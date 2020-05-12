Voter guide: Tamira Dunn, City Council (2), Baltimore City

Previous political experience

Served as a Baltimore City Youth Commissioner from 2010-2013

Why are you running for office?

My community is in need of a leader that is dedicated and passionate about improving the lives of children, youth, and families. We deserve to have our children grow up in a community that is safe and enriched with the services they need to thrive. I am running to be the change that my community needs. As a mom and human service advocate, I plan to be the voice that will advocate for quality education, more resources, and safer streets.

DISTRICT

What are the most pressing issues in your district, and how would you address them?

Safety and lack of resources are the two most pressing issues in District 2. In order to address safety, as a community, we need to take a holistic approach to solving crime. I will encourage more community policing. In order for community policing to work, faith based organizations, businesses, community leaders, and residents need to work together. Additionally, I will work hard to ensure that resources are available for youth and families within my district. As it relates to youth, this will be accomplished by ensuring businesses in the district invest in our youth. One way businesses can invest in youth is by creating employment and internship opportunities and partnering with schools and communities within the district. When it comes to the lack of resources, especially for families, I will advocate for a library to be placed back into this district, a community center for our seniors, and more supportive services for pregnant women.

CRIME

How do you assess the current police commissioner’s performance and the department’s approach to fighting violent crime, specifically murder?

The current police commissioner’s performance is still in its beginning stages. His performance has shown a decrease in petty crimes but not for murders. The plan will need to be evaluated to determine how we as a community can come together to handle the issue of crime. For example, community policing that includes faith based organizations, businesses, community leaders, and residents.

SQUEEGEE KIDS

How would you address the issue of squeegee kids in the city’s intersections?

Having squeegee kids on the corner raises safety issues for both drivers and the squeegee kids. Squeegee kids represent a portion of youth that are seeking opportunities to make money to assist his/her family. Connecting the youth and their families with community resources, such as DSS, is important to their psychological and safety needs. The entrepreneurial spirit of the squeegee kids should not be discouraged. I would partner with a university or community college to offer free business courses with the hope of the youth receiving employment, internship, or apprenticeship opportunities.

DRUGS

What strategies would you pursue to reduce drug addiction and associated ills, such as overdose deaths and crime?

My strategy when it comes to drug addiction is to implement additional drug prevention programs aimed at reducing substance use. Additionally, to conduct a needs assessment in Baltimore City communities to determine what are the causes for addiction, addressing trauma and disparities within the city, and developing strategies for early intervention.

EDUCATION

How do you propose Baltimore pay for its expected share of the Kirwan education commission reforms?

I 100% support the Kirwan education initiative. Therefore, I suggest that Baltimore City Public Schools budgets are evaluated to see how schools are spending money. By observing school budgets, one can see how funding is being misspent. Additionally, schools need to expand their partnerships to include both public and private sectors, which will expand financial support. Furthermore, ensuring that money from Maryland casino revenue is being received and delegated to schools based on need.

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

What are the overlooked opportunities for economic development and job creation in Baltimore, and how will you encourage their implementation?

In District 2 and other areas in Baltimore City, there are vacant properties that are not being taken care of. These vacant properties are potential for small thriving businesses. Therefore, I will propose the $1 home buying program again. Additionally, I will encourage legislation to limit the number of liquor and corner stores that are in each district in an effort to encourage more sustainable businesses that help to improve the community. Additionally, I support a Regional Transportation Authority that will connect public transportation systems with other counties. I believe this is extremely important to consider because it can expose residents to other job opportunities and potentially lower city residents taxes.

CITY GOVERNANCE

Is the current structure of the City Council, and the balance of power between the mayor and council members, appropriate, and why or why not? If you would seek to change it, what would your model look like?

The current structure of the City Council needs to be evaluated to include amendments that will balance the power of the mayor. For instance, creating opportunities for more transparency when it comes to budgeting and contracts. This can be accomplished by creating a Chief Administrative Officer position that will aid in supporting a strong mayor council. The Chief Administrative Officer can oversee city contracts and budgets.

COUNCIL’S ROLE

What are the most important issues the council has dealt with in the last four years? Name several smart decisions and several not-so-smart choices members have made.

Over the past four years, the city council have dealt and addressed many issues. The most important choices members made were in support of the Baltimore City Trauma Response Care Act, Fair Election Fund, and Water Accountability and Equity Act. Each act was important due toOne of the not so smart choices that the city council has made is the lack of transparency and equity when filling a vacant seat that was vacated by a member of the city council.

CITY SERVICES

What weaknesses do you see in the delivery of city services? What can be done to improve response time and resident satisfaction?