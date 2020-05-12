Voter guide: Michelle Y. Andrews, City Council (6), Baltimore City

Previous political experience

Why are you running for office?

I am running for city council because like many District 6 residents, I’ve had enough. I am a third generation Baltimorean whose family has largely lived in West Baltimore. For too long, District 6’s neighborhoods—particularly in the Park Heights and Pimlico areas—have been corralled and ignored. We see the prosperity across Northern Parkway and ask ourselves why can’t we do better. In the past 20 years, we have gone from bad to worse. And frankly, many of us are tired. It is time for folks like myself to roll up our sleeves and try to make District 6 thrive. I have the knowledge and experience needed to do the job well. I am also a hard worker. You can see this in my professional and volunteer experience. I have worked a financial literacy educator and have helped countless women throughout Baltimore better their lives. In doing so, I have learned the nuances of policy on a wide variety of issues. I hope that voters will support me so that I can apply my knowledge and experience toward making a better District 6. With respect to crime, I would continue to promote strategic partnerships with residents and neighborhood associations to identify areas where we have high crime. I would support the installation of cameras to record events so District 6 residents would not have to testify in court. These cameras could also work to catch those who illegally dump trash. Lastly, the ever-increasing number of vacant homes in District 6 present a unique opportunity to establish public-private partnerships via the federal government’s Opportunity Zones program. With the support of area developers, we could revitalize District 6’s neighborhoods by providing training programs and jobs. This would also help increase the number of affordable housing units available in Baltimore.

DISTRICT

What are the most pressing issues in your district, and how would you address them?

District 6 has traditionally served as the heart of West Baltimore, but for decades, our district has suffered from high crime rates and urban blight. Whereas folks in posh neighborhoods have streets worthy of dog-walking or a Sunday stroll, my area’s streets are lined with trash and vacant houses. As councilwoman, I would make it my first priority to ensure that trash removal and housing demolition efforts are carried out in an expedient manner. I will personally commit myself to monitoring my area to ensure that no neighborhood is left behind. I will use this insight to guide city monitoring efforts to restore accountability in city services.Regarding the disturbing rates of homicide in our city—particularly my district in West Baltimore, I think that a solution may be found outside the scope of the homicide unit. Instead, we should focus on the performance of the construction and demolition division in the Baltimore City Department of Public Works. I cite a 2015 study from the Urban Health Lab, which found that fixing up abandoned and vacant buildings in Philadelphia led to significant drops in overall crimes, total assaults, gun assaults, and nuisance crimes. The study further noted that there was no evidence that crime shifted to other areas, although there were signs that drug dealing, drug possession, and property crimes went up around remediated buildings. The idea may sound strange: fix/raze dilapidated buildings and we reduce homicides. Think of it this way, some would-be shooters may stash guns in vacant or abandoned spaces, since they want to avoid getting caught with illegal firearms. When those vacant or abandoned spaces go away, they may decide to forego at least some guns — and may not be able to carry out some violence. It’s an idea that should be explored further and as councilwoman, I hope to pursue this area as a viable solution.

CRIME

How do you assess the current police commissioner’s performance and the department’s approach to fighting violent crime, specifically murder?

It may be easy to hold our current police commissioner accountable for the department’s failure to reduce homicides and to clear (identify suspects and convict them) existing homicides. The logic that change at the top will effect change at the bottom is fallible. The commissioner is just one person—albeit a powerful one—but he is under a lot of pressure to deliver and based on my careful review of strategies from other cities, a solution needs to be long-term and require adherence to it. Scrapping one commissioner for another is not good. So too is replacing one strategy for another. The police department needs stability, not more disruption.There are a few tools that we could use, but a permanent solution requires a holistic approach that doesn’t treat these children as castaways in our city—they are as much city residents as you and me. The problem will get worst with the pending economic recession. Sure, the police department could more strictly enforce city codes 47-3 through 47-5, which ban aggressive soliciting in public, solicitation of drivers in traffic or on a public street, and nighttime solicitation. But this would only make our police officers a form of truancy patrol who are tasked with getting squeegee kids of school age (many others of whom are not kids at all) off the streets and back into school. But with schools being closed, how can we effectively do this? I propose a Baltimore City Task Force consisting of social workers, counselors, and area businesses. This task force could work with our youth to get them off the streets and linked to social services and local businesses where they might land formal paying jobs. Our police, who are on the front lines caring for our city, have already been assembling a database of all the kids who have been doing this so reaching out to them and their families shouldn’t be impossible. But the work should not stop with the kids. The task force needs to work with parents and guardians so that they too are empowered and can be as much of the solution as community stakeholders.

