Voter guide: Brian Sims, City Council (7), Baltimore City

Previous political experience

No previous elected office held

Why are you running for office?

The stories we continuously hear about Baltimore paint a picture of an irredeemable city - underperforming schools, deteriorating infrastructure, and one big crime zone. However, there are many passionate leaders and welcoming communities that aren’t acknowledged. I envision transforming the narrative from a focus on the negative to one that builds on the positive, promoting a Baltimore that is thriving and welcoming for all. To change the narrative, we need to better evaluate the things we are doing, cut out what’s not working and magnify the things that are. My background in finance and health policy allows me to understand not only how to identify what’s needed but how to actually get it done. I know that Baltimore will turn around just like we’ve seen with Washington, DC, and other cities throughout this country. What I don’t want to see is the people who have borne the burden of hard times in Baltimore not reap the benefits of a thriving city. To make measurable progress on this transformation within the next decade, we need leadership that is centered on the people we serve, not ourselves. When you have that, you have leaders that prioritize working as a team and collaborating to move this city forward. I will bring this type of leadership not only to the 7th District but also to the team as a member of the Baltimore City Council.

DISTRICT

What are the most pressing issues in your district, and how would you address them?

Lack of economic opportunity and public safety are the most pressing issues in the 7th district. These two issues are interconnected and therefore should be addressed as such. Because the crime rate, both real and perceived, acts as a barrier to attracting families and potential businesses to the area. Lesser acknowledged, is the stress this also has on our current residents and businesses, therefore it is important that the entire council work towards a common strategic plan. The strategic crime plan Commissioner Harrison laid out is one I would support by: Fostering connections between the community and law enforcement to build trust, including continued updates at community association meetings with officers, social activities that would connect residents and officers and structured community roundtable discussions with officers to develop recommendations on community-specific issues. Regularly monitoring COMSTAT to identify trends that show what is working well and identify how the City Council can support in scaling up these initiatives in addition to identifying barriers and possible inefficiencies in unsatisfactory trends. Develop targeted programs to build relationships with the BPD and high school students to incentivize and draw their interest towards pursuing careers in law enforcement. Additionally, I would also work to bring together the over 30,000 Baltimore based non-profits to assist with addressing the root causes of crime including job training, youth engagement, vacant properties, mental health, and recidivism. These steps are critical to attract and support the economic development we need and deserve. Additionally, I would also work to bring together the over 30,000 Baltimore based non-profits to assist with addressing the root causes of crime including job training, youth engagement, vacant properties, mental health, and recidivism. These steps are critical to attract and support the economic development we need and deserve.

CRIME

How do you assess the current police commissioner’s performance and the department’s approach to fighting violent crime, specifically murder?

I like the direction of Commissioner Harrison’s crime plan and implementation, but it’s too early to give a fair assessment of his overall performance. The plan is very detailed and a good step in creating a common vision that every interconnected agency and department can work from. Since the rollout of his plan, we have not seen any drop in violent crime and I believe this is because departmental transformation is a key component to the success in reducing crime. Based on this, we have seen some unexpected yet needed changes in removing officers who did not exhibit conduct and standards in which we should hold our law enforcement to. In addition, the continuity of a chief executive/mayor of the city to fully support the plan, help facilitate resources, hold staff accountable, and drive a culture of working together will help speed up the effectiveness of the current plan.

SQUEEGEE KIDS

How would you address the issue of squeegee kids in the city’s intersections?

Every young person squeegeeing at intersections throughout our city does not come from the same background, and it would be a mistake to assume so. We must engage them to understand the factors that have led to their decision to pursue squeegeeing. We must figure out how to safely and productively meet their needs and the needs of their families. The increase in young people pursuing economic opportunity at intersections throughout the city is a sign of underlying conditions that have been ignored for far too long. My efforts to address this issue would be centered on identifying and addressing the root causes, and assisting young people identify their goals and help achieve them. I would support an increase in the number of recreation centers throughout the city, and support youth mentorship programs and outreach services to assist with preparing them for a successful future.

DRUGS

What strategies would you pursue to reduce drug addiction and associated ills, such as overdose deaths and crime?

