Voter guide: Anson Asaka, City Council (4), Baltimore City

Anson Asaka
Democratic candidate for Baltimore City Council D4
Age 50
Residence Mid-Govans, Baltimore City
Occupation Civil Rights Attorney
Education I have a Juris Doctor from Rutgers Law School-Newark and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Howard University.
Previous political experience
None
Why are you running for office?
I am running for office because I want to make a difference in my community. It is time for change. It is time to end the violence that is plaguing our city. We must address the root causes of the violence. The roots causes are poverty, inadequate education, and unemployment. It is time to educate and empower our youth. We must fully fund and implement the Kirwan Commission’s recommendations. It is time to end the stark racial disparities in District 4 and throughout the city. We must make sure that developers, corporations and non-profits pay their fair share and invest in struggling communities.
DISTRICT
What are the most pressing issues in your district, and how would you address them?
Aside from the coronavirus crisis, the top issues in my district are violence, education and racial disparities. When elected, I will propose legislation to address the root causes of the violence such as poverty and the lack of opportunity. The legislation will establish direct lines of communication with at-risk youth and provide them with the lifesaving services such as mentorships, trauma counseling, quality education, vocational training, college scholarships, and jobs. A similar program was successful in Oakland. In addition, I will support legislation to increase funding to successful anti-violence groups such as Safe Streets in Cherry Hill.