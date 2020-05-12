Voter guide: Kevin W. Parson, City Council (13), Baltimore City

Previous political experience

Three Term Democratic State Central Committee Member 45th Dist.; Community and Education Liaison for Councilman Branch; Council Aide for Councilwoman Conaway; Senior Chief Deputy Register of Wills;

Why are you running for office?

I am committed to making my community and my city a safe, clean, livable place. I have been involved in education and in politics all of my adult life and career.

DISTRICT

What are the most pressing issues in your district, and how would you address them?

1.Crime- I will work with the District Commanders to implement the crime plan as established by the Police Commissioner; (2) Vacant housing- I will work with developers on affordable housing projects; (3) Sanitation- I will work with the community to ensure a cleaner and greener community. All three issues are important to provide a sustainable and quality life for all members of the 13th District.

CRIME

How do you assess the current police commissioner’s performance and the department’s approach to fighting violent crime, specifically murder?

Baltimore City has gone through several police commissioners within the past few administrations. However, this commissioner is new to Baltimore and he has not been given enough time to implement his crime reduction strategies. As it relates to violent crimes, I believe that the BPD reacts to crime; Thus, prevention of crime is a tall task. However, I am an advocate for community-based Policing.

SQUEEGEE KIDS

How would you address the issue of squeegee kids in the city’s intersections?

When I was coming up in Baltimore, there were viable youth employment opportunities. We need to provide a vocational career skill program from our youth. Squeegee kids in the intersection asking for money is a short-term solution to a long-term problem. We must teach them how to fish without constantly allowing them to panhandle for fish (money).

DRUGS

What strategies would you pursue to reduce drug addiction and associated ills, such as overdose deaths and crime?

We must approach drug use as a health epidemic. We must finance and support adequate drug treatment programs. The programs must be evidence- based with data.

EDUCATION

How do you propose Baltimore pay for its expected share of the Kirwan education commission reforms?

First, we must not tax more to meet our share of the Kirwan Commission. We must find waste in government to help fund it. Thus, cut the fat in some agencies. Second, we must explore gambling revenue to support our share, Gambling lottery, casino, sport gambling, and horse racing are possibilities. Also, electronic advertising is another source of revenue to go after for economic support.

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

What are the overlooked opportunities for economic development and job creation in Baltimore, and how will you encourage their implementation?

Thee economic development opportunities are great; however, there are several components which must go into an economic development strategy for Baltimore. We must reduce crime, improve schools, and crate a viable workforce.

CITY GOVERNANCE

Is the current structure of the City Council, and the balance of power between the mayor and council members, appropriate, and why or why not? If you would seek to change it, what would your model look like?

As you know, there is a one house governance structure in Baltimore with no real checks and balances because of the Mayor’s Charter. The Charter needs to be amended to accommodate real balance of power amongst the legislative and executive branch. Therefore the charter could use revisions to establish shared or balance power.

COUNCIL’S ROLE

What are the most important issues the council has dealt with in the last four years? Name several smart decisions and several not-so-smart choices members have made.

One of the most important issues is crime and violence. The other issues are taxes and poverty. Finally, another important issue is educational performance.

CITY SERVICES

What weaknesses do you see in the delivery of city services? What can be done to improve response time and resident satisfaction?