Voter guide: Michael C. Ter Avest, City Council (7), Baltimore City

Previous political experience

Nada

Why are you running for office?

7th Councilmanic District Transportation: Massively expanding the funding paradigm for North Avenue Rising to every arterial road in NW Baltimore.

DISTRICT

What are the most pressing issues in your district, and how would you address them?

Violence: Supporting community based violence disruptors such as Safe Streets, Roca etc. Until there is a new governor this is the only option the city has.

CRIME

How do you assess the current police commissioner’s performance and the department’s approach to fighting violent crime, specifically murder?

Without giving consideration to the extremely poor administration of the State civilian criminal justice workforce assessing the performance of the Police Commissioner is pointless. That said, he’s adequate. The tightest most competent administration of a department possible won’t meaningfully impact violent crime when the Governor is actively undermining the city.

SQUEEGEE KIDS

How would you address the issue of squeegee kids in the city’s intersections?

I don’t consider this to be a legitimate issue and frankly raising it in this context is sus.

DRUGS

What strategies would you pursue to reduce drug addiction and associated ills, such as overdose deaths and crime?

I’d like to see the state take a firmer stance on the surrounding jurisdictions improving their addiction treatment services since suburban residents form such a large part of the city’s contraband economy. Besides that we need supervised consumption sites, permanent funding for the department of health and decriminalization of more categories of illicit drugs.

EDUCATION

How do you propose Baltimore pay for its expected share of the Kirwan education commission reforms?

Making Bridge to Kirwan permanent, dedicating the annual surplus to Kirwan, renegotiating non-profit PILOTS, punitive property tax rates on vacant units, expanded red light and speed cameras.

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

What are the overlooked opportunities for economic development and job creation in Baltimore, and how will you encourage their implementation?

The city needs to do a better job leveraging its real estate portfolio. I’d also like to see more TOD construction along the Metro.

CITY GOVERNANCE

Is the current structure of the City Council, and the balance of power between the mayor and council members, appropriate, and why or why not? If you would seek to change it, what would your model look like?

The Board of Estimates should not give three of five seats to the mayor. I would reduce it to the Mayor, Comptroller and Council President or other council designee.

COUNCIL’S ROLE

What are the most important issues the council has dealt with in the last four years? Name several smart decisions and several not-so-smart choices members have made.

Equity in Planning, Clean Air Act and Water Privatization Ban exemplify the positive work being done by the Council recently.

CITY SERVICES

What weaknesses do you see in the delivery of city services? What can be done to improve response time and resident satisfaction?