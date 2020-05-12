Voter guide: Joseph A. Kane II, City Council (14), Baltimore City

Previous political experience

Never held political office

Why are you running for office?

Since returning home from the Army I’ve neem organizing in my community around public safety and K-12 education. We need organizers in City Hall

DISTRICT

What are the most pressing issues in your district, and how would you address them?

CRIME

How do you assess the current police commissioner’s performance and the department’s approach to fighting violent crime, specifically murder?

We launched our campaign for Baltimore City Council on Veterans Day in 2018 because we wanted the opportunity to talk to as many people as possible about the issues facing our neighbors. As we listened to neighbors, we heard about the need for improved public safety, transportation, better schools, water bills, government reform, climate justice, etc. While many would take these as separate issues, we identified one underlying theme and a remedy. The theme was that our City government is broken and as a result we are failing to meet the needs of our city. The lack of confidence in our city’s ability to perform the most basic functions of city government has resulted in rapid population loss. Our campaign believes that the only way we are going to achieve long-term systemic change in Baltimore City is by organizing our communities back into the political process and putting our communities back at the center of decision making. The answers to the problems our city face are in the resilient communities across Baltimore City. As a member of the Baltimore City Council, I will do just that. In addition to introducing and supporting good legislation on Monday Nights, I will organize District 14 block by block Tuesday through Sunday. This grassroots approach allows Baltimore City government to meet the needs of our neighbors and restore trust in City government.

SQUEEGEE KIDS

How would you address the issue of squeegee kids in the city’s intersections?

The difficult truth about violent crime, specifically murder, in Baltimore is that until we address the systemic issues that create environments that breed violent responses to otherwise normal social conflicts, we aren’t going to experience long term change in Baltimore City. A proactive comprehensive community-driven public health approach to public safety is needed to address violent crime in our city. The creation of this public safety strategy is not the sole responsibility of the Baltimore City Police Commissioner or the Baltimore City Police Department. Policing is what happens when public safety fails. Baltimore City needs a public safety strategy that enlists the expertise of all the City Agencies and one that engages the residents of Baltimore and acknowledges the unique and specific needs of each community. The current Baltimore City Police Commissioner inherited the most corrupt police department in the most violent City in the country. He was chosen to lead because of his track record of turning an equally corrupt department around and his experience with managing a federal consent decree. Under these circumstances I believe the department's approach to targeting repeat violent offenders, targeting microzones, and emphasizing community policing is the correct approach. As a council member, I will work to ensure these efforts are in concert with our city’s overall public safety strategy.

DRUGS

What strategies would you pursue to reduce drug addiction and associated ills, such as overdose deaths and crime?

Squeegee kids on Baltimore’s intersections are the fruit of failed public policies that prioritized wealthy developers over investment in education, affordable housing, transportation, youth programming, and general investment in black communities. As a city we continue to fail because we refuse to fully acknowledge our history of systemic racism and how it manifests today. As a council member I would work to create a truth and reconciliation commission to remedy the impact systemic racism has had on our city. Nonetheless these are our children and we have to provide them with interventions today. I will push for a year round Youthworks program to support the economic needs of our youth. The lack of an economic development strategy for youth in our city has lead to black boys washing windows on street corners and black girls hidden in the shadows being exploited for sex. Growing up in Baltimore, I attended PAL centers as a youth. These recreation centers provided safe spaces in our community. They, also, helped to foster ongoing relationships with Baltimore City Police Officers. As a member of the Baltimore City Council, I will work to redesign our recreation centers to ensure they have an underlying focus of building relationships in communities and creatively meeting the economic needs of our youth. Children shouldn’t have to stop being children because of the zipcode they were born in, we have a moral obligation to provide the interventions and support they need to become successful adults.

EDUCATION

How do you propose Baltimore pay for its expected share of the Kirwan education commission reforms?

