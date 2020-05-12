Voter guide: Michael C. Ter Avest, City Council (7), Baltimore City

Michael Ter Avest
Democratic candidate for Baltimore City Council D7
Age 37
Residence Woodberry
Occupation Regulatory Compliance in Distribution and Manufacturing
Education BS in Gen Bio Univeristy of Maryland at College Park ‘03, JD University of Maryland School of Law 2008
Previous political experience
Nada
Why are you running for office?
7th Councilmanic District
Transportation: Massively expanding the funding paradigm for North Avenue Rising to every arterial road in NW Baltimore.
DISTRICT
What are the most pressing issues in your district, and how would you address them?
Violence: Supporting community based violence disruptors such as Safe Streets, Roca etc. Until there is a new governor this is the only option the city has.
CRIME
How do you assess the current police commissioner’s performance and the department’s approach to fighting violent crime, specifically murder?
Without giving consideration to the extremely poor administration of the State civilian criminal justice workforce assessing the performance of the Police Commissioner is pointless. That said, he’s adequate. The tightest most competent administration of a department possible won’t meaningfully impact violent crime when the Governor is actively undermining the city.
SQUEEGEE KIDS
How would you address the issue of squeegee kids in the city’s intersections?
I don’t consider this to be a legitimate issue and frankly raising it in this context is sus.
DRUGS
What strategies would you pursue to reduce drug addiction and associated ills, such as overdose deaths and crime?
I’d like to see the state take a firmer stance on the surrounding jurisdictions improving their addiction treatment services since suburban residents form such a large part of the city’s contraband economy. Besides that we need supervised consumption sites, permanent funding for the department of health and decriminalization of more categories of illicit drugs.
EDUCATION
How do you propose Baltimore pay for its expected share of the Kirwan education commission reforms?
Making Bridge to Kirwan permanent, dedicating the annual surplus to Kirwan, renegotiating non-profit PILOTS, punitive property tax rates on vacant units, expanded red light and speed cameras.
ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT
What are the overlooked opportunities for economic development and job creation in Baltimore, and how will you encourage their implementation?
The city needs to do a better job leveraging its real estate portfolio. I’d also like to see more TOD construction along the Metro.
CITY GOVERNANCE
Is the current structure of the City Council, and the balance of power between the mayor and council members, appropriate, and why or why not? If you would seek to change it, what would your model look like?
The Board of Estimates should not give three of five seats to the mayor. I would reduce it to the Mayor, Comptroller and Council President or other council designee.
COUNCIL’S ROLE
What are the most important issues the council has dealt with in the last four years? Name several smart decisions and several not-so-smart choices members have made.
Equity in Planning, Clean Air Act and Water Privatization Ban exemplify the positive work being done by the Council recently.
CITY SERVICES
What weaknesses do you see in the delivery of city services? What can be done to improve response time and resident satisfaction?
The city needs to resolve the opacity of why 311 requests are closed with no action. Also dumping half a bag of cold asphalt patch into a busted sidewalk and clicking “done” is not a legitimate solution.