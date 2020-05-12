Voter guide: Isaac “Yitzy” Schleifer, City Council (5), Baltimore City

Previous political experience

Current Councilman

Why are you running for office?

To continue building on our progress of the past three and a half years.

DISTRICT

What are the most pressing issues in your district, and how would you address them?

Public Safety – I plan to continue using the legislative oversight responsibility of the council to hold BPD accountable for implementing the consent decree as well as prioritizing the Focused Deterrence model to drive down crime.Education- As a council member, I have supported our schools 100% of the time. I have advocated for funding increases as well as successfully introduced a resolution to reverse cuts to the crossing guard program. I will make sure we divert the necessary resources to meet the city’s Kirwan contribution requirement. Getting Back to Basics- Providing great city services across the whole district. My staff and I make it a priority to attend all community meetings so we can proactively address constituent issues before we start receiving calls on them.

CRIME

How do you assess the current police commissioner’s performance and the department’s approach to fighting violent crime, specifically murder?

I believe the current commissioner is making progress on implementation of the consent decree and re-forming the BPD, but we need to do more in rebuilding trust in the community.The murders must stop. We had 348 homicides in 2019 and 97 already in 2020. Something needs to change and Commissioner Harrison needs to implement proven strategies to stop the violence and loss of life.

SQUEEGEE KIDS

How would you address the issue of squeegee kids in the city’s intersections?

We should provide opportunities for young people who want to work. We need to make the YouthWorks program a year round program that is fully funded and invest in youth apprenticeship programs so that we can connect young people to in-demand careers.

DRUGS

What strategies would you pursue to reduce drug addiction and associated ills, such as overdose deaths and crime?

We need to address this problem as a public health, rather than criminal, issue. The city should provide treatment beds for drug addicts to reduce drug-associated crime and overdose deaths. I have been a supporter of a comprehensive plan between all city agencies to jointly tackle this epidemic. I have also recommended staffing up the city’s lab department to catch bad batches of drugs before more lives are lost.

EDUCATION

How do you propose Baltimore pay for its expected share of the Kirwan education commission reforms?

I would work with the mayor and city council president to create an independent commission in order to examine the city budget and identify ways we could eliminate wasteful spending. We should also continue to look into reexamining the PILOT agreement with large institutions to find additional funding for education reform.

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

What are the overlooked opportunities for economic development and job creation in Baltimore, and how will you encourage their implementation?

Our economic development system is not equitable. We have reduced taxation for the wealthy privileged and have punished the poor through regressive taxes. I am working to create an equitable system that would make home ownership affordable in our neighborhoods and therefore increasing our population in the city. This would increase our overall tax base and bring jobs back to Baltimore

CITY GOVERNANCE

Is the current structure of the City Council, and the balance of power between the mayor and council members, appropriate, and why or why not? If you would seek to change it, what would your model look like?

The City Council should reflect the size of the city’s population. I support reducing the size of the Council and creating a better balance of power between the Mayor and City Council. I also want to see changes to the Board of Estimates and believe that we should become a three person body by removing the Mayoral appointments from the BOE.

COUNCIL’S ROLE

What are the most important issues the council has dealt with in the last four years? Name several smart decisions and several not-so-smart choices members have made.

The most important issues the Council deals with is constituent service. We are where the rubber meets the road and our level of responsiveness makes a world of difference to issues our constituents are facing. I created an online form to streamline and track our constituent service requests so we can provide top notch constituent services.Smart decision: Rejecting the Mayor’s appointment of PC Fitzgerald. Ending gag orders Passing several transparency bills Not so smart decision: Confirming the Mayor’s appointment of the Previous DOT Director. I have learned, over the past four years, how important it is to listen to all stakeholders and community members when making decisions. I will continue to have an open ear to all concerns regarding ongoing legislation and will encourage my colleagues to do the same.

CITY SERVICES

What weaknesses do you see in the delivery of city services? What can be done to improve response time and resident satisfaction?