Voter guide: Odette Ramos, City Council (14), Baltimore City

Previous political experience

Volunteered for Mary Pat Clarke’s campaign for Mayor in 1995, Volunteered for her’s and Maggie McIntosh’s campaigns ever since. Campaign manager for Terry Hickey for City CouncDemocraticil 10th District in 2007, Candidate for City Council 12th District 2011, Candidate and currently serving on the Baltimore City Democratic State Central Committee 2014-present representing the 43rd District. Volunteer for Shannon Sneeds campaigns.

Why are you running for office?

I have been advocating, organizing and fighting for our neighborhoods for 30 years in Baltimore. I feel I can make more of a difference as a Council person, especially since there are so many changes our city needs to make. My platform puts Neighborhoods and People First, and details bold and innovative solutions to our city’s challenges, based on my 30 years experience as an organizer, small business owner, policy advocate and community development practitioner.

DISTRICT

What are the most pressing issues in your district, and how would you address them?

Public Safety: I support Commissioner Harrison’s plans, and want to help him work on staffing. I’ve started working on this by asking Del McIntosh to put in legislation to have state police patrol I83 instead of the city police. This will help. Also address root cause issues such as Substance abuse, economic opportunity, and year round jobs.

Trash: I would like to bring back the bottle deposit. Each glass and plastic bottle and cans would bring 5cents. People would not be so quick to throw them out, and others could pick the bottles/cans up. Also we must allow commercial dumpers to dump in Sisson st and other transfer stations to curb illegal dumping.

Economic Opportunity: I’d like to completely reform our tax policy to incentivize development in areas that have been traditionally disinvested, and do it in a sustainable way so that legacy residents don’t get priced out.

Water Bills: Everyone talks about the water bills when I knock on doors. They are either too high, are often wrong, or residents are tired of the County residents using our water but not paying the same rates. I will work hard to overhaul the billing system, not just improve on what we have.

CRIME

How do you assess the current police commissioner’s performance and the department’s approach to fighting violent crime, specifically murder?

Commissioner Harrison has a track record to address the big issues in our BPD, including implementing the consent decree and lowering the murder rate. He has also called for the root causes also to be addressed, which I agree with, including substance abuse, economic opportunity, jobs, and youth year round jobs. In addition, we have to reform our system so that criminals with multiple records are not back out on the streets. That’s not in the hands of the Commissioner, that’s the judges and the judicial system. Getting the illegal guns off the streets must be a priority.

SQUEEGEE KIDS

How would you address the issue of squeegee kids in the city’s intersections?

These young people are looking to help their families and have a way to earn money quickly. We have to provide more opportunities for them for jobs right away. I propose a year round jobs program for students (not just summer) and also enhancing our small business community to incentivize hiring. Also, I’d like to make the connections between businesses interested in hiring, with these young people. We have businesses in our district willing to play their part, but need to make the connections.

DRUGS

What strategies would you pursue to reduce drug addiction and associated ills, such as overdose deaths and crime?

Substance abuse reduction is something I’m passionate about. I hear about it a lot while door knocking. As councilwoman, I’ll bring all the interested practitioners, the researchers, the health department, the advocates and people who have been through recovery to determine what is our system for helping people get out of substance abuse, including offering multiple treatment options, getting the counseling they need for the long haul, and addressing what got them there in the first place, because if they go back to the same environment, there is recidivism. Also I am in favor of the harm reduction strategies including safe consumption sites.

EDUCATION

How do you propose Baltimore pay for its expected share of the Kirwan education commission reforms?

First, the voters must pass the charter amendment that gives the City Council more power to move funds in the budget (they don’t have that power now). I want to serve on the Budget and Appropriations Committee so that we can work on finding efficiencies and saving money (see my procurement answer below), and also tie money to performance. This also includes working with the Police Dept to reform overtime so that those funds go to education instead. Last, any changes in tax policy related to community development (as I outline below) should be sent to the schools.

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

What are the overlooked opportunities for economic development and job creation in Baltimore, and how will you encourage their implementation?

(1) As the former chair of the Baltimore Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and former business owner, i know that our small businesses are often overlooked. We must create an infrastructure that enhances our small businesses. They take risk when hiring, invest in their communities, etc. We have to connect them to financing, and create tax incentives for them to buy property, hire people, and to grow.

(2) I’d like to use tax policy to change behavior about investment. Instead of providing large corporations and developers with tax credits to develop downtown, we should reverse that and incentivize growth in east and west baltimore in a sustainable way. I have a tax policy background and want to serve on the Taxation and Finance Committee of the City Council to address this issue.

CITY GOVERNANCE

Is the current structure of the City Council, and the balance of power between the mayor and council members, appropriate, and why or why not? If you would seek to change it, what would your model look like?

I am in favor of many of the charter amendments changing the dynamic between the Mayor and the City Council to offer more checks and balances, including changing the Board of Estimates to three members (those elected city wide), and giving more power of the budgeting to the City Council. I also want to completely reform our procurement system to move from the City always taking the lowest bid to using “Best Value”. This will save the city money, and reduce the impact of pay to play in our government. Best value says that contractors have to show track records, compliance with local labor and minority contracting laws, and other items before being awarded the contract. Lowest bidder has enabled large change orders to go without proper oversight and is part of our pay to play system.

COUNCIL’S ROLE

What are the most important issues the council has dealt with in the last four years? Name several smart decisions and several not-so-smart choices members have made.

I was one of the leaders of the Affordable Housing Trust Fund, and appreciate the City Council passing the funding source in 2018 to ensure funding. It was hard fought, as there was a lot of opposition, but I appreciate they stood up and passed this important legislation. In the housing space, the Inclusionary Housing law must be reformed. It provides many loopholes so that only 14 inclusionary units have been built since the passage of the law. I will fight to reform it. Also, while I applaud the City Council’s passage of the Source of Income protections, they also added a bad amendment to have landlords only have to not discriminate 20% of their units, they can discriminate 80% of the time. With the new law at the state level (finally after 20 years) this will be corrected. I’m proud to have worked on this legislation at the state level.

CITY SERVICES

What weaknesses do you see in the delivery of city services? What can be done to improve response time and resident satisfaction?