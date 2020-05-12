Voter guide: Logan Endow, City Council (4), Baltimore City

Previous political experience

I have advocated with the Baltimore’s Teachers Union for Kirwin/ increased education funding, with National Nurses United for medical debt relief in East Baltimore, and with the Baltimore Fair Election Coalition for campaign finance reform. I have been civically engaged since I was in high school when I volunteered on a successful Congressional campaign and worked with the Algebra Project

Why are you running for office?

Poly prepared me to graduate from Stanford at age 19 and earn a Masters at London School of Economics. My background is in epidemic control and violence prevention and I want to give back to our city. I led Ebola response in Liberia’s most violent township and researched gun violence prevention at Johns Hopkins. I want to apply these lessons to help Baltimore overcome COVID and reverse our violence epidemic. I’m the only City Council candidate with a specialty in epidemic control and gun violence prevention. I'm advocating for doubling Baltimore’s health spending to $80 million, targeting gun trafficking, and a large scale economic relief package.

DISTRICT

What are the most pressing issues in your district, and how would you address them?

The most pressing concerns in my district are COVID, gun violence, and economic hardship. Baltimore must prioritize public health to overcome COVID and prevent future outbreaks. I’m advocating to double Baltimore’s health spending to equip every school with a school based health center and overhaul our infectious disease/ emergency management departments. I’m trained in public health and I worked on the Ebola outbreak in Liberia. I will apply these experiences to help rebuild our healthcare system. We must change Baltimore's approach to violence to reverse our violence epidemic. We need to focus on identifying youth who are most at risk for violence and provide them with wraparound mental health and social services to prevent violence before it occurs. I’ve worked on violence prevention in City Schools and in postwar countries. I will work with a network of experts and community activists to rewrite Baltimore’s violence prevention strategy. We face an unprecedented economic crisis because of COVID and Baltimore needs an unprecedented economic stimulus. I’m advocating to suspend water bills, enact a 25% property tax cut for seniors on fixed income, and initiate a large scale public works program to rebuild our vacant homes. I’m trained as an economist and I will focus on helping our community to overcome this economic crisis. COVID will test the social fabric of our city and has the potential to increase economic/health inequality. I will work to bridge the York Road divide and bring every community in my district together to overcome this crisis.

CRIME

How do you assess the current police commissioner’s performance and the department’s approach to fighting violent crime, specifically murder?

Baltimore needs a fundamental change in strategy to reverse our violence epidemic. I’ve worked on violence prevention in City Schools and in postwar countries, and I’ve studied with some of the leading gun violence experts in the country. I will contribute to efforts rewrite Baltimore’s violence prevention strategy. The pathway to violence starts at a young age and City agencies need to intervene at every stage of development. We need to end Baltimore’s lead crisis, equip every school with a school based health center, and provide mental health services to every Baltimore resident who needs it. We also need to use the tools of network analysis to identify the individuals who are most likely to be a perpetrators or victims of violence and intervene before an incident occurs. I’m advocating for intensive mental health and vocational training programs for Baltimore’s most at-risk youth so they can graduate with from high school with a trade and a union membership.We can steer our most at risk residents from the pathway of violence. I’m also advocating for intensive social services for all gunshot wound survivors in Baltimore and to double our city’s investment in women’s shelters for victims of domestic violence. We can prevent our must vulnerable residents from being re- victimized. By identifying the most likely perpetrators and victims of violence, we can intervene before violence occurs and lessen the burden on our public safety system.

SQUEEGEE KIDS

How would you address the issue of squeegee kids in the city’s intersections?

Baltimore has an unemployment crisis that will only be exacerbated by the COVID pandemic. Baltimore’s education system does not prepare our children for the 21st century labor market. I want every high school student in Baltimore to graduate with a skilled trade and a union membership. We need to initiate a large scale public works program with strict local hiring and prevailing wage requirements to rebuild Baltimore's vacant homes and pull communities into the middle class. I also want to fully fund the Ingenuity Project to expand its advanced Math/Science curriculum to every school. Poly- Ingenuity prepared me to graduate from Stanford at age 19, earn a Masters from London School of Economics, and lead efforts to reverse the Ebola outbreak in Liberia’s most violent city. COVID has shown that need more scientists in leadership positions and I want all of Baltimore’s children to have the same opportunities I had.

