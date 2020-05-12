Voter guide: Amefike Kofi Changamire, City Council (9), Baltimore City

Previous political experience

I have never held political office

Why are you running for office?

I want to restore dignity and pride to the communities of West Baltimore. I want to improve quality of life for the residents of the 9th district who have been largely ignored by their elected officials including the incumbent, John Bullock.

DISTRICT

What are the most pressing issues in your district, and how would you address them?

The most pressing issues in my district are food deserts, crime, abandoned houses, lack of an economy and drug addiction. I plan to address these issues 1. With race specific policies aimed at the economic empowerment of the City’s Black residents.2. Close down methadone clinics that act as legal drug dealers and close down liquor stores to make way for other businesses that actually benefit the community. 3. Seize the abandoned houses under the concept of “eminent domain” and renovate the houses with labor from the 9th District.

CRIME

How do you assess the current police commissioner’s performance and the department’s approach to fighting violent crime, specifically murder?

I believe that more can be done on the City Council’s end. From Edmondson Ave. and Bentalou St. to Edmonson and Popular Grove there are at least 10 liquor stores, many owed by County residents. These establishments attract crime. Many of the abandoned homes in my district that have become havens for crime and drug use are owned by County residents and Corporations that are located in the County. More needs to be done by the City Council to hold these people accountable for the devastation that they are causing in West Baltimore, all in the name of making a profit.

SQUEEGEE KIDS

How would you address the issue of squeegee kids in the city’s intersections?

The fact that “squeegee kids” is a major city issue and not corruption is a testament to the willful negligence of the local media.

DRUGS

What strategies would you pursue to reduce drug addiction and associated ills, such as overdose deaths and crime?

There are several inpatient drug treatment centers in West Baltimore that have a track record of successfully helping people to recover from drug addiction, however my district also has methadone distribution centers posing as treatment centers. I would close down many of these clinics as Methadone has been proven to be ineffective at getting people off of heroin.

EDUCATION

How do you propose Baltimore pay for its expected share of the Kirwan education commission reforms?

Currently Black men make up 2% of the teaching workforce in the United States. The Kirwan Commission needs more race specific policies like scholarships for Black students and signing bonuses for Black Teachers. Until then Kirwan Commission is just a give away to white professionals

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

What are the overlooked opportunities for economic development and job creation in Baltimore, and how will you encourage their implementation?

I would do my best to include more Black contractors and Black owned businesses into the City’s economy. These businesses will create jobs and opportunities for all low income residents.

CITY GOVERNANCE

Is the current structure of the City Council, and the balance of power between the mayor and council members, appropriate, and why or why not? If you would seek to change it, what would your model look like?

I believe that there is a lot of corruption in Baltimore City politics. Much of it surrounds the Board of estimates. I believe all City Council members should be on the board of estimates and all BOE hearings should be televised.

COUNCIL’S ROLE

What are the most important issues the council has dealt with in the last four years? Name several smart decisions and several not-so-smart choices members have made.

The City Council has not really done anything in the last four years. As far as “not-so-smart choices”, I would say John Bullocks decision to try and put a methadone clinic across the street from an elementary school.

CITY SERVICES

What weaknesses do you see in the delivery of city services? What can be done to improve response time and resident satisfaction?