally, our city has still not reconciled with the death of Freddie Gray – a death that remains unexplained. There is a profound lack of trust in our police department that won’t be fixed easily. I believe the Gun Trace Task Force scandal demands a truth and reconciliation process to acknowledge and overcome past wrongs.

SQUEEGEE KIDS

How would you address the issue of squeegee kids in the city’s intersections?

When I see so-called “squeegee kids” I see kids whose city has failed them, and a city where no one is in charge. It does not make me proud of my city to see children running through traffic trying to make money to survive. I think the issue has gotten far more attention than is warranted, but because the issue signifies both the unraveling of authority and of our governing institutions, and also the many unmet needs our city has. I think we need direct outreach to the intersections where this is prevalent, and to the surrounding neighborhoods – not by the police – to communicate that this is not behavior we condone, but also, to offer meaningful alternatives for those looking for work opportunities. And we need to find more comprehensive, systematic ways to help families trying to make ends meet, not with just another flavor-of-the-month program like the short-lived “Squeegee Corps” program. Instead, the focus should be on increasing income and rent supports for families in need, and greater adult education so parents can support their children.

DRUGS

What strategies would you pursue to reduce drug addiction and associated ills, such as overdose deaths and crime?

We should treat drug abuse as a public health problem, not an issue for the criminal justice system. I am strongly in favor of safe injection sites to reduce overdose deaths and move drug users to treatment. I also believe that Suboxone treatment should be easily available. Our main challenge regarding addiction treatment is that it is a medical problem dealt with differently from other medical problems. While most medical problems are dealt with at a doctor’s office, drug treatment in Baltimore is addressed at large clinics where methadone is dispensed for maintenance of the addiction problem, not always its cure. And in many cases, addiction isn’t considered a medical issue at all, but a matter of willpower and a failure to abstain. We need to work with our state partners to make regulatory changes needed to make drug treatment more widely available at doctor’s offices, not just at high-volume clinics.

EDUCATION

How do you propose Baltimore pay for its expected share of the Kirwan education commission reforms?

The Kirwan Commission was a multi-year effort to analyze school funding in Maryland, facilitated in no small part by the Maryland General Assembly. Baltimore City needs a similar effort, carried out over the next two years, to analyze all of its spending and determine how we as a city will meet our obligations under Kirwan. This should be led by the next Council President. I intend to create a Commission charged with demanding that hard choices be made. In particular, we need to slowly move a large part of the $550 million spent on police into our school system. There is also the question of accountability, a structural problem that I would like to address as Council President. Currently no elected official has any accountability for our school system. In 1997, mayoral accountability was removed altogether, and the school system was removed from the mayor’s cabinet and made a quasi-independent entity. Yes, the mayor now appoints all members of the school board, but this is a ceremonial act that does not come with meaningful oversight or responsibility. Practically, this means our city’s limited resources are not used most effectively, since the school system and city government have duplicative bureaucracy, and resources are not aligned. We need to fix this to pay for Kirwan.

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

What are the overlooked opportunities for economic development and job creation in Baltimore, and how will you encourage their implementation?

Open Works is a maker space in my neighborhood full of small manufacturers. These are the kind of entrepreneurs our city government overlooks. For years, our leaders have focused on “one big thing,” one after another. Years ago, it was Mondawmin Mall. Then, it was the “Super Block” downtown. Today, it’s Port Covington. Big projects, big developers, big tax breaks. And time and again, we see the promises of these big projects go unfulfilled. Meanwhile, we’re not fostering the diverse economy we need to create jobs and sustain the city that small and medium-sized businesses can provide. Small manufacturing in one area in particular that can help us be more than and “eds and meds” economy – we’ve got the spare real estate, and the workforce available.

CITY GOVERNANCE

Is the current structure of the City Council, and the balance of power between the mayor and council members, appropriate, and why or why not? If you would seek to change it, what would your model look like?

The system is broken, but the problem is not the balance of power. The problem we have today is an unaccountable mayor, and a weak City Council. The Council’s important role in budget-making is usurped by the city’s Board of Estimates, which also controls city contracting. In fact, that’s where the most powerful politicians award contracts to their own campaign donors – and we’ve seen this obvious risk of corruption become a reality. The Board of Estimates isn’t the only obstacle to transparent, honest government. Our chief auditor is another politician – the City Comptroller – and history has shown that the Comptroller will not hold the mayor accountable whenever the two are political allies. What we need is a strong chief executive, a well-resourced City Council, and real accountability. I propose to deliver accountability by dismantling the Office of Council President, the City Comptroller, and the Board of Estimates. In their place, we will build a serious, professional government. Rather than be bossed by a President, the City Council will elect a Council Speaker. And we’ll use the resources freed up by getting rid of the dead weight by creating policy, fiscal, and ethics oversight – a Department of Legislative Services, an Office of Government Accountability, and an Ethics Commission. None of this is radical. It’s how every well-functioning city and county already works.

COUNCIL’S ROLE

What are the most important issues the council has dealt with in the last four years? Name several smart decisions and several not-so-smart choices members have made.

Our City Council has tried to address many important issues over the past four years, but each time, we’ve seen a City Hall that needs to be rebuilt. The problem is that, for many years, our City Council was mostly a constituent services operation – taking resident complaints, getting results from agencies. Post-2015, and with a new, energized City Council after the 2016 election, the Council has sought a much bigger policy role. They tackled the minimum wage, affordable housing, and air quality. But in every case the legislative process was rushed, without the thorough process one sees at the General Assembly, where no bill passes without a nonpartisan fiscal and policy analysis. The minimum wage bill passed the council after only a single hearing – no way to regulate the entire regional economy. The affordable housing legislation passed with a small but significant error – and still, no affordable housing has actually been built. Finally, new clean air regulations will require the incinerator that disposes of 700,000 tons of city trash to close in just a few years, but no one has a plan for what to do with all that garbage when that happens. We need to take on big challenges, but we cannot drive ourselves to bankruptcy in the process. The added challenge has been distrust between the City Council and city agencies, in particular, the Department of Finance. My proposal for both nonpartisan policy support for the Council (a Department of Legislative Services) and nonpartisan fiscal audits (by an Office of Government Accountability) would lead to better policy making and smarter long-term planning. I seek to create the system that the Maryland General Assembly already uses.

CITY SERVICES

