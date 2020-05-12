Voter guide: Anthony Greene, City Council (8), Baltimore City

Previous political experience

N/A

Why are you running for office?

I will advocate for legislation that economically empowers communities in need and to assist teens and young adults gain employment opportunities and career trainings.

DISTRICT

What are the most pressing issues in your district, and how would you address them?

There are several issues affecting various communities, but each community has different needs/issues. I plan to help residents and business owners of Baltimore’s 8th District best utilize the various resources and services the City has in place to improve the quality of life.

CRIME

How do you assess the current police commissioner’s performance and the department’s approach to fighting violent crime, specifically murder?

He’s doing the best he can be considering what he has inherited and what resources he has to work with. Need to get illegal guns off the streets and out of the hands of repeat violent offenders.

SQUEEGEE KIDS

How would you address the issue of squeegee kids in the city’s intersections?

Work with them to obtain skills, trainings that could lead to meaningful employment and a healthy lifestyle. Other than that require a license/permit to be a squeegee person and watch the percentage of persons wanted to be a squeegee vendor go way down.

DRUGS

What strategies would you pursue to reduce drug addiction and associated ills, such as overdose deaths and crime?

More education and resources about the use of drugs, maybe by having former drug users be in the forefront of that movement.

EDUCATION

How do you propose Baltimore pay for its expected share of the Kirwan education commission reforms?

I Don’t.

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

What are the overlooked opportunities for economic development and job creation in Baltimore, and how will you encourage their implementation?

More skilled career training/mentoring programs in specific industries. I will advocate for legislation that economically empowers communities in need and to assist teens and young adults seek employment opportunities.

CITY GOVERNANCE

Is the current structure of the City Council, and the balance of power between the mayor and council members, appropriate, and why or why not? If you would seek to change it, what would your model look like?

It doesn’t matter to me because I’m running to positively change/affect Baltimore youth lives and I can do that no matter how the structure is set up.

COUNCIL’S ROLE

What are the most important issues the council has dealt with in the last four years? Name several smart decisions and several not-so-smart choices members have made.

Again it doesn’t matter what has been done or not in the past 4 years. -My goal is to restore a level of transparency and accountability back to Baltimore City Government that we all deserve.

CITY SERVICES

What weaknesses do you see in the delivery of city services? What can be done to improve response time and resident satisfaction?