SQUEEGEE KIDS

How would you address the issue of squeegee kids in the city’s intersections?

Our city has normalized squeegee kids to the extent that Baltimore can defined by their presence and our failure to do anything about it. We know that the deeper issue is poverty and a lack of formal employment for these young men. We know that life on Baltimore’s streets is harsh and a symptom of our failure to live up to our moral obligation to protect our most vulnerable.Regarding the opiate epidemic, we need to recognize the urgency that comes with many folks who have died and continue to die as the result of drug overdoses. They are our brothers and sisters who have left their families with the deep sorrow and regret. If we are to recognize the opiate epidemic for what it is—an emergency—it then makes sense to see it in public health terms and declare the opiate epidemic a state of emergency for Baltimore City. Many police officers and emergency response personnel will echo this sentiment and confess that they are overwhelmed. This problem will only get worse as the economy shrinks, and futility and drug dependency grows. Declaring a state of emergency would unlock needed state funding that could revamp prevention and treatment efforts.

DRUGS

What strategies would you pursue to reduce drug addiction and associated ills, such as overdose deaths and crime?

We are losing too many Baltimoreans to addiction. I see this every day in my neighborhood and throughout District 6. In cases where I could, I have lent my support to helping countless folks start a journey towards recovery. Now, I would like to help all of Baltimore.At present, it seems that Baltimore City’s share of the Kirwan education reforms will be a heavy financial burden on an already over-taxed population. Homeowners in Baltimore City already pay the highest property taxes in all of Maryland. Increasing fines and fees can generate some revenue, but it is frankly not enough to meet the price tag of Kirwan. I would contend that the best solution is to improve revenue collection. We could--and should--implement measures linked to effectiveness such as enhancing collections and audit processes. We may recall the incident that happened recently regarding water bills that were never sent to the Ritz Carleton hotel. The bills were in the millions. I highly doubt that this incident was isolated. Likely, this incident was indicative of our weak system of collecting badly needed revenue for our schools. As councilwoman, I will seek to improve these efficiencies.

EDUCATION

How do you propose Baltimore pay for its expected share of the Kirwan education commission reforms?

I remain committed to education and to reminding voters that as councilwoman, my job is serve them. As a gesture of humility, I will contribute a significant percentage of my income as councilwoman towards an education-based charity in my district. I hope that this will send a message to others that my aim is not to rack up years on the council, but to genuinely make a difference.

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

What are the overlooked opportunities for economic development and job creation in Baltimore, and how will you encourage their implementation?

The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the economy of Baltimore City, perhaps even more so than other parts of Maryland. With many folks out of work and small businesses closing for good, our leaders need to think of new ideas for generating job growth and improving our local economy. One such way is to reduce permit barriers and fees. We should also prioritize conditional use permits for shared workspaces, cooperatives, and community-owned businesses. By doing so, we can create locally controlled jobs and stimulate local wealth retention.

CITY GOVERNANCE

Is the current structure of the City Council, and the balance of power between the mayor and council members, appropriate, and why or why not? If you would seek to change it, what would your model look like?

The current structure places too much control of financing and budgeting in the hands of the Board of Estimates, which is dominated by the Council President, the Mayor, and the Comptroller. We need to eliminate the council president position and afford more councilperson voices on the Board of Estimates. We should also fully support the newly minted independent Board of Ethics so that it can conduct investigations into potential violations of the Ethics Code.

COUNCIL’S ROLE

What are the most important issues the council has dealt with in the last four years? Name several smart decisions and several not-so-smart choices members have made.

The current council has initiated a few innovative measures to generate new revenue for the city such as taxing plastic bags, which can provide some environmental benefits. The council has also supported the separation of the Office of the Inspector General from its previous boss, the mayor. Now, the Inspector General can investigate matters with little interference from a corrupt mayor. These victories are also coupled with some silly measures such as the proposal of a charter measure to reduce the voting age to 16 for municipal elections. The proposal seems insincere and tied to a desperate attempt to win votes from children. I would hope that the future council exert more maturity when dealing with such silly proposals.

CITY SERVICES

