Voter guide: Phillip Lee Westry, City Council (12), Baltimore City

Previous political experience

Volunteer (canvassing and phone banking) no previous experience

Why are you running for office?

My decision to run for City Council was born out of my work as a public interest attorney. I have dedicated my career to providing civil legal assistance for Baltimore City residents. My first legal job was with St. Ambrose Housing Aid Center, a nonprofit housing agency located in the heart of the 12th District, where I helped families facing mortgage and tax sale foreclosure. More recently, I have helped people avoid eviction, fight wage theft, and stand up to illegal debt collection practices, at the Baltimore City District Court Self-Help Center. I am a service provider, like social workers, nurses, or teachers, serving the public without regard to their background or income. I have seen the effects of the rising cost of living in Baltimore City; while wages have stayed low and wealth-building for lower-income families has become further out of reach. Many of my clients are working two or more jobs just to get by while planning for the future of their children and the dream of homeownership has become unrealistic aspirations. I also decided to run because Baltimore City needs a hard reset, in City Hall, we need a realignment of priorities. My campaign and policies are focused on community development, out-of-school time opportunities for youth, re-entry for people returning from incarceration, and housing reform.

DISTRICT

What are the most pressing issues in your district, and how would you address them?

The District has seen major developments in the neighborhoods West of Greenmount Avenue, while the areas East of Greenmount have not received the attention needed to sustain healthy communities. I want to bridge the divide! Housing stability, gentrification, and displacement. If elected, I will fight to protect existing affordable housing, and support new and inclusive community development in the 12th district. I will work to pass the first rent control legislation to protect renters from unexpected rent increases. I will also work to expand Baltimore City’s first-time homeowner opportunities. Community Safety. Public safety is a civil and human right without which Baltimorecannot thrive. The City Council has little control over the day-to-day operations of the Baltimore City Police Department. I support community-centered, collaborative policing reform while investing in public health solutions to the re-entry, community trauma, and targeted jobs and economic development programs. The increase in community investment will be paid by reducing the annual spending for the Baltimore City Police by 10%. Ethics and Accountability for Baltimore City Hall. Money has too much influence in Baltimore City politics. I believe every resident deserves an equal voice and will push to hold public officials accountable to the highest ethical standards and ensure they serve the people instead of just well-connected special interests. I will support legislation to provide public funding for Baltimore City elections, require elected officials to annually disclose their tax returns, and fully fund an independent inspector general to combat waste and fraud.

CRIME

How do you assess the current police commissioner’s performance and the department’s approach to fighting violent crime, specifically murder?

Public safety is a civil and human right without which Baltimore cannot thrive. The City Council has little control over the day-to-day operations of the Baltimore City Police Department. I supportcommunity-centered, collaborative policing reform while investing in public health solutions to the re-entry, community trauma, and targeted jobs and economic development programs. The increase in community investment will be paid by reducing the annual spending for the Baltimore City Police by 10%. I continue to support Commissioner Harrison’s crime plan and efforts to curb violent crime, but recognize the increase in violence is present. For too long, our city’s police department has been repeatedly mismanaged. For the first time in recent memory, the City Council has a cohort willing to evaluate the effectiveness of our police department. When elected, I will be a strong advocate for bringing the BPD under city authority to better provide much-needed oversight. There needs to be more coordination with all city agencies to help fight crime, from DPW to the Health Department to the Department of Housing.

SQUEEGEE KIDS

How would you address the issue of squeegee kids in the city’s intersections?

We as a community have done a disservice to our young people by failing to provide them with pathways to jobs and good public education. I do not believe kids should feel compelled to having to resort to standing on corners, putting themselves at risk. I have experience working with young people. I spent nearly three years providing workforce development and out-of-school time programming for high schoolstudents in their school’s Law and Leadership Career Technology & Education (CTE). I will work to increase the capacity of CTE programs to allow students in any neighborhood to access programming that aligns with their interests. Reduce administrative barriers to students hoping to transfer between programs of study. Establish better student- and parent-facing resources to provide more detailed information for students choosing between different career options. Add labor market information to public-facing web resources to help students and parents make informed choices about career decisions, and formalize CTE transfer pathways with BCCC and CCBC. In line with the Kirwan Commission's recommendations, enable BCPSS to improve overall teacher quality and retention by paying better wages to teachers who demonstrate professionalism and strong student outcomes. Building on the YouthWorks summer employment program model, work towards creating opportunities for all Baltimore youth to obtain career-relevant, paid internships, or youth apprenticeships throughout the school year.

DRUGS

What strategies would you pursue to reduce drug addiction and associated ills, such as overdose deaths and crime?

