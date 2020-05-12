Voter guide: Stephanie Murdock, City Council (14), Baltimore City

Previous political experience

First time running for office. I served as a Legislative and constituent liaison under Councilwoman Mary Pat Clarke for seven years.

Why are you running for office?

I want to take what I learned as a community organizer to help individuals and communities to develop and achieve their vision for Baltimore.

DISTRICT

What are the most pressing issues in your district, and how would you address them?

Crime and grime are synonymous. I will push for local recruitment and hiring in the police department. The members of our police force should be invested in their communities. I will work with DHCD and DPW to expedite inspections and cleanings of vacant lots and boarding of vacant properties.

CRIME

How do you assess the current police commissioner’s performance and the department’s approach to fighting violent crime, specifically murder?

I support a multi-agency and community-based violence reduction strategy. I believe the current police commissioner has a plan, but he needs all the City agency and community support that he can get. The people living in Baltimore HAVE a crime plan. They know every street light that is out, every vacant building and every drug corner, if we can work together to rebuild trust and responsive engagement with the community, we can turn the city around.

SQUEEGEE KIDS

How would you address the issue of squeegee kids in the city’s intersections?

I acknowledge that a few people may have had a negative experience with “squeegee kids.” I think it’s dehumanizing to call them that, these are people trying to make their way in the world, sometimes hustling for food to eat. I don’t think many of them would choose to clean windows if they had another viable option to support themselves. When I was with Councilwoman Clarke we tried several times to raise the minimum wage in Baltimore City, which was ultimately approved at the State level because of our advocacy. I think we need to enforce the laws on the books about impeding traffic, while encouraging young people to pursue careers by connecting them with jobs, training and educational opportunities to support themselves and their families.

DRUGS

What strategies would you pursue to reduce drug addiction and associated ills, such as overdose deaths and crime?

I would focus our crime and addiction efforts and resources where they are most needed, on serious repeat offenders and deadly narcotics by implementing a community-based crime and addiction plan. In order to refocus our resources on the most pressing crime and drug matters, I support Mosby’s State efforts to expand criminal marijuana decriminalization law. Additionally, we need to increase funding to the Health Department and non-profits, who are out there on the ground doing the addiction services counseling and outreach to reduce drug addiction. A part of that effort includes supportive housing and safe sites individuals can go to seek help.

EDUCATION

How do you propose Baltimore pay for its expected share of the Kirwan education commission reforms?

I fully support the Kirwan Commission’s recommendations to improve education. I will advocate for funding at the City and State level to accelerate the proposal for 21st Century Schools. This session State lawmakers considered an array of options from legalizing sports betting, to boosting the state’s tobacco tax, to applying a sales tax to digital media. If we hope to fund quality, equitable, public-education, by increasing taxes, why not legalize and tax marijuana. I guarantee the crime rate in Baltimore will go down.

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

What are the overlooked opportunities for economic development and job creation in Baltimore, and how will you encourage their implementation?

I think there are many job opportunities available by pursuing zero waste principles for Baltimore City. When I worked for City Councilmember Mary Pat Clarke we were driven to move landmark legislation through the Baltimore City Council to protect our citizens, the environment and provide job opportunities. Legislation included a request for State action to support Clean Energy Jobs, move Baltimore to Zero Waste, and improve the development of a Baltimore City Recycling and Solid Waste Management Master Plan. I am committed to clean energy jobs and I am convinced that it is an environmentally-oriented economic development strategy for those seeking employment in the City of Baltimore. I am committed to advocating for increased funding for the Baltimore Office of Sustainability and implementation of the Baltimore Sustainability Plan.

CITY GOVERNANCE

Is the current structure of the City Council, and the balance of power between the mayor and council members, appropriate, and why or why not? If you would seek to change it, what would your model look like?

There are a number of pending Charter amendments that would help equalize the balance of power between the Mayor and City Council members. I support charter amendment 19-0467 to modify the time within which the Council may override a Mayoral veto, that is how former Mayor Pugh killed our minimum wage bill. Perhaps the most important charter amendment to help balance power between the Mayor and City Council is 19-0379 Ordinance of Estimates, which will authorize the City Council to amend the City’s annual budget to increase items of appropriation and add new items. Right now, the City Council can only decrease line items and has very little control over the City’s ability to allocate money towards their priorities. During my time as the Legislative Director for Councilwoman Clarke I’ve seen many a good law, program or commission be established legislatively only to never see it funded or implemented. I also support the charter amendment to reconstitute the Board of Estimates to compromise the Mayor, the Comptroller and the City Council President.

COUNCIL’S ROLE

What are the most important issues the council has dealt with in the last four years? Name several smart decisions and several not-so-smart choices members have made.

Some of the most important issues the council has addressed in the last four years include prohibiting source of income discrimination in housing and passing the Baltimore City Clean Air Act, which will force the city’s largest waste incinerators to meet the most protective air pollution standards. Not only will this help protect the health of Baltimore residence but it will help push the city towards a Zero Waste management plan which will include increased recycling and composting programs as well as green jobs. I think the City Council should have done more to study the long-term impact of TIFs and PILOTS. As a City we need to do more to understand if these programs are having a real impact in creating an investment that would not have occurred otherwise. If studies show that past subsidies have been effective, then the City should think about community development TIFs to assist disadvantage neighborhoods. Right now, these programs are not being adequately monitored or studied.

CITY SERVICES

What weaknesses do you see in the delivery of city services? What can be done to improve response time and resident satisfaction?