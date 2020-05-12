Voter guide: Kristerfer Burnett, City Council (8), Baltimore City

Previous political experience

Elected to Baltimore City Council in 2016

Why are you running for office?

I want to continue serving the citizens of Baltimore City -- there’s still so much work to do and I’m not done fighting for our city.

DISTRICT

What are the most pressing issues in your district, and how would you address them?

The most pressing issues impacting District 8 are crime, the proliferation of privately-owned blighted property, and illegal dumping -- all of which I consider to be public health issues. I have implemented measures to proactively address these by applying strategies that come from public health interventions, such as violence reduction through environmental design; resource coordination; reoccurring neighborhood walks; and community outreach events.My office monitors data sources such as 311 and 911 call data, requests for assistance from constituents, conversations with stakeholders and other data sources to identify areas in need of assistance so we can guide outreach and resource coordination to where it’s needed most. Additionally, we are currently working with a coalition of community-based anti-violence organizations, social workers, and grief counselors to develop a much improved trauma-informed response to community violence.

CRIME

How do you assess the current police commissioner’s performance and the department’s approach to fighting violent crime, specifically murder?

I am generally supportive of Commissioner Harrison’s approaches to fighting violent crime and reforming the Baltimore Police Department. However, I don’t believe that BPD can do this alone. A comprehensive approach involving other city agencies and resource coordination from outside of the government is needed.Any successful effort to put a stop to the violence in our city must be holistic and include policy changes crafted through the lenses of racial justice, equity, and public health. Additionally, in order to reduce recidivism, we have to get serious about addressing barriers to employment and entrepreneurship for returning citizens. Too often, men and women who are trying to turn their lives around and do things the right way, are locked out of the workplace because they are unable to pass a background check. One critical step will be to reexamine the approach to expunging criminal records. We need to increase the types of offenses that qualify and decrease the waiting period between filing and decisions. When I speak with young men and women in my community the issue of low wages invariably comes up. If we are going to get serious about ending the violence that plagues our communities we have to remove all barriers that stand between Baltimore City residents and good jobs, that pay family-supporting wages.

SQUEEGEE KIDS

How would you address the issue of squeegee kids in the city’s intersections?

I believe that the plan put forth by the Baltimore City Office of Family Success, although it has been underfunded, provides a framework that can be effective in reducing the number of children and young adults who choose to engage in “squeegee-ing” cars for money. The plan takes a supportive approach to help these young people connect to resources, mentorships, workforce training, supportive services, and financial assistance. And given that we are essentially seeking a broader answer to how to address youth poverty in Baltimore City -- I am supportive of a fully-funded comprehensive approach to helping our young people remove barriers to legitimate employment and pathways to success beyond panhandling.

DRUGS

What strategies would you pursue to reduce drug addiction and associated ills, such as overdose deaths and crime?

Today, decades after city and national policymakers first focused on criminalizing drug use through the “War on Drugs” and the Comprehensive Crime Control Act of 1984, it’s abundantly clear that these policies are a failure -- and worse, they are racist. We are still losing hundreds of people annually in our city to overdose deaths and have had generations impacted by the lives lost either from death or incarceration. This has been especially true in the last decade, as we’ve witnessed firsthand the deadly impact of fentanyl across our city. If we are to reduce addiction deaths then we have to apply a harm-reduction lens in policymaking that focuses on meeting people where they are: Provide recovery resources for those who are ready. Provide safe spaces and access to care for active addicts to reduce the possibility of overdose death. Citywide, we need to expand access to counseling and mental health services and increase funding for programs that have a proven track record of reducing the health impacts of drug use, such as needle exchange programs.

EDUCATION

How do you propose Baltimore pay for its expected share of the Kirwan education commission reforms?

I believe fully funding and implementing the recommendations of the Kirwan Commission will have a transformative impact on the quality education our youth receive in Baltimore City Public Schools. To fund these much-needed changes to our school system, my primary focus is to support efforts by the Baltimore City Legislative Delegation to reduce the local contribution requirements and advocate for the State of Maryland to meet its constitutionally mandated requirements to fully fund public schools.By the state’s own estimates they have shorted Baltimore City Schools by more than $290 million per year. However, it is also very clear that we haven’t done enough either, and we need to increase our investment locally. I would explore ways to raise revenue that will not impact limited-and-middle income taxpayers living in Baltimore City -- such as a commuter tax on non-Baltimore City residents who drive in and out of our city daily for work from surrounding counties.

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

What are the overlooked opportunities for economic development and job creation in Baltimore, and how will you encourage their implementation?

I believe we are behind the curve in the development of “Green Jobs” in Baltimore City. As climate change is becoming more of a reality in our lives daily, it’s important that we prepare our city for that new reality and prepare our workforce for jobs in solar construction, home energy upgrades, and stormwater management. To do this, we can better support programs like Civic Works that have been doing this training for years -- and train our youth in schools to enter pathways into entrepreneurship and employment opportunities in these fields upon graduation.The current balance of power between the Mayor and the City Council must change in order to better represent the citizens of Baltimore. Our city has one of the strongest Mayoral forms of government in the US today. The result is that the Mayor alone effectively controls all of the city agencies, the city budget, and the day-to-day approval of city expenditures. The citizens of Baltimore elect 14 City Councilmembers to represent them as members of a legislative body, and they deserve true representation. I am in support of reforms to the Board of Estimates, a greater role in the development and appropriation of city funds within the budget and reducing the required number of Council votes to override a Mayoral veto.

CITY GOVERNANCE

Is the current structure of the City Council, and the balance of power between the mayor and council members, appropriate, and why or why not? If you would seek to change it, what would your model look like?

Over the last four years the City Council has grappled with a number of challenging issues but has made steady and significant progress.Highlights include fully funding the Affordable Housing Trust Fund, the passage of the minimum wage increase, fighting to reverse funding cuts to proven anti-violence programs such as Safe Streets, pushing increased funding for Baltimore City Schools, implementing the Baltimore Fair Elections Fund, banning environmentally harmful plastics and styrofoam containers, making our city safer for all modes of transportation through the Complete Streets ordinance, working to deal with the outcomes of trauma, and ensuring high-level city employees live in Baltimore City.

COUNCIL’S ROLE

What are the most important issues the council has dealt with in the last four years? Name several smart decisions and several not-so-smart choices members have made.

I believe that we have some of the hardest working city employees in the US, many of whom work tirelessly to improve our city every day. However, we have to do a significantly better job using technology, community feedback, and outcomes data to better drive budgetary and program management decisions so that we better deliver service to our citizens. This was abundantly clear to me when I did a trash pick-up shift with one of DPW’s Sanitation Crews. I was astonished to learn that not only were they underpaid for such a gruekg job, but that we also lose many of those workers to the private sector after covering the cost of training for Commercial Driver’s Licences (CDLs). This turnover significantly contributes to missed trash pick-ups and overtime costs. I learned that due to a lack of GPS technology in their vehicles, drivers have to memorize routes! Well with frequent changes in crews it’s no surprise that new drivers could easily miss an entire block of trashcans unknowingly. This is just one example of how what should be an easy fix to a core city service that our citizens rely on to keep our communities clean is not being addressed with urgency.

CITY SERVICES

What weaknesses do you see in the delivery of city services? What can be done to improve response time and resident satisfaction?