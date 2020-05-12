Voter guide: Taurus Barksdale, City Council (6), Baltimore City

Previous political experience

n/a

Why are you running for office?

I am running for office because District 6 could have much better representation. I am a lifelong resident of District 6. Violent crime, unemployment, vacant houses, trash, prostitution on Garrison Blvd., are ills this district has faced all my life. I left the private sector to come back and help uplift my community. Before becoming a candidate I met with the current councilwoman. After the meeting I knew I would become a candidate because the current councilwoman had no plan for the district.

DISTRICT

What are the most pressing issues in your district, and how would you address them?

Violent Crime - The drug trade continues to fuel violent crime in the district. Many of these violent crimes occur in front of our businesses. Businesses constantly complain about loitering. As councilman of the 6th district I will create an “Community Action Team” with duties to engage all individuals loitering in front of business or in neighborhoods. The goal would be to offer these individuals with job and resource services. We must meet people where they are at. Vacant houses - Vacant houses have plagued the poorest neighborhoods the most. In Park Heights I would like to establish a workforce training directly out of the vacant houses. Teaching the community how to build a house from the ground up. These valuable skills will help with employment and crime reduction.Prostitution on Garrison Blvd - This has been an issue all my life. I will advocate for the laws of prostituon to be enforced. I will meet the women where they are at and figure out how they can be helped. Drug treatment, ged, and jobs will be offered. For too long this issue has gone on - it is time to bring real action and solutions. Unemployment - In the poorest communities of the district many people are unemployed. I will address unemployment by having job fairs in the district. I will also bring ged, expungement, and job training services to the community.

CRIME

How do you assess the current police commissioner’s performance and the department’s approach to fighting violent crime, specifically murder?

I believe the performance of majority if not all city agencies have been failing. I have met commissioner Harrison and I think he is a good man that wants to really help Baltimore City and change the culture of the police department. The department says they want to shift more into community policing but I have yet to see this in my neighborhood. The police I see sit in their cars most of the shift. We need officers that are willing to get to know the communities and build relationships. The relationship of the community and police is strained.

SQUEEGEE KIDS

How would you address the issue of squeegee kids in the city’s intersections?

I have gained notoriety in Baltimore City for supporting the squeegee kids. I started the Hire A Squeegee Boy Challenge last summer. As councilman I will address this issue by advocating for a program with wrap around services for not only squeegee but all Baltimore City youth that are in need of assistance. We need a universal program that offers GED, job training, counseling, and therapy. Many of the squeegee kids live in poverty, have no diploma or ged, and have experienced some form of trauma. We need individuals that are willing to put boots on the ground and recruit these individuals off of the street.

DRUGS

What strategies would you pursue to reduce drug addiction and associated ills, such as overdose deaths and crime?

As councilman I would advocate for local and state law enforcement partners to go after the large suppliers. It is rare that large suppliers are caught bringing the drugs into the city. The flow of illegal drugs must be slowed. There should also be more oversight of prescription drugs, Many prescription drugs are being abused and sold.

EDUCATION

How do you propose Baltimore pay for its expected share of the Kirwan education commission reforms?

I believe Baltimore must seek other options to gain revenue. The legalization and taxation of marijuana should be considered. The city of Chicago generated 10 million in tax revenue in its first month of marijuana sales.

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

What are the overlooked opportunities for economic development and job creation in Baltimore, and how will you encourage their implementation?

Overlooked opportunities for economic development and job creation in Baltimore are the vacant houses. For too long our vacant and dilapidated houses have sat with no progress. As I have previously stated vacant/dilapidated houses can serve as training grounds and access to affordable housing. I will encourage this implementation by fighting to create a workforce in Park Heights. This workforce could serve as an example for the whole Baltimore City.

CITY GOVERNANCE

Is the current structure of the City Council, and the balance of power between the mayor and council members, appropriate, and why or why not? If you would seek to change it, what would your model look like?

City governance of the Board of Estimates (BOE) should be changed. The BOE at its current structure is in favor of the Mayor. The Mayor hires the City Solicitor and Director of the Department of Public Works. This gives the Mayor an edge of 3 of the 5 votes. The BOE should be expanded more so that the city council has more input.

COUNCIL’S ROLE

What are the most important issues the council has dealt with in the last four years? Name several smart decisions and several not-so-smart choices members have made.

A very smart decision the council has made recently is passing legislation that allowed the Youth Fund to aid in the COVID-19 emergency response. $6 million of the fund to help supply the city with food and $3 million for digital devices and to help expand internet access.

CITY SERVICES

What weaknesses do you see in the delivery of city services? What can be done to improve response time and resident satisfaction?