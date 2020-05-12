Voter guide: Nicole E. Harris-Crest, City Council (4), Baltimore City

Previous political experience

N/A

Why are you running for office?

I am running for Baltimore City Council because we need strong, diverse leadership to move our city forward. As an attorney, I have diverse experiences and have achieved success in various job sectors, including legislation and policy, real estate, government, and nonprofit. I have built partnerships, leveraged resources, and developed strategies to move an agenda forward. I am a dedicated public servant that will use my combined experiences and accomplishments to support the Baltimore City Council. As a homicide survivor, I have been impacted by the lack of progress in our city. As such, I understand the tremendous cost it has on individuals, families, communities and generations. Moreover, I understand the sense of urgency required to move these issues forward. Despite these obstacles, I remain committed to our city and the fight necessary to work today to create a better future.

DISTRICT

What are the most pressing issues in your district, and how would you address them?

The most pressing issue for residents of district 4 is crime. Recently, we have experienced a rise in carjackings, robberies, and violent crime. We must have both short and long term strategies to address crime. In the short term, we must increase police presence with foot patrol officers to both rebuild trust within communities, as well as to deter crime. As Chief of External Affairs within the Office of the State’s Attorney for Baltimore, I am responsible for the Community Engagement division, which works in collaboration with the nine police districts throughout the city. As such, I have strong relationships with the Baltimore Police Department and will work in collaboration with our district’s police majors to increase community presence and respond to areas with recent spikes in crime. In the long term, I will also support programs that address the root cause of crime. I currently manage a diversion program that provides mental health counseling, education, and job training to low-level, nonviolent drug offenders before pairing them with careers and expunging their records to reenter society as more viable citizens. Revitalization is also another issue of concern to district 4. We lack grocery stores, and the York Road corridor remains challenged yet full of opportunity. As Councilwoman, I will revisit the proposed Business Improvement District to determine how we can work with businesses, property owners, and the community to invest resources with a strong focus on improving the York Road Corridor.

CRIME

How do you assess the current police commissioner’s performance and the department’s approach to fighting violent crime, specifically murder?

I support Commissioner Harrison and the work of the Baltimore Police Department in fighting violent crime. We did not get here overnight, and the issue will not be resolved overnight. Specifically, I support Commissioner Harrison’s work to recruit officers, improve technology, and hold officer’s accountable. Although much of Commissioner Harrison’s work to date is commendable, Commissioner Harrison must identify a strategy for arresting repeat offenders. Repeat violent offenders have committed several recent murders. With an ever-increasing murder rate, this is essential, and I believe this is one area that must be improved. I would also like to see more foot patrol officers in the community. While I understand the limitations of the current force, which is down hundreds of officers, we must revisit our agency staffing model, which at minimum, should permit officers to respond to areas with recent incidents of crime. Moreover, we have to take a multifaceted approach to fight crime, and we must band together as a community to fight this issue. In the long term, we must improve our mental and human services, job opportunities, and education to truly combat violence in Baltimore.

SQUEEGEE KIDS

How would you address the issue of squeegee kids in the city’s intersections?

We must develop mentoring and program opportunities to address the issue of squeegee kids. Squeegee kids obviously have an entrepreneurial spirit and work ethic. However, we must channel these skills in the right areas. We have numerous city services that need good, hardworking employees. This year, my grandparents were unable to receive the benefit of the city’s snow removal services for the elderly, as there were not enough workers. We should employ squeegee kids to complete this and other city services. We should also connect squeegee workers with entrepreneurs in the community to help them with using the same innovative and hardworking mindset to develop businesses. The city should offer an entrepreneurship program where squeegee kids are paired with entrepreneurs and expected to submit a business proposal in consideration for a grant or start-up loan. Such a program should also require squeegee kids to complete high school and consider higher education to advance their business proposal. In sum, I believe squeegee kids can benefit from mentorship, guidance, and investment.

DRUGS

What strategies would you pursue to reduce drug addiction and associated ills, such as overdose deaths and crime?

