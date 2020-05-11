Voter guide: Jovani M. Patterson, City Council President, Baltimore City

Previous political experience

None

Why are you running for office?

I am running for office because like many Baltimoreans, I am tired of the same cast of characters promising change and leaving us with a handful of coins. For decades, Baltimore s well-heeled politicians have paid mere lip service towards persistent issues but did little-to-nothing while in office. They often sought to repay their campaign donors with special favors and engaged in endless rants about how the system is failing us. I am running because I want the buck to stop with me. I want to effect real, transformative change and be held accountable if I underperform. Baltimore cannot afford to undergo another round of false promises or excuses. We need leaders, not weak managers or party bosses. We need someone who will pursue bold strategies to improve our city. I want to be that someone.

CITY

What are the most pressing issues in the city, and how would you address them?

The most pressing issues facing Baltimore are largely due to the problems that existed prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. For too long, Baltimore has been run as a political machine where a select few profited and treated marginalized folks with indifference and neglect. Taxes were raised indiscriminately, contractors who bilked the city out of thousands were rewarded with more contracts, and who one knew politically mattered more than their qualifications and their willingness to do a job well. The result is clear: our city suffers from overwhelming poverty, urban blight, broken families, and an outdated political system that relies on the same tired ideas for improving. To single out one problem like crime or infrastructure is to ignore the fact that those elected officials previously tasked with solving these problems sought to do so with a myopic set of so-called solutions. Most of these solutions ranged from blaming others to increasing regulation and taxes. The real solution lies more in addressing the need for promoting real ownership in marginalized communities. By ownership, I mean the ability to own the skills needed for a job and attain that job. By ownership, I also mean that folks should have the ability to stay in their homes and run their businesses with limited prying from government entities. To establish a culture of ownership in own s financial future and community, we must enhance our responsiveness and accountability. By doing so, we can finally hold our government institutions accountable for the tax dollars that make them function.

CRIME

How do you assess the current police commissioner’s performance and the department’s approach to fighting violent crime, specifically murder?

The homicide rate in Baltimore is disturbingly high, but more concerning is the fact that only 32% of the 2019 homicides were cleared (i.e., had a suspect identified or arrested). The current commissioner s role is tough largely because he is being asked to undertake a herculean task of trying to modernize a police force that has been plagued with scandal and constantly trying to catch up with changing patterns of crime. While it may be easy to simply throw the current commissioner under the bus and say that he is underperforming, we must also come to terms with the fact that we have already cycled through so many police commissioners and have yet to find our hero. As council president, I would push to re-examine the gaps that are needed to be filled to achieve a functioning police force. While the consent decree did free up needed resources and technology, it also placed the onus of concern on police bias and not on quality of life crimes. Folks in Baltimore are tired of having their cars broken into and robbed at gunpoint. Their concerns are ignored because we think that by enacting change at the top (replacing the police commissioner) will magically motivate change at the bottom (better policing). We need a responsive police force that has benchmarks that it prioritizes. Most importantly, the police force needs a council president who can weigh public concerns with operational capacity and seek to improve their ability to prevent, identify, and solve crimes.

SQUEEGEE KIDS

How would you address the issue of squeegee kids in the city’s intersections?

The Baltimore Sun has devoted countless stories towards these youth. No doubt, the stories told about and from squeegee kids are real and heartbreaking; however, my concern is more towards the factors that have led these youth often young Black men to turn to this life. I would contend that there are countless youth facing the same circumstances throughout Baltimore, but because these youth are not in our paths as we drive to work, they don t merit any attention. We need to focus on what makes young Black men turn to the streets in pursuit of a quick dollar. The answer is largely the lack of jobs combined with the lack of needed skills to secure high-paying jobs. We can t secure such jobs if we continue to advance job-deterring strategies. Raising the minimum wage is one example. While it may sound great, raising the minimum wage would have disastrous effects on the non-profit organizations that would be tasked to provide the necessary training for these youth. It would also limit the number of employment options for these youth more so in the COVID-19 economy. As we continue to make the case for why we need to improve the lives of squeegee kids, we need to cognizant that the job-deterring strategies that we have blindly pursued have only exacerbated the problem. As with many policies, the poor and vulnerable suffer the biggest consequences. Squeegee kids are no different. Social experiments on minimum wage and increased regulation will ultimately harm those who never attended city hall deliberations and whose primary contact with city leaders is standing along a median watching their cars (and their consideration) zoom by.

DRUGS

What strategies would you pursue to reduce drug addiction and associated ills, such as overdose deaths and crime?

