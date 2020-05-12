Voter guide: Anson Asaka, City Council (4), Baltimore City

Previous political experience

None

Why are you running for office?

I am running for office because I want to make a difference in my community. It is time for change. It is time to end the violence that is plaguing our city. We must address the root causes of the violence. The roots causes are poverty, inadequate education, and unemployment. It is time to educate and empower our youth. We must fully fund and implement the Kirwan Commission’s recommendations. It is time to end the stark racial disparities in District 4 and throughout the city. We must make sure that developers, corporations and non-profits pay their fair share and invest in struggling communities.

DISTRICT

What are the most pressing issues in your district, and how would you address them?