Voter guide: Jackie T. Addison, City Council (13), Baltimore City

Previous political experience

Member of the State Democratic Central Committee for the 45th District since 2018

Why are you running for office?

DISTRICT

What are the most pressing issues in your district, and how would you address them?

The three most pressing issues in the 13th District are violent crime, job accessibility and vacant houses. I would put pressure on the commissioner to bring back community policing practices and have officers on the beat patrolling our neighborhoods as a way to deter criminal activity. I would divert more resources towards apprenticeship programs and effective public transportation so that our young people can access in-demand jobs that pay livable wages. I would introduce lien forgiveness programs to help individuals sell abandoned properties to people willing to repair and rebuild vacant properties as a way to bring people back to the city.

CRIME

How do you assess the current police commissioner’s performance and the department’s approach to fighting violent crime, specifically murder?

I believe the current commissioner is doing well in terms of reforming the BPD and trying to rebuild community trust in our police department. However, the level of violent crime in our city is absolutely unacceptable. We had 348 homicides in 2019 and more than 50 already in 2020. We cannot continue down this path of violence and it is up to the commissioner to put an end to violent crime in our city.

SQUEEGEE KIDS

How would you address the issue of squeegee kids in the city’s intersections?

We have to understand why young people are out in these busy intersections. We must ensure our youth are provided with sufficient career development and mentoring opportunities. We should increase and expand the planning of Youthworks programs and invest in vocational schools to make sure they are properly preparing youth for the workforce.

DRUGS

What strategies would you pursue to reduce drug addiction and associated ills, such as overdose deaths and crime?

I believe that we should have a comprehensive approach towards addiction. Safe injection sites and improved accessibility for overdose reversal drugs such as Narcan are critical to preventing overdose deaths. Additionally, safe injection sites and affordable rehabilitation programs are proven to reduce crime associated with addiction and drug use.Additionally, I support a thorough examination of the city’s budget to explore other ways we can divert money towards our school system.

EDUCATION

How do you propose Baltimore pay for its expected share of the Kirwan education commission reforms?

I will work to with my fellow elected officials reconsider PILOTs (payments in lieu of taxes) that non-profit property owners pay the city in place of property taxes. Nonprofits collective own over $5 billion in real estate and pay a combined $6 million on this. The city originally negotiated this deal with little public input. The Council needs to renegotiate the PILOTs and get big nonprofits to contribute more money that could be put towards funding education

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

What are the overlooked opportunities for economic development and job creation in Baltimore, and how will you encourage their implementation?

I believe we need to tap into our small businesses. At the moment, the business climate in the city isn’t very friendly for small businesses. I support tax breaks for growing businesses, especially in underserved communities, to help spark economic growth and create jobs in our neighborhoods.

CITY GOVERNANCE

Is the current structure of the City Council, and the balance of power between the mayor and council members, appropriate, and why or why not? If you would seek to change it, what would your model look like?

I think the current balance of power between the mayor and city council is fine. If the council had more authority responsibility would be too diffuse. Councilmembers could point the blame at each other and nobody would be held accountable. I do, however, want to see changes to the Board of Estimates. Namely removing the mayoral appointments from the BOE and bringing it down to a three person body.

COUNCIL’S ROLE

What are the most important issues the council has dealt with in the last four years? Name several smart decisions and several not-so-smart choices members have made.

Water equity and affordability, livable wages, and government transparency are the most important issues the City Council has faced over the past four years. I think that the water equity act and the transparency reforms recently passed through the Council are great pieces of legislation and I will work to continue this work as the next City Councilwoman for the 13th District. I am disappointed that the Council was unable to overturn the mayor’s veto on $15 minimum wage and I will work to reintroduce that legislation and make sure it passes with flying colors.

CITY SERVICES

What weaknesses do you see in the delivery of city services? What can be done to improve response time and resident satisfaction?