DRUGS

What strategies would you pursue to reduce drug addiction and associated ills, such as overdose deaths and crime?

Baltimore’s overdose rate is even higher than the homicide rate and our funding priorities need to adjust to this reality. We must dedicate a larger percentage of our budget to drug treatment and addiction prevention. Drug addiction often stems from childhood trauma and unmet mental health needs. I’m advocating to equip every school in Baltimore with a school-based health center that is staffed with a nurse and social worker who can provide mental health services and screen for adverse childhood experiences. I’m also advocating to double spending on domestic violence case workers and on the City’s women’s shelters to reverse Baltimore’s domestic violence epidemic.

EDUCATION

How do you propose Baltimore pay for its expected share of the Kirwan education commission reforms?

Kirwin is a once in a generation opportunity to fully fund our schools and give Baltimore’s children a fair chance at life. Poly-Ingenuity prepared me to Stanford at age 19 and I’ve been advocating for Kirwin with the Baltimore Teachers Union so that all of Baltimore’s children have the same opportunities. Increased school funding will give us the opportunity to equip every school with a school based health center, to ensure every student graduates with a skilled trade and a union membership, and to fully fund Ingenuity Project to expand advanced math/science curriculum to every school. Inadequate schools is one of the top reasons families leave Baltimore City. Implementing Kirwin will keep families in Baltimore, increase property values, and prepare our children for the 21st century economy. Maryland has underfunded Baltimore’s public schools for decades and our City spends less on public education than any other jurisdiction in the State. Kirwin will give us a chance to conduct a thorough analysis of our budget and re-prioritize education. As the only Economist running for City Council, I look forward to this opportunity.

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

What are the overlooked opportunities for economic development and job creation in Baltimore, and how will you encourage their implementation?

We need to have greater local participation in Baltimore’s development sector. I will advocate for expanded vocational training so that every every student in Baltimore’s public schools graduates with a skilled trade and a union membership. We also need to strengthen local hiring requirements and prevailing wage laws. Much of our historic and highly valuable housing stock lays vacant and we need a large scale public works program to rebuild these vacant homes. COVID has led to an unprecedented economic crisis that requires an unprecedented economic stimulus. I’m advocating to suspend water billing and to cut property taxes by 25% for seniors on fixed income. This economic crisis will force us to re-evaluate Baltimore’s budget priorities and economic development strategy . As the only economist running for City Council, I will work to steer our communities through recovery.

CITY GOVERNANCE

Is the current structure of the City Council, and the balance of power between the mayor and council members, appropriate, and why or why not? If you would seek to change it, what would your model look like?

Baltimore has had three Mayors and four police commissioners in the past five years and the condition of our City has not improved. Deep structural changes are needed to enable Baltimore City’s government to protect the health and safety of its residents. I’m advocating to abolish the Board of Estimates, which has been a constant source of corruption, and to empower the City Council with a greater oversight of Baltimore’s budget. I advocate for term limits and a ban on Baltimore’s elected officials running businesses and having second jobs. I’m advocating for quarterly audits of every City agency so Baltimore’s residents know how their tax dollars are being spent. When these structural changes are enacted, Baltimore City will have a government that can protect the health and safety of its residents.

COUNCIL’S ROLE

What are the most important issues the council has dealt with in the last four years? Name several smart decisions and several not-so-smart choices members have made.

I’m one of the only City Council candidate who rejects money from all corporate special interests, so campaign finance reform is critical to me. I have been active in the Baltimore Fair Election coalition and have published a letter to the editor in the Baltimore Sun in support of the Fair Election Fund. The new Office of the Inspector General has also been a critical reform. I will work hard to increase the funding and scope of this office to ensure that Baltimore’s government has the strongest possible oversight.

CITY SERVICES

What weaknesses do you see in the delivery of city services? What can be done to improve response time and resident satisfaction?