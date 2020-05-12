Voter guide: Christopher M. Anderson, City Council (7), Baltimore City

Previous political experience

Maryland Committee Against the Gun Ban, 1994; Testified & worked in the Maryland General Assembly on the Traditional Marriage Act, 2005; Ran in Special Election for district 7 congresssional seat, 2019

What are the most pressing issues in your district, and how would you address them?

High Murder rate coupled with a now high opioid overdose rate.

CRIME

How do you assess the current police commissioner’s performance and the department’s approach to fighting violent crime, specifically murder?

The current Police Commissioner's crime plan for Baltimore is a good plan. Unfortunately It doesn't address violent crime to well. This is more of a home issues that's the driving force of these crimes & needs to be addressed in a different way than use of force. Lt. Col Russell's Community relations programs are a better way to engage the community ,build trust & drop violence in Baltimore.

SQUEEGEE KIDS

How would you address the issue of squeegee kids in the city’s intersections?

The current Mayor's lack of leadership on this issue is an embarrassment in an election year & makes our city look bad. Enforce the "public nuisance laws" on the books & ticket these children (not arrest). Then bring them into court & figure out what their problems are in the "home" & direct them to the proper programs to help & get them out of the streets.

DRUGS

What strategies would you pursue to reduce drug addiction and associated ills, such as overdose deaths and crime?

Have the comptroller, hopefully a newly elected one, audit the city & find the funds that was sent to this city by the federal government & use them for what they were intended & not mis manage them again. I would personally add wellness & detox centers to help cleanse our city of this crisis.

EDUCATION

How do you propose Baltimore pay for its expected share of the Kirwan education commission reforms?

Raising taxes is how this city intends to pay for the Kirwan Commission but I intend to offer an alternate in School Choice & school vouchers so our residents can pick & choose the schools they want to send their children to. Also I champion Charter Schools as another school choice alternative to raising taxes on our parents.

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

What are the overlooked opportunities for economic development and job creation in Baltimore, and how will you encourage their implementation?

Baltimore needs more enterprise zones to be funded by the federal government. Baltimore has been overlooked for new opportunity zones for job creation & development. I intend to work with local, state & federal government to put new enterprise zones in my district.

CITY GOVERNANCE

Is the current structure of the City Council, and the balance of power between the mayor and council members, appropriate, and why or why not? If you would seek to change it, what would your model look like?

Current conflict between the Mayor & city council can undermine the effectiveness of our city government. This city needs new party lines to bring new change from the city council that we've never had. Voting in the same party lines on the same issues are getting us the same results that citizens are not pleased with. We need new representation with new party lines to get a better, new & different results we can all live with.

COUNCIL’S ROLE

What are the most important issues the council has dealt with in the last four years? Name several smart decisions and several not-so-smart choices members have made.

Switching the police commissioner to combat crime has been a smart decision, also having more police officers working & walking the community is good also. The new plastic bag laws are not so smart along with formor Mayor Blake's veto to keep Mayoral powers strong over the city council. The mayor's stronghold over the comptroller's office & council may be the driving force to corruption & the constant misappropriation of the city's finances. This power should be balance between the council and the Mayor.

CITY SERVICES

What weaknesses do you see in the delivery of city services? What can be done to improve response time and resident satisfaction?