I would actively support and vote for decriminalizing use and possession. However, we must first fully recognize the affect the war on drugs has had on our community. Often, I discuss how I was raised by a single mother but fail to mention why she was single. My father is an Army veteran who has battled substance use disorder my entire life. Baltimore has the opportunity to lead the nation in how we support our family, friends, and neighbors who battle substance use disorder every day. 1 out of 3 were arrested here because of the war on drugs. People, mostly black and brown people, are sitting in jails for such crimes that we seek to decriminalize. We must both advocate for more humane approaches through changes in the laws, but we also need to acknowledge the harm already done by the judicial system imprisoning generations of family members. As a councilmember I will work with those doing the work around harm reduction to make it legal to establish overdose prevention centers. It’s important that we rely on their expertise to drive policy. Also, we must work with our State Delegation and the Governor to release those serving sentences for low-level drug crimes. The time has come to addressing these disparities and I am a leader that will advocate on behalf of my community to ensure such laws take a public health and harm reduction approach while working with State Legislators to find solutions to those caught in the system.It’s quite evident that when it comes to education, our politicians have been talking out of both sides of their mouths. It’s time to align the vision the city purports to endorse, with a correct funding model that actually gives Baltimore City Public Schools the capacity to thrive. Therefore, I propose modifying the language- in Article 1, Section 12, Subsection B concerned with revenue allocation- to require 25% of the annual operating budget be allotted to the fund, in place of the Ordinances of Estimates. This would alleviate much of the uncertainty that accompanies every fiscal cycle, thereby ensuring that much needed updates to our aging facilities are implemented and importantly rooting a culture of learning dedicated to achieving the best possible outcomes for all our children. The rest of the money will come from the Baltimore Police Department budget. I believe that providing high quality education is part of a good public safety strategy. I envision a city that acknowledges that the most comprehensive strategy to end the violence in our city, grow our population, and to make lasting change only happens when we invest in people. This includes fully funding public education.

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

What are the overlooked opportunities for economic development and job creation in Baltimore, and how will you encourage their implementation?

We can’t talk about economic development in Baltimore until we go through a true truth and reconciliation regarding the harm that redlining, blockbusting, mass incarceration, and underfunded schools has caused our communities. As a member of the Baltimore City Council, I would develop legislation to establish a Truth and Reconciliation Commission. Once we fully understand the impact of redlining, blockbusting, and intentional disinvestment by city leadership we can begin to holistically address the harm and trauma that has been caused. This will allow us to create policies that are intentional about ensuring we responsibly revitalize communities. Anything short of the aforementioned strategy is short-sighted and will lead to the acceleration of gentrification.Baltimore has experienced corruption at a level that has left many feeling distrust in city government. I support the various charter amendments currently working through the City Council.We have to remove the mayoral appointees from the Board of Estimates and create a more meaningful method of participatory budgeting (PB) that allots each council district one million dollars a year for community driven projects. PB creates a method for residents to see their money in action and promotes civic engagement in non election years. Baltimore’s current “strong mayor” government limits the power of the Baltimore City Council during the budget process to the ability to cut funds from the budget. Until we have substantive charter reform our strategy is rooted in the ability to effectively organize our community back into the political process by centering the issues that are most important to our neighbors. This is what I do now and will expand once I am a member of the council.

CITY GOVERNANCE

Is the current structure of the City Council, and the balance of power between the mayor and council members, appropriate, and why or why not? If you would seek to change it, what would your model look like?

The current city council has done great work in passing legislation that puts Baltimore on the right path. Some of this legislation includes: Complete Streets, Elijah Cummings Healing City Act, The Office of the Inspector General, Preventing the Privatization of Water, The Affordable Housing Trust Fund, The Transparency in Lobbying Act and Public Funding of Campaigns. A not-so-smart choice members continue to make is passing budgets that continue to disportinally invest hundreds of millions of dollars in the Baltimore City Police Department including tens of millions of dollars in police overtime in the name of public safety. A comprehensive public safety strategy is one that invests in addressing the systemic issues that drive crime and fuel the cycle of violence we have faced for decades in Baltimore.

COUNCIL’S ROLE

What are the most important issues the council has dealt with in the last four years? Name several smart decisions and several not-so-smart choices members have made.

The blatant inequity in the distribution of services in Baltimore is an issue that residents have been complaining about for decades in Baltimore City. In the past few months we’ve discovered that some neighborhoods were receiving an additional trash pickup day and some wealthy residents have not been charged for water bills. At its core, the benefit of living in a major city is the benefit of having robust city services that promotes a certain quality of life that matches the high taxes we pay. To remedy this problem we have to provide meaningful oversight of these agencies and have the power through a council vote to remove ineffective agency heads. We also have to be creative in how we work with our anchor institutions to ensure they are being responsible partners to our city. For example, several universities have their own transit systems in Baltimore. These buses generally travel alongside the Baltimore Link and the Baltimore Circulator. We should be partnering with these institutions to expand ridership to residents to fill gaps in our transit system.

CITY SERVICES

What weaknesses do you see in the delivery of city services? What can be done to improve response time and resident satisfaction?