Voter guide: Angie Winder, City Council (4), Baltimore City

Previous political experience

Baltimore City Democratic State Central Committee (BCDSCC) elected member. Currently serving as the Chair for the 43rd Legislative District and the Vice Chair of the BCDSCC Communications Committee.

Why are you running for office?

I am running for City Council in the 4th District because I believe a vibrant district requires a bold, engaged leader with a clear vision. A leader who can come in on Day 1 knowing the needs of the district and its residents and community leaders. One who can bridge the gaps and connect meaningful resources to the district. I strongly believe in building relationships and working in collaboration. It is one of the inspiring reasons I founded, Restoring the Village and later decided to step into politics. To have both community and political experience is key for any successful leader. I often say that it takes a Village; my vision would be to continue to make sure that our district and stakeholders are fully supported. District 4 is unique and filled with great people from all walks of life. As the next Councilwoman, I will embrace the cultural and economic diversity of District 4 and focus my energy toward protecting that gift at every level. I’ve been a strong community advocate and will continue to remain focused on the people. In addition, I’m running because I did not see a good representation of women in office and one that had been affected firsthand by violence. My passion to serve and desire to run for office were first inspired by my late husband who was a victim of homicide in Baltimore City. Since his untimely death, I have channeled my grief into action by devoting my time to helping others.

DISTRICT

What are the most pressing issues in your district, and how would you address them?

Crime is the most pressing issue in District 4 as well as all of Baltimore. Since the city has exceeded 300 homicides for five consecutive years, it is time that we bring new ideas to the table. We must treat violence as a public health issue. There should be an investment in rehabilitation and mental health services that are designed to restore communities that have been affected by violence. Baltimore also needs to effectively invest in our youth and returning citizens through educational and economic opportunities. We must connect residents to jobs.Secondly, quality education and youth opportunities are another pressing issue. Last year, the city council approved $2.6 million in funding to “open all Rec Centers,” in Baltimore City. However, simply opening the Rec Centers is not enough. We need to see that the funding be properly allocated towards staffing and adequate programming. As a graduate of Mervo, I’d love to see vocational programs be implemented in the rec centers. There should also be a top priority when it comes to our youth’s education that includes a 21st Century plan. Lastly, I speak often about our seniors and food desert issue. At this time, we are left with no markets in our district. In other words, many residents of the 4th District do not have direct access to healthy foods. Dollar stores should not be our only option. Though, transportation plays a big factor, one must not ignore the systemic racism that still very much exist in our city.

CRIME

How do you assess the current police commissioner’s performance and the department’s approach to fighting violent crime, specifically murder?

This is a difficult question for me, as I’ve lost my husband and a host of family members and friends to homicide. I truly believe that we need a reform on so many levels. My husband was a victim in the early 2000’s. Honestly, I have not seen much stability or improvement in our city government or within the police department for a long time.Since 2015, we’ve sadly had 5 police commissioners and have been placed under a consent decree. In addition, we’ve had multiple lawsuits against the department involving corruption. I would give Commissioner Harrison a “C”, as being fair that he’s only been on the job for 1 year. However, what we need in order to move Baltimore forward, I am not sure he has what it takes. Especially, when you have the same questionable tactics, approaches and people on the job. He must not only hold town halls, but he must also prove that he is listening to the community. Just last week, when asked if his crime plan was working, he said, “it is, but it would take a while to change the culture of violence in the city.” To me that it not comforting for city residents who are being carjacked, robbed, attacked and murdered daily.

SQUEEGEE KIDS

How would you address the issue of squeegee kids in the city’s intersections?

I think squeegee kids in the intersection pose a danger to both themselves and drivers. Baltimore City need to invest in youth training programs that will help them define their talents, funnel their energy and produce income to prepare them for the workforce.As previously stated, we should offer vocational training to our youth as well as mentoring and tutoring. We have all done better when we have had the right guidance and support system. In addition, I would partner with various grassroots organizations that currently serve the youth, which in my opinion does not happen enough. And lastly, the squeegee kids must be at the table. Often, they are overlooked and not at the table when we have these discussions. They should be and they should also be a part of the solution.

DRUGS

What strategies would you pursue to reduce drug addiction and associated ills, such as overdose deaths and crime?

My strategy would be to further utilize the Community Action Partnership Centers to ensure that the well-being of every resident of Baltimore is met through education, advocacy, and direct service delivery. Although prevention would be a high priority, I would also provide resources at my district office to assist with connecting residents with drug treatment, employment services and career training. A lack of resources leads to a lack of hope and a life of crime.In addition, I will work closely with the city and state agencies as well as the existing organizations that are currently serving this population. My goal would be to assure that we all work together to reduce drug addiction and associated ills, such as overdose deaths and crime. And again, we must treat this as a public health issue. Many are turning to drugs and violence due to untreated mental illnesses such as grief, etc.

EDUCATION

How do you propose Baltimore pay for its expected share of the Kirwan education commission reforms?

I would continue to advocate for our students by supporting the blueprint for success and expansion of intensive learning sites including CTE programs. Please note: I would also support increasing the retention rates of Black teachers, parental involvement and expanding mental health and substance abuse support.As far as the budget, I’d like to see more investment and funding be allocated for education. We currently have double the amount of funding going to public safety than we do Education & Youth Engagement. As I believe both are essential, it’s important that we invest more in education. We often overlook the preventative measures that includes a quality education. However, if more residents had more opportunities at their hands, I believe you will see less men and women breaking the law. #FullyFundOurSchools

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

What are the overlooked opportunities for economic development and job creation in Baltimore, and how will you encourage their implementation?

As a graduate of a vocational school, I believe the apprenticeship model is one that is trending nationwide and has been overlooked in Baltimore. It is being successfully implemented in the state in places such as Frederick County, providing a win-win scenario for youth and local business owners alike.I believe investing in apprenticeships will shoe an upward trend in workforce development and reduce the number of individuals lost in the pipeline because they feel that a traditional, four-year college is not for them.

CITY GOVERNANCE

Is the current structure of the City Council, and the balance of power between the mayor and council members, appropriate, and why or why not? If you would seek to change it, what would your model look like?

I do not believe the current structure of the City Council, and the balance of power between the mayor and council members are appropriate. At the present time, the Mayor basically has full control. I would support charter amendments such as: Reducing the number of votes needed to overturn a mayoral veto, Removal of Elected Officials due to a committed felony, misconduct in office, etc. Currently, the council has the power to remove the comptroller, council president and individual members but not the mayor. There should be a process for removing the mayor created that mirrors those same powers.In addition, I would support a charter amendment for Board of Estimates – Composition to include giving the council more power in the budgeting process. As it is now, the council can only subtract money from the budget proposed by the mayor. Baltimore’s mayor has too much concentrated power, there should be an amendment to shift more power to the council. This will help in restoring trust in our city government.

COUNCIL’S ROLE

What are the most important issues the council has dealt with in the last four years? Name several smart decisions and several not-so-smart choices members have made.

The most important issue the council has dealt with over the last four years was examining whether or not the strong-mayor system is the best approach for Baltimore. This will require continued planning, research and leadership as well as transparency to restore the trust of the citizens.I think experiences has prompted the Council to propose reforms to strengthen existing ethics and financial disclosure rules to provide more of a positive outcome moving forward.

CITY SERVICES

What weaknesses do you see in the delivery of city services? What can be done to improve response time and resident satisfaction?