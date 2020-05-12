Voter guide: Akil Patterson, City Council (13), Baltimore City

Previous political experience

Akil Patterson has worked alongside Elected Officials to advocate for HIV reduction, as well as issues of Healthcare, minority affairs, social justice impact, community projects, affordable housing, Community Development, and Water and Sewage infrastructure.

Why are you running for office?

Patterson also spent his time addressing social justice issues with Out for Justice, a returning citizens action organization, where he helped lead an effort to restore voting rights to over 40,000 ex-offenders in the state of Maryland.

DISTRICT

What are the most pressing issues in your district, and how would you address them?

The most pressing issues facing District 13 are lack of an adequate transportation system, public safety, and food scarcity. Transportation: There is no reason it should take folks traveling East to West or vice versa, to take 2, sometimes 3, buses per trip. It’s unacceptable and the residents deserve better. I would work to create the regional transportation model that our friends in PG and MoCo currently are doing so that no one person can decide where the money to improve the region goes. Within public safety, I would work with grassroots organizations and community leaders to improve community-centered outcomes and invest added resources into community diversion programs here in Baltimore that have been proven to work. Lastly, there is a real food dessert in the district. There are only two grocery stores, Aldi and Save A-lot. The other options are corner stores. I would work to bring in additional healthy food options and opportunities to include farmer’s markets and co-ops.

CRIME

How do you assess the current police commissioner’s performance and the department’s approach to fighting violent crime, specifically murder?

Our Current Police Commissioner has a different plan for this City and we have seen significant changes in small ways. He has innovativ ideas, including micro-policing, but we need to support a more public health approach to crime in Baltimore. We individually can not do it until we address poverty and the root cause of things.

SQUEEGEE KIDS

How would you address the issue of squeegee kids in the city’s intersections?

The focus here is collaborating with the Mayor’s office and with the youth to create and support a yearlong youth fund. The Youthworks model works but needs to be supported yearlong. This can be done by ensuring there is consistent funding for youth jobs by reappropriating funds from BPD and developing relationships with community partners.

DRUGS

What strategies would you pursue to reduce drug addiction and associated ills, such as overdose deaths and crime?

This is a double folded issue. As we all know, drug addiction is a public health concern. I would support overdose prevention centers as well ensure that rehabilitation programs are well funded and equipped with the resources needed to address addiction and overdose deaths. My focus will not only be on the physical symptoms but the psychological ones as well. Recovering addicts need the appropriate resources to integrate back into society with opportunities for training, education and continued services to ensure that they have equitable access to resources.

EDUCATION

How do you propose Baltimore pay for its expected share of the Kirwan education commission reforms?

We would legalize Recreational Marijuana as a city and create a new division within the City Agencies around Recreational Oversight and legislation. School funding would not be used on capital projects, such as 21st Century Schools, but instead which can work with local governments to identify the needs of the community. Taxes on recreational marijuana would be used toward the funds for Kirwan.

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

What are the overlooked opportunities for economic development and job creation in Baltimore, and how will you encourage their implementation?

I will work with our City government to invoke a 51% hiring threshold of Baltimore City residents. I would work with Realtors and developers to employ Baltimore Residents for all projects that receive any city Funding or TIFs at a 51% hiring rate of City Residents who have the applicable skills. This approach will be implemented over time to create an environment where growth is within our own city and money is used to help the local community build itself up.

CITY GOVERNANCE

Is the current structure of the City Council, and the balance of power between the mayor and council members, appropriate, and why or why not? If you would seek to change it, what would your model look like?

No, it is not appropriate. Baltimore City has a strong mayor system which means that less of the power falls on the City Council. When constituents advocate for funding, currently the City Council only has the power to listen to their constituents and remove line items from the actual budget but cannot reallocate those funds or prevent the Mayor from adding that line item right back into the budget. City Councilmembers directly represent their constituents and should have power when it comes to decisions within the budget. The Mayor also has 3 out of 5 votes on the Board of Estimates which will always sway in the direction they want since it’s the majority. We need to reallocate the voting power to the City Council so that the power isn’t centralized into one position.

COUNCIL’S ROLE

What are the most important issues the council has dealt with in the last four years? Name several smart decisions and several not-so-smart choices members have made.

Two of the smartest decisions passed by City Council have been the Camera rebate program and the Elijah Cummings Healing City (Trauma Responsive) Act. These two legislation aims to address the two biggest concerns citywide - crime and the associated trauma that could manifest itself into crime later. The biggest concern has been the lack of an effective response to HIV before 1999. Because of this, the City is at a great risk especially with the current pandemic of COVID-19, which will have a lasting impact on people. We also know that when Baltimore City sold the AirPort it lost out on future Revenue and billions in employment. It is crucial for Baltimore to think about our City first and ways we can reinvest within our City to bring jobs and stability to our economy.

CITY SERVICES

What weaknesses do you see in the delivery of city services? What can be done to improve response time and resident satisfaction?