This issue is very close to me, my mom divorced my dad in 1992 after the U.S. Army discharged him from service around the same time, due in large part to his drugaddiction. While locally and across the country, we have been allocating extra resources to combat the opioid epidemic, it’s not clear what led to recent declines in Maryland — or whether it will continue. We must be bold and think outside the box, especially the traditional frame which seeks to stigmatize and criminalize drug use and drive it underground. The status quo is not working, so I support efforts, such as models like Safehouse, which aim for proactive solutions as opposed to handwringing. If Safehouse is allowed to continue in Philadelphia, I see no reason why we should not bring tactics and tools such as that to Baltimore so that communities gripped by this public health emergency are able to make use of the proven benefits of an overdose prevention site to save lives, improve public health, and enhance community trust and public safety. Addiction is an illness, not a crime. As I mentioned above, this is personal to me. Baltimore needs to be proactive in providing treatment centers and health services to all those suffering from addiction. As a City Councilperson, I will fight for decriminalization as well as creating resource centers that can provide the resources some of our most vulnerable residents need.

EDUCATION

How do you propose Baltimore pay for its expected share of the Kirwan education commission reforms?

I will advocate for full funding for reform of City Schools as laid out in the Commission on Innovation andExcellence in Education Policy. Although the mayor controls the budget and the council can only remove line items and cannot add to the budget, I would absolutely be a voice in support of increasing the City’s contribution to public education. As the Kirwan Commission finalizes education funding formulas, I actively encourage Baltimore to support more money for our public schools at the state and local level. A new funding formula is needed in order to address increased numbers of students in poverty, inequities in funding, and the need to increase career readiness among our young people. I believe that Baltimore City will have to increase its contribution to BCPSS by 14% to at least 20% of its annual operating budget, in order to meet Kirwan obligations. However, if we are looking at this issue from an equity lens, the State’s funding level should cover the majority of the increased cost. I will work with the Baltimore Delegation to ensure historic inequities are addressed with funding support from the State.

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

What are the overlooked opportunities for economic development and job creation in Baltimore, and how will you encourage their implementation?

Unemployment on the eastside of the 12th District is over 25% in some neighborhoods, hence, job creation for Baltimoreans is vital for a healthy city. Too many Baltimoreans struggle to find good-paying, family-sustaining jobs.We have to t ransform current economic development practices that focus on tax breaks to emphasize public-private investments in workforce partnerships that benefit both local communities as well as developers. I will work with District 12's major employers in the healthcare, education, government, and energy sectors to identify long-term job needs and create entry-level opportunities that provide living-wage jobs and pathways to promotion and further education for all residents. With the Baltimore Economic Development Corporation, build local partnerships of small- and mid-sized employers in the manufacturing, information technology, and service sectors, securing commitments to implement employee stock ownership and equitable training and hiring practices. I will work to build on the recent successes of the Maryland Apprenticeship and Training Program (MATP) and leveraging Maryland's apprenticeship tax credit, work with regional unions, educational institutions, and community organizations to develop apprenticeships that create opportunities to earn-and-learn in traditional building trades and in emerging apprenticeship fields like IT, healthcare, and financial services.

CITY GOVERNANCE

Is the current structure of the City Council, and the balance of power between the mayor and council members, appropriate, and why or why not? If you would seek to change it, what would your model look like?

The current system does not work and is undemocratic. I support reforms to the current structure, especially the mayor/council structure in which the mayor has too much control. I support the charter amendments being introduced into the newly founded Equity and Structure Committee in City Hall. I will work towards giving the City Council greater power in the yearly budgeting by allowing the Council to add line items into the budget. I also support the restructuring of the Board of Estimates. Right now, that system is corrupted by a Mayoral majority on the Board. With restructuring, I would look to see that the Council President, who would represent my vote on the board, be given one of three votes. I also support the lowering of a City Council veto override to a simple 2/3rds majority. Additionally, I would introduce legislation that gives the City Council the power to recall mayoral appointees.

COUNCIL’S ROLE

What are the most important issues the council has dealt with in the last four years? Name several smart decisions and several not-so-smart choices members have made.

There have been a number of thoughtful pieces of legislation passed and introduced by the council including, the Fair Election Fund, the Affordable Housing Trust Fund, and the charter amendments introduced by members. All of the measures seek to correct the historic imbalance in power and influence. However, I have been disappointed with the leadership in some of the council committees, specifically, the Executive Appointment committeewhich acted as a rub-stamp for several under-qualified mayoral appointments and political patronage.

CITY SERVICES

What weaknesses do you see in the delivery of city services? What can be done to improve response time and resident satisfaction?