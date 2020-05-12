Voter guide: Brendon Joyner-El, City Council (2), Baltimore City

Previous political experience

No previous elected office Republican Central Committee 2018-2019

Why are you running for office?

My wife and I are homeowners who are raising our children here. We are from Baltimore and want to see our city flourish for all Baltimoreans. I am determined to create a healthier environment for my son and daughter to grow up in and a place where my wife and I can live the rest of our lives together. I serve and labor in the area I live in as an educator. I truly believe that our city currently stands at a crossroad and the decisions we make today will affect future generations. I desire to serve on the City Council because we need proficient leadership who can articulate the interests of the community while creating functioning public policy to move our districts and Baltimore City onward.

DISTRICT

What are the most pressing issues in your district, and how would you address them?

Thank you for inviting me to articulate my concerns regarding these important issues. The most pressing issues in District 10 are violent crime, homelessness and food deserts. I would address violent crime by partnering with the communities of District 10, SAFE STREETS, the Nation of Islam, Armed Forces Retirees and the BPD to patrol the streets of South and Southwest Baltimore in order to protect the citizens of District 10. I also would like to partner with Judge Nicole Pastore-Klein's Re-entry program and expand it to Patapsco Court House to possibly help reduce violent crime. Regarding homelessness, I would partner with Mayor Young and the Hilton Hotel to extend the program that's currently in place for homeless individuals during COVID-19. I would expand the program by offering hotel rooms for the homeless and victims of domestic violence who have become homeless and by also initiating the renovation of dilapidated residential dwellings for citizens who are currently in need of housing.My ideas to reduce food deserts in District 10 are to partner with the (AARABS?) in Baltimore, as well as local citizens in establishing food cooperatives, community gardens and/or container gardens to educate and assist citizens in growing their own produce, and if possible, in also raising their own livestock, where available. Likewise, I would expand the Farmers Market to year-round availability. I would partner with the AARABS in coordinating a routine schedule for travel through the neighborhoods of South and Southwest Baltimore daily in order to sell food to citizens of District 10 and set up a mobile system for AARABS to process payments for citizen using SNAP benefits. I would also partner with current local programs, including the University of Martland Master Grower's Program to offer programs, seminars, webinars or other teaching opportunities to assit District 10 residents in growing their own produce

CRIME

How do you assess the current police commissioner’s performance and the department’s approach to fighting violent crime, specifically murder?

While overall I approve of Commissioner Harrison's performance as the head of the Baltimore Police Department, I disagree with BPD's approach to fighting crime, specifically violent crimes, including murder. I also disagree with those who are in charge of Public Safety on the local and state levels. When proper funding, resources and training are given to the BPD, I think the approach to fighting violent crime, specifically murder should change for the better. I believe that the BPD should use the guidelines and suggestions given to them from the Federal Investigation of the BPD and seek funding to retrain and educate the City's police officers according to these guidelines recommendations. I also think that another approach BPD could pursue in order to fight violent crime is by closing 500 N. Calvert St to the general public. BPD would only be allowed to file charges against individuals for alleged crimes, thereby reducing the number of false accusations of violent crimes by citizens who may have a dispute with another individual and are attempting to abuse the court system for retaliatory purposes.

SQUEEGEE KIDS

How would you address the issue of squeegee kids in the city’s intersections?

I would address the issue with the squeegee kids in the City's intersection by working with non-profit organizations who have received grants from the Children and Youth Fund to enroll the squeegee kids in different programs according to their interests. I would also start or continue free skilled trade programs, such as construction, welding, electricity, electronics, cosmetology, etc. and offer Baltimore City youth the opportunity to enroll. I would also hope to establish a non-profit organization that offers free counseling and therapy using quilting and sewing as art therapy to help with the healing of youth who have witnessed, survived, participated in or were affected by gun violence. I think these kind of restorative programs are necessary to heal the youth of our inner city communities and offer them hope and an entry into becoming productive, valuable citizens of society.

DRUGS

What strategies would you pursue to reduce drug addiction and associated ills, such as overdose deaths and crime?

One strategy I would use to pursue reducing drug addiction and associated ills such as overdose and death is to focus on the aspect of mental health. Many who abuse narcotics use because of mental health illnesses. They may have experienced or are experiencing situations which involve trauma or were associated with drug addiction. They use drugs as a coping mechanism in lieu of seeking mental health to deal with their problems. I would partner with public, private and non-profit mental health agencies to offer services to citizens with drug addictions in order to learn effective ways to work through mental issues without drug usage

EDUCATION

How do you propose Baltimore pay for its expected share of the Kirwan education commission reforms?

I do not propose that Baltimore share any portion of the Kirwan Education Commission. I didn't agree with the Kirwan Education Commission bill being passed because Maryland already has some of the highest taxes in the country and it would produce further hardship on Baltimore residents and increase the deficit that Maryland is facing from COVID-19.

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

What are the overlooked opportunities for economic development and job creation in Baltimore, and how will you encourage their implementation?

The overlooked opportunities for economic development and job creation in District 10 include business ownership and entrepreneurship. I think if given the opportunity to own one's own business, the citizens of District 10 can hire locally which would create jobs. Businesses that already exist can hire within the District, facilitating job creation.

CITY GOVERNANCE

Is the current structure of the City Council, and the balance of power between the mayor and council members, appropriate, and why or why not? If you would seek to change it, what would your model look like?

I believe the structure of City Council and the balance of power between it and the Mayor are appropriate. The reason I believe the structure and the balance of power are correct is because the City Council is the legislative body for the City. The Mayor acts as the CEO of the municipality and as of now, my stance is that I wouldn't change the current structure.

COUNCIL’S ROLE

What are the most important issues the council has dealt with in the last four years? Name several smart decisions and several not-so-smart choices members have made.

The most important issues the council has dealt with in the last four years are creating the Children's and Youth Fund and approving funding for BCPS schools, including funding for students to obtain computers for school and homework. Three of the most unproductive decisions that City Council have made is the plastic bag tax, eliminating styrofoam products and the Baltimore Clean Air Act.

CITY SERVICES

What weaknesses do you see in the delivery of city services? What can be done to improve response time and resident satisfaction?