I am a big supporter of using non- governmental entities to address persistent problems of disease and addiction. In church basements throughout Baltimore, folks once gathered for NA and AA meetings. These meetings created micro- communities that would allow folks to support one another in their recovery. The opiate epidemic requires more than mere methadone clinics and needle and syringe programs. It requires a concerted effort to engage with business leaders to address the problem not as a form of charity, but as a way of creating a new generation of sober, employable individuals who can stand on their own two feet. We cannot do this if we continue with band-aid solutions like treatment centers who pay thousands in campaign donations simply get access to government benefits all in the name of our most vulnerable. We need to create joint key performance indicators that would incentivize criminal justice institutions (police, drug courts), employers, and NA/AA support groups to work together so that no one falls through the cracks and linkages to services that already provided are strengthened.

EDUCATION

How do you propose Baltimore pay for its expected share of the Kirwan education commission reforms?

First, it would be unfortunate if Kirwan turns out to be huge tax burden on city residents. While the bill states that there will be oversight and accountability, there are no provisions to hold the existing spending accountable. As it stands now, it is a shame that the funding intended for pupil spending in Baltimore is so highly mismanaged, and that is where I intend to start. At present, there are approximately 7 administrative staff per pupil. This should make us all think twice about spending more in an already fragmented, underperforming system. We need to need to audit our current systems, identify areas of administrative bloat, and pare down our institutions so that we get the biggest bang for our buck for our children. Baltimore City cannot afford to pay more for Kirwan. Property taxes are the highest in the state and with an economy that is increasingly shrinking, Kirwan s reforms seem more a luxury than a necessity.

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

What are the overlooked opportunities for economic development and job creation in Baltimore, and how will you encourage their implementation?

Baltimore has an extremely vibrant arts, music, and film scene whose full potential has yet to be fully reached. We need to tap into the creative spirit of Baltimore to motivate innovation in business and ultimately generate a new set of jobs for our pending recession. We should re-examine licensure fees for new businesses and seek to link small-scale artists/entrepreneurs with investors who can scale up their business ideas. By doing so, we can make Baltimore not only a cultural and creative capital, but also an economic hub of talented artists and entrepreneurs. I speak toward this issue on a personal level. I am a musician who has been fortunate to work with musicians and artists who have had to leave our city to succeed in their field. We cannot afford to lose such talent. Another area of opportunity is to incentivize film and music industries to come to our city as has been done with a few popular shows. Atlanta is a great example of this through strategic investments, Atlanta has attracted the film and music industry and has made it from being a city in decline to being a vibrant cultural and economic capital.

CITY GOVERNANCE

Is the current structure of the City Council, and the balance of power between the mayor and council members, appropriate, and why or why not? If you would seek to change it, what would your model look like?

The current structure of the city council is flawed. It lacks dynamic, transformative change because it operates on the premise that the council president and the mayor are bosses, not leaders. The Board of Estimates is the playing ground for this run-away power grab. For years, the Board of Estimates has been plagued by backroom deals that rewarded shady contractors who bilked our city out of badly needed tax revenue. Through overruns and failed accountability, politicians occupying the offices of the mayor and council president could award contracts to their campaign donors. In short, they created the ideal pay- to-play scheme that ripped off our city and left neighborhoods in disrepair. We need to put an end to this. We need a nonpartisan, professional Office of Government Accountability and an independent Ethics Commission that will halt the self- auditing that has gone on for too many years.

COUNCIL’S ROLE

What are the most important issues the council has dealt with in the last four years? Name several smart decisions and several not-so-smart choices members have made.

The current council has had to deal with a lot of instability following the resignation by the former mayor. While there were several proposed measures that were laudable such as a recent law to require a complete fiscal and equity analysis for all city ordinances, there is much work to be done. We know that good public policy merits strong linkages of how that policy will cost taxpayers and how it will impact Baltimoreans. For too long, our leaders have paid mere lip service to this issue. They passed ordinances on bike lanes in working class neighborhoods, which in effect, removed parking spaces for folks who relied on work trucks and vehicles to get to jobs outside the city. They passed bans on plastic bags and rental home inspections forgetting that the costs of such measures would be passed on the same poor Baltimoreans that the ordinances sought to protect. Going forward, we need to have more not less analyses of how policies will affect all Baltimoreans both in their wallets and in the neighborhoods where they reside. We also need to pursue more autonomy for our city council so that we can effectively oversee key departments like the police department. Interference from Annapolis ties the hands of council members to be answerable to their constituents and only leads to weakened accountability and transparency.

CITY SERVICES

What weaknesses do you see in the delivery of city services? What can be done to improve response time and resident satisfaction?