My work addressing behavioral health and substance use issues and access to services is one of the driving forces behind my pursuit of elected office. There is no typical story of how people begin using and become addicted to drugs, however there are various factors that are correlated. Poverty and trauma related to emotional, physical and sexual abuse are just some common factors. I would promote an environmental or community approach to addressing drug use and drug addiction. Many people in Baltimore City reside in “high-exposure” environments, meaning the factors that contribute to drug use and abuse are very prevalent - high unemployment, crime, and otherwise limited opportunities. My efforts to address drug addiction in Baltimore City would be to prioritize prevention and access to therapy and treatment. I would work to ensure economic opportunity and promote alternatives for coping with stress, anxiety and other detriments to wellness. Additionally, I would pursue increased screening and early intervention to aide in addiction prevention. The changing face of drug addiction, specifically the opioid epidemic, has shown us that we can, in fact, prioritize treatment and therapy for persons addicted to drugs and not prosecution. I would seek to end the practice of over-incarcerating persons living with the disease of addiction, but to instead preserve their dignity by ensuring access to therapy and treatment.

EDUCATION

How do you propose Baltimore pay for its expected share of the Kirwan education commission reforms?

For example, as a healthcare industry professional, I understand as policies change and unforeseen circumstances create uncertainty, we must adjust to meet the needs of our patients to ensure optimal outcomes. To pay Baltimore’s share of the Kirwan Commission, I propose a process that would evaluate and reprioritize agency spending and increases home ownership in Baltimore, ultimately improving our tax base. Budget Evaluation and Spending Reprioritization: Within a year of independence, the City’s Office of Inspector General (OIG) found $1.4M in waste with a team of only 13 persons. In addition, the Comptroller’s Office issues an annual audit with findings and recommendations that can be used as a tool for targeted spending evaluation. Expansion of the OIG’s team to include data analysts who can proactively identify potential areas of fraud and abuse combined with a targeted evaluation of the annual audits’ recommendation and findings, could help identify additional funds to be redirected for education. Incentivized Home Ownership: On its own, my first priority of budget evaluation and spending reprioritization will not be a long term and sustainable solution, as process improve and waste is reduced. Therefore, a strategic plan to incentivize home ownership must also be developed and deployed now to ensure the full economic impact is realized sooner than later. The strategic plan should include but not be limited to collective participation of the Baltimore Development Corp., community development corporations, and other non-profits and community partners working towards business development, job training, financial literacy, and vacant rehabilitation.

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

What are the overlooked opportunities for economic development and job creation in Baltimore, and how will you encourage their implementation?

Green industries and technologies are the future. We must lead in this area. A city could not be better positioned than Baltimore to lead on the green economy. Our geographic location the east coast, distance from two major cities, our treasured waterways and our proximity to tech hubs is our best case for why we are positioned to lead here. I would promote increased trades in our schools and training to prepare individuals to take advantage of this developing industry. Additionally, I would seek to offer incentives attracting these industries to the city. This will not only promote job and economic growth but do so in a sustainable way that helps address the climate crisis we find ourselves in.

CITY GOVERNANCE

Is the current structure of the City Council, and the balance of power between the mayor and council members, appropriate, and why or why not? If you would seek to change it, what would your model look like?

I believe the mayor, as elected, is the chief executive of the city and should have the ability to operate as such. However with that power, I believe the City Council must have the ability to act as a strong check and balance to the mayor’s authority. I, however, would support a reconstitution of the Baltimore City Board of Estimates (BOE), reducing the mayor’s influence over this body. There are various proposals that seek to address this balance of power, however such decisions should not be taken lightly and all options must be considered. This would be an important step to gain the confidence of the public that the BOE is not a vehicle for corrupt intent. The current structure of the City Council otherwise feels appropriate, though I would caution against any changes or modifications which would create gridlock in our ability to execute on getting the work done to move Baltimore forward. Changes to the City Council, and balance of power between the Council and the Mayor should be for the purposes of fostering collaboration, increasing transparency and promoting fairness across the board.

COUNCIL’S ROLE

What are the most important issues the council has dealt with in the last four years? Name several smart decisions and several not-so-smart choices members have made.

Some of the most important issues the Council has addressed in recent years include: increased transparency for elected officials and the police department; property tax relief (low-income employees, veterans, grocery stores in food desert retail incentive areas); and revitalization of marginalized neighborhoods through the “Dollar House Program”. The City Council has been incredibly diligent in pursuing its legislative duties in recent years. However the resources necessary to adequately create and implement sustainable legislation that integrates into a broad strategy for the city, is lacking. The council needs increased fiscal, legal and research resources to ensure the most efficient and impactful approach to addressing our most pressing issues through their legislative action. This also will allow council members to competently articulate their plans to the public and proactively account for all variables.

CITY SERVICES

What weaknesses do you see in the delivery of city services? What can be done to improve response time and resident satisfaction?