Voter guide: John T. Bullock, City Council (9), Baltimore City

Previous political experience

Was elected to the Baltimore City Council in 2016.

Why are you running for office?

I am a homeowner and father raising two children here. I love Baltimore and want to see our City reach its full potential. This drives a determination to create a better environment for my sons and their future. The goal in continuing service on the City Council is to provide leadership that can articulate the interests of the community while creating effective public policy to move our neighborhoods and Baltimore City forward.

DISTRICT

What are the most pressing issues in your district, and how would you address them?

Among the numerous issues to be addressed in the 9th District, jobs and housing are priorities. The 9th District has a disproportionate number of adults out of work and families living below the poverty line, so we need to create jobs as well as provide training and placement. Baltimore must emphasize workforce development in areas of expected job growth. This means creating incentives for local hiring and forming partnerships with educational institutions to provide training for careers in technology, healthcare, and green industry. We must also partner with faith-based and community organizations to secure grants for youth jobs and ex-offender re-entry programs.The 9th District has a large amount of vacant properties which further destabilizes communities. The City must continue utilizing available state and local resources for demolition to clear neighborhoods of dangerous eyesores. We also need to heighten code enforcement for abandoned and nuisance properties, while lowering property taxes for responsible homeowners. Additionally, the receivership process could be tweaked to quicken acquisition and disposition for interested parties. Another necessary step is streamlining permitting for more efficiency; this would make it easier for individuals and groups seeking to rehabilitate vacant houses.

CRIME

How do you assess the current police commissioner’s performance and the department’s approach to fighting violent crime, specifically murder?

The Police Commissioner clearly has a difficult job as Baltimore’s crime statistics are quite troubling. Working with the Department in the midst of a DOJ Consent Decree also adds another level of complexity. However, it appears that his approach has been thought out and is well intentioned. Unfortunately, crime is a symptom of underlying social ills that cannot be solely addressed through law enforcement. As such, the work of partner organizations that focus on conflict resolution and violence interruption is especially important.

SQUEEGEE KIDS

How would you address the issue of squeegee kids in the city’s intersections?

It is critical that we provide educational, recreational, and career opportunities for youth and young adults. However, we must also ensure that motorists and pedestrians are safe in our major thoroughfares. Whether they be residents or visitors, our City should provide a welcoming environment to all people.

DRUGS

What strategies would you pursue to reduce drug addiction and associated ills, such as overdose deaths and crime?

Substance use disorder must be addressed through a public health lens. Such an approach would prioritize behavioral health and treatment. In this regard, crisis stabilization and rehabilitation centers provide vital life-saving interventions. They also relieve the volume of emergency room visits and should be equitably dispersed to prevent overconcentration in neighborhoods.

EDUCATION

How do you propose Baltimore pay for its expected share of the Kirwan education commission reforms?

Baltimore needs to significantly increase its contribution to BCPSS. As a Council Member, I support reapportioning the City budget to have more balanced investment in education. However, the exact percentage must be determined through careful examination and cost benefit analysis.

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

What are the overlooked opportunities for economic development and job creation in Baltimore, and how will you encourage their implementation?

As economic development is central to the future of the 9th District, we must revitalize formerly vibrant commercial corridors such as Edmondson Avenue and West Baltimore Street. This means supporting existing small and minority businesses as well as recruiting new ones through expanded investment and incentives. This is also crucial to creating sustainable local employment, which is necessary to increase the City's continually shrinking tax base.

CITY GOVERNANCE

Is the current structure of the City Council, and the balance of power between the mayor and council members, appropriate, and why or why not? If you would seek to change it, what would your model look like?

Baltimore has an extremely strong mayor form of government. However, there are changes that could be implemented to give the City Council greater power. For instance, the number of council votes that it takes to override a mayoral veto should be reduced from the current threshold of 3/4 to 2/3, which would be in keeping with most other municipalities.

COUNCIL’S ROLE

What are the most important issues the council has dealt with in the last four years? Name several smart decisions and several not-so-smart choices members have made.

As a Council, we passed meaningful legislation which includes the following: Displaced Workers Act, Fair Elections Fund, Styrofoam Ban, Complete Streets, Equity Assistance Fund, Transparency in Lobbying, and Funding the Affordable Housing Trust Fund. However, the inability to override the Mayoral Veto of the $15 Minimum Wage was a loss.

CITY SERVICES

What weaknesses do you see in the delivery of city services? What can be done to improve response time and resident satisfaction?