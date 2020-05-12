Voter guide: Chris Ervin, City Council (5), Baltimore City

Previous political experience

legislative experience passing a resolution at city level, supporting several bills that became law at the state level and in one case, actually writing, a bill that became law (as part of an omnibus bill).

Why are you running for office?

running for political office is the progression of my advocacy in areas front and center in Baltimore at this time and historically. As a community advocate, I understood the need to organize stakeholders, but did not understand why communities settled for representatives who were so disconnected from major community issues across there area of responsibility (districts).

DISTRICT

What are the most pressing issues in your district, and how would you address them?

The most pressing issues across the 5th district are crime, city services (to include infrastructure and sewage overflows), education, housing and development.

CRIME

How do you assess the current police commissioner’s performance and the department’s approach to fighting violent crime, specifically murder?

To assess the commissioner as an outsider to the administration would be an uninformed opinion as there are discussions which would need to be had, information which may not be publicly available needed to consider and such. It is something which I would specifically be very interested in engaging in because I bring a unique and authentic perspective to the council via my own life experience and being the founder and president of a city and state recognized and applauded, reentry program. Murder is a result. An outcome. It occurs AFTER indicators which can be recognized and predicted and so there organizations and agencies within the city and state who specialize in engaging the very populations/demographics who are involved in this activity. I would want a granular perspective on how the commissioner is leading efforts to partner with such organizations so that THEY then can do the heavy lifting in areas that the police are not best suited for. The engagement, the diversion, the support, etc. The homicide levels have remained largely consistent over years due to a single minded approach of seeing the police department as the all around answer to all issues as well as an ignoring of the issues that are posed by drugs. There is also the issue of understaffed patrol as well as questionable patrol tactics. Currently, many city residents would say that the police do not patrol and in fact, are stationary in patrol cars too often.

SQUEEGEE KIDS

How would you address the issue of squeegee kids in the city’s intersections?

The issue of intersection engagement is ongoing and growing. Having spent time engaging these (mostly) youth, what became evident was that the activity is all about economics. But the underlying issues are rarely if ever discussed. Large numbers of them are homeless. Many have mental health issues or come from non supportive (at least) and broken (at worst) homes/backgrounds. These are rarely individuals who simply need an 8 hour a day, full time opportunity. At this point, the mayor needs to staff a task force to include representation from Mental Health and Hygiene, Housing, Education some form of mentoring and BPD. A budgeted task force which has field teams engaging these individuals, creating data bases for purpose of actually providing needed support and measuring outcomes.

DRUGS

What strategies would you pursue to reduce drug addiction and associated ills, such as overdose deaths and crime?

The strategies necessary need to begin with moving away from criminalization and instead devaluing drugs as commodities. Understanding that drugs just like tobacco or alcohol, are highly addictive coping outlets. The role of government is to support the community and, where necessary, create the initiatives and strategies that help to heal the community. This in and of itself gets to the heart of crime. Both violent murders (often predicated on drug issues) and the petty crime drive by the need for the finance that supports the habit.

EDUCATION

How do you propose Baltimore pay for its expected share of the Kirwan education commission reforms?

The questions were posed prior to the COVID-19 outbreak and, to be honest, all sources of revenue and income are in question at this point. It is an often repeated theme that the economic picture, coming out of this, will be difficult at best. We are still in the throws of a pandemic and a bleak economic picture that we can not forecast an end to. The remainder of the school year has been cancelled and the entire model of what "school" looks like may change. This is a serious issue that calls for serious consideration but answers are just not available right now considering the changes that will be faced by revenue sources such as casinos.

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

What are the overlooked opportunities for economic development and job creation in Baltimore, and how will you encourage their implementation?

The overlooked opportunity for economic development and job creation lies in Baltimore's geographic location and intrastate transportation capabilities which is exactly why I created a transportation based, academic reentry program here in the city. Baltimore City is nationally unique in that we have access to the ports, rail and highway. Highways, in rt 95 and 70, which run the entire east coast (95) and latitudinally across the entire country (70). With the increased depth of the port which has allowed an overall increase of tonnage coming into and out of Baltimore, the transportation industries have been incredibly stable industries which provide family supporting wages while not being incredibly discriminating in regards to criminal backgrounds. This is the lens through which we should see a major avenue of crime reduction for Baltimore. This job creation is more career development which, in turn, leads to economic development in that those formerly at the bottom of the economic ladder, are able to become stable and often enter the middle class. What we knew Bethlehem Steel for were not simple the production of a commodity, but the resultant jobs, careers and whole communities created from it. The skills employed at Bethlehem Steel are still viable and necessary. In our schools, while STEM/STEAM is an incredibly necessary focus, there is still a major need for individuals who are tacit learners and will work with their hands.

CITY GOVERNANCE

Is the current structure of the City Council, and the balance of power between the mayor and council members, appropriate, and why or why not? If you would seek to change it, what would your model look like?

The current balance of power between the mayor and the city council is not appropriate in the form of the 3 votes held by the mayor on the board of estimates. This imbalance allows the will of the mayor to usurp the advice of the council which is effectively, the will of The People. This needs to be changed sooner than later.

COUNCIL’S ROLE

What are the most important issues the council has dealt with in the last four years? Name several smart decisions and several not-so-smart choices members have made.

The most important issues that the council has dealt with in recent years have to do with body cameras on police, the investigation into the beginnings of the Freddy Gray uprisings, the investigation into the death of BPD officer Sean Suiter, the Gun Trace Task Force, police overtime, school spending and citywide audits. The issues around the University of Maryland board and former mayor Pugh are also incredibly important.

CITY SERVICES

What weaknesses do you see in the delivery of city services? What can be done to improve response time and resident satisfaction?