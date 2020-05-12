Voter guide: Mark Conway, City Council (4), Baltimore City

Previous political experience

Deputy Director of CitiStat, Mayor’s Office

Why are you running for office?

I am running because I love Baltimore. It’s my home and the place where we are proud to raise my family, but I am frustrated with the direction that the city has taken. Crime is once again climbing, our schools are struggling from lack of investment, and the blight in our neighborhoods threatens the hard work that residents put into their communities. I am running to be a part of the change I know we desperately need. Our next Councilmember needs a strong relationship with the community and an intimate understanding of how city government works in order to be effective. As an experienced public servant and community advocate, I have worked to revitalize Baltimore neighborhoods through green infrastructure and job training. I have also worked at the highest levels of city government to work toward solving some of our most challenging problems. No other candidate has this depth and breadth of experience, and I look forward to putting my experience to work in service of my city.

DISTRICT

What are the most pressing issues in your district, and how would you address them?

Baltimoreans deserve a government that actually works for them and provides the services, infrastructure, and leadership we need to thrive. As such, my top three priorities are a responsive government, expanding economic opportunity, and taking a comprehensive approach to public safety. My full plan and 100-day legislative agenda are listed at https://parisbienert.com/plan/.When it comes to public safety, we must take a public health approach to reducing crime. I firmly believe that we will get to safer communities in Baltimore by not only looking at police reform but by going beyond the police to address the root causes of crime with evidence-based practices. Specifically, I will introduce legislation to create an Office of Returning Citizens Affairs to provide better support and resources to our formerly incarcerated residents to reduce recidivism and ultimately lower crime.

CRIME

How do you assess the current police commissioner’s performance and the department’s approach to fighting violent crime, specifically murder?

We are fortunate to have Commissioner Harrison in Baltimore. While he has only been on the job for just about a year, we have seen steady, incremental progress taking place in the police department. He is making serious efforts to reform the department by cracking down on overtime abuse and corruption. While he has not changed the department overnight, as no commissioner could, he is changing the culture for the better. He has also made significant strides in implementing the consent decree and has made the recruitment of new officers a top priority.At the same time, we have seen our City’s murder rate rise over the past year to an unacceptable level. Arrests are down, and criminals feel more empowered while witnesses feel more vulnerable. While I believe Commissioner Harrison has the plan and the authority to address crime reduction from a policing perspective, it is incumbent on City leaders to match that effort with broader efforts and to ensure accountability to the people of Baltimore.

SQUEEGEE KIDS

How would you address the issue of squeegee kids in the city’s intersections?

“Squeegeeing” is not only dangerous for everyone involved, but it harms the image of Baltimore and has a negative impact on the tourism we need to benefit our city.That said, let’s be clear that the young people carrying squeegees on our street corners are not “bad kids;” they are young people who have been failed by our City and have no other option for economic opportunity. With the weather warming up and summer break approaching, this issue will only continue to get more contentious and our City leaders must take immediate action to address the situation. All Baltimore youth deserve to be invested in. To that end, we need a diversion program that actually works and connects them with opportunities that will prepare them for a successful future. This program really needs to be a simple promise that applies to all City youth: if you want a job or something to do in your spare time outside of school, you should be able to have that. Whether it is a job, internship, apprenticeship, community college courses, or a summer program, our youth need and deserve to have these options available to them. The City must fully fund the existing Summer Youthworks program and expand it to a year-round program. Our City leaders should work more closely with local businesses and nonprofits to incentivize them to create Youthworks positions.

DRUGS

What strategies would you pursue to reduce drug addiction and associated ills, such as overdose deaths and crime?

