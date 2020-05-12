Voter guide: James Torrence, City Council (7), Baltimore City

Previous political experience

N/A

Why are you running for office?

I am running for city council because I have experienced what meaningful opportunities looks like in Baltimore. As a child of opportunity, I know my journey from public housing to law school should not be the exception. Our children and residents deserve to have opportunities available for them regardless of zip code. As a policy professional, I sought public service opportunities in local, state and federal government. These experiences coupled with my legal education enable me to use collaborative problem-solving approaches that empower communities and protect our vulnerable neighbors to move the District and City forward.

DISTRICT

What are the most pressing issues in your district, and how would you address them?

The most pressing issues in the 7th district are public safety, education and city services. Public Safety:I will work to increase investments in addressing the root causes of violent crime such as meaningful employment; recreation; affordable housing; equitably distributed educational resources; and more. Likewise, I will ensure that BPD has a data-driven plan for officer deployment and utilizes evidence-based reduction strategies. Education: I will fight to ensure the City’s budget funds the Kirwan Commission’s recommendations for teaching and learning while maintaining or rebuilding school facilities. This would require examining and reprioritizing the City’s budget while reassessing tax breaks. City Services: I will work to ensure there is oversight to hold agencies accountable. However, I will advocate for the city to use equitable improvement science by use of data to improve the performance of city services and focus on variations in performance to discern predictable failures.

CRIME

How do you assess the current police commissioner’s performance and the department’s approach to fighting violent crime, specifically murder?

I believe Commissioner Harrison is performing well in terms of reforming the BPD and rebuilding community trust in our police department. Similar to New Orleans, I see opportunities to use body-worn cameras, data-driven compliance systems, and community policing to regain the trust. Despite our progress, our violent crime is unacceptable and continues to occur at alarming rates. In 2019, we saw 348 homicides and have eclipsed 50 already in 2020.I think the public should see BPD’s current progress in targeting violent offenders and its means for addressing crime through its partnerships with other city agencies. We have to acknowledge that shootings occur in clusters among small numbers of people, places, and behaviors. That’s why we need a data driven crime plan. Crimes of violence respond to both positive and negative incentives. We have to provide alternatives and supports for people to deter violence. This violence occurs often in resource-starved neighborhoods.

SQUEEGEE KIDS

How would you address the issue of squeegee kids in the city’s intersections?

Any actions to address this issue must acknowledge the humanity of the squeegee kids. We have to recognize these young people are present at the intersection because they are in survival mode.We must ensure resources are in place to support their resiliency. For example, we must look to provide avenues for them to complete their education; job training with some compensation; mentoring; family supports and more. Our youth are present at the intersections because some need is not being met."

DRUGS

What strategies would you pursue to reduce drug addiction and associated ills, such as overdose deaths and crime?

I strongly believe in a comprehensive public health approach towards drug use and addiction. We should establish safe injection sites, as well as, support prevention programs and policies that are based on evidence-based principles shown to reduce substance misuse and related harms significantly. We have to improve accessibility of Narcan to prevent overdose deaths. Additionally, affordable rehabilitation programs, neighborhood physical and mental health clinics that provide free or reduced-cost services are proven to reduce crime associated with addiction and drug use.

EDUCATION

How do you propose Baltimore pay for its expected share of the Kirwan education commission reforms?

Funding would have to be shifted from different budget allocations to meet this commitment. Namely, a review of all city expenditures, financial incentives and other funding sources to determine the best way to shift spending. For example, the City should reexamine the PILOT program to generate more assessments. In addition, we should look at ways City Schools could generate revenue such as establishing a 501(c)3 to seek private funds or examining ways use health suites as primary care providers and bill for services.

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

What are the overlooked opportunities for economic development and job creation in Baltimore, and how will you encourage their implementation?

We must move to incentivize investment in minority and small businesses who can use capital to do development work in resource-starved communities. Likewise, we must align low-income individuals with training that leads to college/vocational credentials in growing local industries. However, there must be an investment aligning support services such as navigating educational resources, housing, childcare and transportation to provide the best opportunity for people to complete their career pathways and to secure and retain well-paying jobs. Broadly, we have to expand nonprofits’ abilities to address issues in vulnerable communities.

CITY GOVERNANCE

Is the current structure of the City Council, and the balance of power between the mayor and council members, appropriate, and why or why not? If you would seek to change it, what would your model look like?

The current structure of the City Council and the balance of power between the mayor and council member is appropriate. However, it can be improved by incorporating a better system of checks and balances. For example, the council can exercise greater oversight with independent budget or data analyst to analyze and question financial or performance information. I believe changes to the Board of Estimates can create direct voter accountability if the board is trimmed to a three person body by removing the mayoral appointments.

COUNCIL’S ROLE

What are the most important issues the council has dealt with in the last four years? Name several smart decisions and several not-so-smart choices members have made.

The council has tackled meaningful ethics reform, established an affordable housing trust, addressed water affordability, trauma responsive care act and created a youth fund. The aforementioned were smart decisions. However, the not-so-smart decisions center on not tackling structural barriers for city agency accountability and forcing data-driven decisions consistently

CITY SERVICES

What weaknesses do you see in the delivery of city services? What can be done to improve response time and resident satisfaction?