Substance abuse is a leading cause of violent crimes, as well as a public health crisis. We must take a public health approach to reduce drug addiction and recognize substance abuse as a disease. Instead of criminalizing this issue, we must provide abusers with resources, support, and counseling to fight this illness. We should support and expand programs such as Drug Treatment Court, which get to the root cause of drug addiction and provide case management and mental health treatment to help those suffering from addiction. As City Councilwoman, I would support evidence-based treatments to reduce drug addiction and overdose deaths. Such treatment includes medication-assisted treatment and counseling. We must also work with city agency partners and stakeholders, such as the Health Department and Behavioral Health Systems Baltimore, to educate the public regarding drug addiction and the administration of naloxone to reverse an opioid overdose.

EDUCATION

How do you propose Baltimore pay for its expected share of the Kirwan education commission reforms?

Baltimore can pay for its share of the Kirwan education commission reforms by collecting outstanding uncollected revenues. Baltimore has failed to collect millions in unpaid water bills. Also, Baltimore has failed to collect $9 million in revenue from taxes associated with Uber and Lyft rides. Moreover, several institutions contribute only 6 million in payments in lieu of taxes. The city can look to renegotiate these agreements to obtain additional revenue. Finally, Baltimore should assess its current spending and identify any areas of overspending to allocate such funding to the Kirwan Commission.

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

What are the overlooked opportunities for economic development and job creation in Baltimore, and how will you encourage their implementation?

To spur economic development, we must get city residents working. We must first look for opportunities to employ city residents within the city government. We must also employ those reentering the workforce, including those who are unemployed or returning from incarceration. We must expand the reach of local nonprofit and government resources, such as the Mayor’s Office of Employment Development, which offers opportunities to train and support residents who seek employment. Moreover, by providing increased training in the fields of health care and technology, we open the opportunity for residents to garner additional employment prospects. Finally, we must attract new businesses to Baltimore and offer incentives for local businesses, as well as Minority-Owned and Women-Owned businesses. The spur of these businesses will provide additional job opportunities for city residents and boost the city’s economic development. As City Councilwoman, I will work to support the Mayor in attracting new businesses to Baltimore, as well as propose incentives for local, Minority-Owned, and Women-Owned businesses. Finally, I will partner with local nonprofits as well as the Mayor’s Office of Economic Development to both attract and share resources with residents.

CITY GOVERNANCE

Is the current structure of the City Council, and the balance of power between the mayor and council members, appropriate, and why or why not? If you would seek to change it, what would your model look like?

I support reforms to balance the power between the Mayor and council members. While I do not wish to strip the Mayor of his or her power, I do believe there is an existing need to shift additional power to the City Council as a check and balance. I support charter amendments that would give council members the ability to increase spending in the annual operating and capital budget if increases come are accompanied by cuts elsewhere in the budget. Council members collectively have a pulse on the needs and concerns of residents and should serve as the voice of their constituency. The current structure does not allow for city council members to fully make spending decisions on behalf of the residents they represent. An amendment which, allows the council to add and subtract spending would require the Mayor to negotiate and compromise with the City Council, which is both healthy, democratic, and balances power.

COUNCIL’S ROLE

What are the most important issues the council has dealt with in the last four years? Name several smart decisions and several not-so-smart choices members have made.

The most important issues that the city council has tackled over the last four years include illegal gun possession, minimum wage, water bill reform, ethics reform, and trauma-responsive care for youth. As the water billing issues have been significant for many residents, it was a smart decision for the council to consider how to address billing disputes and provide financial assistance to certain Baltimore residents. Following the scandal of former Mayor Catherine Pugh, it has been important for the city council to consider the structure of our government to ensure that officials are acting responsibly, ethically and in the best interest of residents. While these considerations are warranted, it is equally as crucial for the council to take a strategic, thorough, and systematic approach that allowed for community input. The number and speed at which the council has proposed these reforms has been rapid and can be confusing to residents. Finally, with the significant trauma experienced by many Baltimore residents, we must take a public health approach to address this impact, particularly on youth. The Trauma Responsive Act is a significant step in the right direction providing city agencies with adequate training and resources while also supporting impacted youth.

CITY SERVICES

What weaknesses do you see in the delivery of city services? What can be done to improve response time and resident satisfaction?