As a trained social worker, I will bring my experience working in the addictions field to the City Council to help reduce the terrible impact of overdose and addiction. With so many overdose deaths each year and an estimated 20,000 people using heroin, our City is failing to address this issue. As Councilwoman, I will pursue bold, evidenced-based solutions to tackle the opioid epidemic, such as the creation of a temporary Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) Task Force to propose actions that can be taken to destigmatize MAT and foster positive relationships between facilities and their host communities.Furthermore, I will advocate to bring a safe consumption site to Baltimore City. I will work with community groups, public health professionals, law enforcement, the State’s Attorney’s Office, the Maryland Attorney General, and BPD to develop a pilot site. Additionally, several neighborhoods in Southeast Baltimore have an ongoing problem with sex work, an industry that goes hand-in-hand with drug activity and addiction. We must address sex work with a harm reduction approach and a human rights framework by pursuing decriminalization, education, and empowerment. Criminalization makes workers more vulnerable to violence, trafficking, and exploitation by creating barriers to accessing public health resources, economic resources, and victims’ services. I will work to end the arrest and prosecution of sex workers.

EDUCATION

How do you propose Baltimore pay for its expected share of the Kirwan education commission reforms?

The Kirwan Commission presents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to restructure Maryland’s school funding formula. I would like to see a more equitable formula come out of a transparent process that is informed by education experts, and is free of politics. It will require taking a hard look at the budget to see which agencies and programs can afford to have funds moved to education. Additionally, we must ensure that any revenue that is supposed to be used for education is indeed allocated as such, which includes demanding the casino revenue our children were promised.To be clear, I am 100% committed to finding the funding to implement the recommendations of the Kirwan Commission so that we can fully and equitably fund our schools. While the Council’s involvement in public education is mostly limited to an advocacy role, I will support state legislators’ efforts to fully fund Kirwan.

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

What are the overlooked opportunities for economic development and job creation in Baltimore, and how will you encourage their implementation?

The stark difference in investment between the eastern part of the First District (in neighborhoods like Graceland Park and O’Donnell Heights) and the western part of the district (neighborhoods like Harbor East and Fells Point) mirrors the disparities that exist in the rest of Baltimore City.Much of the reason for this is the perception of risk, investment return, safety, and familiarity of investors and developers. There are steps I will take on the City Council to help alleviate some of those concerns. These steps include: reviewing development incentives and their impact on investment equity; partnering with local and national groups who are focused on empowering underserved communities with smart investment strategies; and partnering with lower-income community leaders and residents who support development. Another way we can increase economic opportunity for everyone is by closing the wage gap in Baltimore City. I will introduce legislation to ban salary history questions by employers so that all workers can earn the market value of their labor. Too many women, people of color, and people without advanced educational backgrounds are caught in the cycle of wage discrimination. It is imperative that we end this cycle and close the gap so that everyone can earn equal pay for equal work.

CITY GOVERNANCE

Is the current structure of the City Council, and the balance of power between the mayor and council members, appropriate, and why or why not? If you would seek to change it, what would your model look like?

We see time and time again that our strong-Mayor system is problematic. I believe the most pressing reform needed in our government structure is reducing the power of the Mayor, and there are several avenues to do that.First, I believe Baltimore should follow the model of other comparable cities and create a City Manager role to take on the administration of basic City services. Second, I support efforts to reduce the Mayor’s effective control of three out of five votes on the Board of Estimates. Whether this means adding positions to the Board, abolishing the Board altogether, or some other way, we must do this in the next few years.

COUNCIL’S ROLE

What are the most important issues the council has dealt with in the last four years? Name several smart decisions and several not-so-smart choices members have made.

Some smart actions taken in the last four years have been the long-overdue increase in the number of City audits; increased renters’ protection through mandated yearly landlord inspections; and the creation of the Affordable Housing Trust Fund.I would like to have seen the City Council better protect renters and homeowners from unreasonably high water bills. The City Council has also failed to address the burden of high property taxes. Baltimore City has the highest property taxes in the region, which dampens economic and investment growth in the City, and also puts an undue burden on the majority of residents. We need a City Council that will pass legislation to provide upward social and economic mobility for all Baltimoreans by focusing on affordable housing, accessible transportation, tax reforms, and equitable economic development.

CITY SERVICES

What weaknesses do you see in the delivery of city services? What can be done to improve response time and resident satisfaction?