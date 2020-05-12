Voter guide: Dave Heilker, City Council (12), Baltimore City

Previous political experience

Communications Director for Councilman Zeke Cohen (during his Primary Campaign), Comms Director for Delegate Robbyn Lewis, Delegate Brooke Lierman, Senate President Bill Ferguson, Sen. Katy Fry Hester, and collectively for “Team46” Digital Communications Director Jim Shea + Brandon Scott for Maryland, and County Exec. Calvin Ball Web designer for Del. Maggie McIntosh, Sen. Antonio Hayes, Community Organizing with Baltimoreans for Educational Equity (BEE) for more equitable educational outcomes for Baltimore Public School Students.

Why are you running for office?

In 2020, in the epicenter of the wealthiest state in the wealthiest countyr in human history, we need more than a redsitribution of wealth: we need a radical redistribution of political power. I have spent the last several years as a community organizer working to achieve better education outcomes for our schools and for police transparency and accountability. I have continually seen community leaders step up when our elected officials have refused to display sufficient political will. I am running to be the next councilmember in District 12 because we need leaders who will start with the working class and build upward, not corporate technocrats who depend on developers, wealthy campaign contributors, and trickle-down policies and incentives that we know don’t work.

DISTRICT

What are the most pressing issues in your district, and how would you address them?

I was inspired to run because, at the time, people could still lose their homes due to unpaid water bills. My #waterbillrelief plan creates a system where powerful institutions like Johns Hopkins pay their fair share to ensure that our infrastructure works for everyone. Additionally, I have proposed a localized version of the Green New Deal, and believe we could create thousands of new fair-paying infrastructure jobs, putting our city on the cutting edge of climate policy.

CRIME

How do you assess the current police commissioner’s performance and the department’s approach to fighting violent crime, specifically murder?

Commissioner Harrison was a competent steward of the consent decree in New Orleans, and I applaud his efforts to hold officers accountable in Baltimore. Additionally, anyone who has been painted as an enemy of the FOP* must be, on even just a remote philosophical level, my ally.. That said, the police department budget is bloated and has not produced the public safety results one would expect for the “investment.” We need to rethink how we spend for public safety, which is why I have been a staunch fighter for equitable school funding (especially the Kirwan recommendations) and better transit options to create access to fair-paying jobs. (*I have said, on-record, that the FOP3 is tantamount to a terrorist organization)

SQUEEGEE KIDS

How would you address the issue of squeegee kids in the city’s intersections?

Early in the summer, when Councilman Costello, Mayor Young, and Commissioner Harrison met at 83 and President to talk to the Press about the Squeegee workers, no one was speaking with those workers or including them in the process. Our campaign interfaced directly with the Squeegee workers and ended up hiring a young man named Zion for his first summer job. We paid Zion $15 an hour and helped him develop his resume, practice interview skills, and gain valuable experience. If we can do that as a grassroots campaign with self-directed fundraising, then we can certainly prioritize funding YouthWorks year round for any student who wants to work.

DRUGS

What strategies would you pursue to reduce drug addiction and associated ills, such as overdose deaths and crime?

Our campaign has focused on Public Health outcomes, and I have repeatedly said, on the record, that if the next mayor could halve the number of Overdose Deaths, she or he would have my full-throated support. More than 700 people in Baltimore die because of their struggles with Substance Abuse Disorder. We need our leaders to advocate for state-level allowances for mobile clinic administration and fulfilment of buprenorphine, as well as weekly, free Narcan trainings and distributions.

EDUCATION

How do you propose Baltimore pay for its expected share of the Kirwan education commission reforms?

Kirwan is giving us ability to choose funding our schools as the public safety and economic development strategy for our city - even as the supports outlined in Kirwan are proven strategies to provide a great education and different life outcomes for kids. The Return on Investment report from our republican Governor’s own Economic Development Commissioner shows the #blueprint4MD being profitable within the lifetimes of the first class that will benefit from it. The updated funding formula requires a far lower share from Baltimore City, but my specific budget proposal wouldl cut funding from our bloated police budget, and would renegotiate the PILOT. Additionally my #waterbillrelief plan creates additional revenue from huge institutions and corporations, and my property tax plan redefines how we tax residents, collecting significant additional revenues from parasitic speculators who are derelict in their maintenance of their vacant properties.

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

What are the overlooked opportunities for economic development and job creation in Baltimore, and how will you encourage their implementation?

We need a local Green New Deal that will create thousands of new, fair-paying jobs with good benefits for students and formerly incarcerated residents. Our infrastructure must be improved, and the thousands of vacant homes owned by our city should be redeveloped by community land trusts to create thousands of units of affordable housing for people who don’t traditionally qualify for financing opportunities.

CITY GOVERNANCE

Is the current structure of the City Council, and the balance of power between the mayor and council members, appropriate, and why or why not? If you would seek to change it, what would your model look like?

I have called for a dissolution of the Board of Estimates. Our City is the largest in America that still uses this kind of model, and, at minimum, we must eliminate the strength of the mayor when it comes to the votes s/he controls on budgetary and spending matters. The Council should have the ability to strike and add items to the City Budget (currently, Council only has the former). The Council should also elect its own executive, as is done in almost every other legislative body on the municipal, state, and federal levels.

COUNCIL’S ROLE

What are the most important issues the council has dealt with in the last four years? Name several smart decisions and several not-so-smart choices members have made.

Councilwoman Sneed’s legislation that requires cabinet-level officials in Baltimore to live within city limits is good, smart, pragmatic legislation. Councilman Dorsey’s Complete Streets is excellent legislation. I question the efficacy of many of the council’s resolutions, however. I also testified that I do not believe that the Water Accountability and Equity Act goes far enough, as it sets the FPL percentage too low when compared to the median income of Baltimore Households. Finally, while I love Council President Scott’s Equity legislation in theory, in practice it has created a process by which legislation can be deemed inequitable, but still pass council, which is, frankly, bananas.

CITY SERVICES

