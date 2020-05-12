Voter guide: Rodney Hudson, City Council (7), Baltimore City

Previous political experience

None

Why are you running for office?

The 7th District is in the midst of an economic and crime crisis and our community needs a candidate that has experience leading during tough times. As a former US Army Airborne Paratrooper during the Gulf War, and a community activist/advocate during the Freddie Gray Uprising, I have experienced and led during some tough times in our country and in our city. My service in Baltimore began July 2008. During these 12 years, I have served as an English Teacher at Frederick Douglass High School and as a faith leader at Ames Memorial United Methodist Church. My roles in these organizations provided me the opportunity to engage in: nearly 100 community clean-ups; impact 300 people with weekly lunch/food giveaway; Assist approximately 200 people each year with clothing, furniture, utility and eviction assistance; assist approximately 1100 families with holiday Baskets; Impacted 1000 youth with coaching and funding co-ed basketball teams at Kelson and Pinderhughes Schools, participated in approximately 40 ride alongs with BCPD, provided leadership for the 35k sqft Resurrection Sandtown Project with partners Little Flowers, UMAR Boxing, and Boys and Girls Club. I am committed to serving the great people of the 7th District, and I believe that when communities work together, we may reduce crime, improve education, and engage meaningful community development. I am the most qualified and community oriented candidate, and I will be ready to serve on “Day One”.

DISTRICT

What are the most pressing issues in your district, and how would you address them?

The most pressing issues in my community are: the citizens’ perception of a lack of integrity and action in City Hall by the Baltimore City Council, the Baltimore City Police Department, and the Mayor’s Office. There are too many liquor stores and abandoned houses throughout the 7th District communities. Citizens perceive that there is under-policing on Pennsylvania Ave and throughout the 7th District respectfully. Residents indicate that the challenges in the Department of Public Works Water Billing Section, the Child Support and Social Services food stamps offices leave some of them frustrated and angry. There may need to be an independent audit of these agencies to determine if the challenges are a result of staffing, technology, and/or leadership deficiencies so that the public can receive the services in a timely, accurate, and professional manner. Our citizens are paying high taxes, but our sewage and infrastructure throughout the 7th District seem to be stagnate and inadequate. More importantly, the high unemployment and rising crime rate, the need for rent control, the need for two trash pick ups each week in some communities, and the lack of funding for senior and youth programs perpetuate mistrust in Baltimore City Government leadership. Addressing these challenges may require the continued mobilization of 7th District residents and strengthened partnerships between the faith community, grassroots organizations, foundations, and city and state government agencies. These partnerships can further be strengthened by working through community organizations like the Western District Community Relations Council and the No Boundaries Coalition which can provide the structure to strategize a way forward in confronting the systemic structures that cause inequities and crime in our communities. Communities that partner with the Western District Relations Council and No Boundaries Coalition may find it more beneficial to implement their neighborhood specific action plan that address public safety, education, and community development.

CRIME

How do you assess the current police commissioner’s performance and the department’s approach to fighting violent crime, specifically murder?

I applaud the part of Commissioner Harrison’s crime plan that focuses on de-escalation techniques to help officers build rapport with the community and that protect civil liberties. Notwithstanding, it does not appear to me that Commissioner Harrison’s crime plan is having the desired results in terms of curving violent crimes specifically murder. There are so many other factors that play into deterring murders. Although his plan has seemingly been ineffective when compared with that of previous commissioners, the divisions that exist between the States Attorney’s Office and the Police Department, the politics of City Hall, and the seemingly absence of community responsibility may contribute to the seeming ineffectiveness of the Commissioner’s Crime Plan. More importantly, some in our community still mistrust the Baltimore City Police Department so continued oversight is necessary. Crime is escalating and the citizens of Baltimore do not have time to wait for City Hall, the Baltimore City States Attorney’s Office, and the Police Department to cease their infighting and unify as more people are murdered each day. Moreover, Its time for the community to also take ownership and responsibility for the crime rate and become part of the solution. The war on violent crime and murder must be confronted by the community, City Hall, and the Police Department collectively.

SQUEEGEE KIDS

How would you address the issue of squeegee kids in the city’s intersections?

I would seek to expand Youth Works by asking legislators and foundations to first identify who the squeegee kids are, and secondly, identify more partnerships with foundations and grassroots organizations that may assist with funding, job skills training, mentorship, education, and employment for “squeegee kids” so to afford them mentorship, education, and a pathway to a meaningful career.

DRUGS

What strategies would you pursue to reduce drug addiction and associated ills, such as overdose deaths and crime?

I believe that a Task Force that focuses on flooding targeted communities with naloxone, getting more people into medication-assisted drug treatment, and encouraging doctors to prescribe fewer opioid painkillers might be the first steps to reducing addictions and curving overdose deaths. This task force would also introduce targeted communities with support from needle-exchange vans, which also could dispense naloxone and offer medical care for people who use drugs. Getting people into rehab would also be a major component of my strategy along with having the Task Force armed with resources that can offer wraparound services that address homelessness, poverty, and mental illness.

EDUCATION

How do you propose Baltimore pay for its expected share of the Kirwan education commission reforms?

One way to partially fund Kiran would be to hire an independent auditors that would recommend budget cuts in the Baltimore City Government, The Baltimore City Police Department, and the Baltimore City Public School Board’s Executive Staffing budgets. The independent auditor would make recommendations that would eliminate all duplicated positions that exist within each of the respective said agencies. The City Council and the School Board may act on the independent audit findings and presenting the outcome of the findings to the public so that the public can voice their concerns of the repurposing of each agency. The savings from these actions could be used to fund education.

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

What are the overlooked opportunities for economic development and job creation in Baltimore, and how will you encourage their implementation?

City owned vacant properties have been one of the most overlooked opportunities for economic development and job creation. I contend that some of these vacant school buildings and large commercial properties could be leveraged along with tax incentives to encourage the planting of manufacturing jobs into the 7ths District. Potential employees may come from Job training programs like the one offered by Center for Urban Families. Indeed, these new manufacturing jobs may offer living wage salaries for our residents. Moreover, some of the city owned vacant houses could be rehabbed as part of job training programs designed to teach skills and offer certification to the squeegee kids” and others as a pathway to a career. These newly rehabbed homes could also be used as part of a program designed to end homelessness in our city.

CITY GOVERNANCE

Is the current structure of the City Council, and the balance of power between the mayor and council members, appropriate, and why or why not? If you would seek to change it, what would your model look like?

The current structure of the City Council and the balance of power between the mayor and the council members may be inappropriate and the power could be shared with an elected representative chosen by the citizens of Baltimore. The five member Board of Estimates is mostly controlled by the Mayor as the Mayor and his/her two appointees sit on the board thus controlling a major voting power. I would propose that one of the Mayor’s appointees be cut from the board and that the citizens of Baltimore be allowed to vote for a citizen candidate to serve on the Board of Estimates.

COUNCIL’S ROLE

What are the most important issues the council has dealt with in the last four years? Name several smart decisions and several not-so-smart choices members have made.

One of the most important issues that the council has dealt with in the last four years is the Consent Decree. Although the Consent Decree was designed to protect Baltimoreans’ civil liberties, it did not adequately address the overarching crime issues that have increased. Some police seem to have become very apprehensive and fearful of engaging the criminal enterprise in Baltimore out of fear of sparking another uprising. Another important issue that the city council is addressing is the overhaul of Baltimore City Government. This is a much needed overhaul that would require that the Mayor share the voting power on the Board of Estimates by eliminating two of his/her appointees on the Board of Estimates.

CITY SERVICES

