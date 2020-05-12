Voter guide: Gary T. Crum, City Council (12), Baltimore City

Previous political experience

None

Why are you running for office?

I Believe My Passion For running for office started when I lost my first childhood friend when we were in the 5th grade, he was shot by a stray bullet while playing football in front of his house. His name was Tarius Johnson, he was 10 years old. After his funeral I spoke up about the violence that took my friend's life. Here we are in 2020 and I am still here fighting and trying to save lives from gun violence in my district in our city. I'm running to give hope, motivation, and inspiration to the next generation through my life experience being affected by poverty, violence,drug addiction (both my parents were addicts) will help me bring a different perspective, and view of how we can overcome some of the ills of our city. My life experience along with my community advocacy I know i will make a great councilmen. My story is about perseverance and i know t here are thousands of young and old people who can use a leader like me in my district and city. Crime- is and has been a major problem over the last 5 years. First thing we must do is over invest in urban neighborhoods. I would like to see a Mayor that is committed to investing over $100 million dollars in their first term to neighborhoods that have been neglected for decades. Second Jobs Jobs Jobs. We have to create jobs. As councilmen I will start a Job task force which I will work with small business and big business to create a pipeline where I will go out every month to recruit 15 to 20 men and women between the ages of 17-35 to jobs that I have partnered with throughout the city. Also i would like to advocate on behalf of the city to our Delegates and Senators the importance of funding and making sure our correctional system have more reentry programs in place for returning citizens the day you get your time is the day you should start receiving services to prepared you to come back in society so we won’t keep having recidivism. Food desert - for over a decade on the east side of the 12th district we've been living in a food desert. Our seniors and youth do not have one quality market within 5 to 6 miles. As the next city councilmen i will introduce a resolution to replace liquor stores with more healthy corner stores. Second, I want to bring more non-profit type grocery stores into Baltimore city. These have worked well in city’s like Philadelphia and Pittsburgh in urban neighborhoods.

DISTRICT

What are the most pressing issues in your district, and how would you address them?

Crime, poor schools, food desert, and affordable housing.

CRIME

How do you assess the current police commissioner’s performance and the department’s approach to fighting violent crime, specifically murder?

I believe that the commissioner is doing his best from what he walked into. Fighting violent crime in this city is hard and if anyone tells you otherwise they are lying. I have buried over 30 to 35 friends over the last 4-6 years due to gun violence. I am not a fan of mandatory sentencing but I do want to see criminals who keep committing acts of violence go to jail for a long time. I read the commissioner crime plan. I think it will work if we stick to it at its core. I like to see more community policing in our city. We have to do better with recruitment and training. It is most important that we get officers to live in the city and neighborhoods to help bring back that community and police relationship.like to turn squeegee into a summer job program under supervisor and customer service training let's meet them at the middle instead of running them off to other possible trouble.

SQUEEGEE KIDS

How would you address the issue of squeegee kids in the city’s intersections?

I often hear people say run them off the intersection, if you grew up in this city you would know there aren't too many places to run with a positive outcome. I would as a councilman would start a entrepreneurship program with the squeegee kids to see what they want to do outside of squeegee. This would start them slowly breaking away to pursue other opportunities. Short term goals because the weather is about to change i

DRUGS

What strategies would you pursue to reduce drug addiction and associated ills, such as overdose deaths and crime?

Growing up to both parents being addicted to drugs helped me understand at an early age how devastating Drugs can be to family and the community. First thing we have to do is be informed going into the 21st century. Drugs have evolved. We have to make sure school age kids are being informed about the type of drugs to stay away from and what they look like. I would like to see us strategize to make sure our kids have drug prevention class in our city schools. Second, we need more treatment centers but we should be using hospitals. We have the number 1 hospital in the world in our city we should be using them not the methadone clinics we see in urban neighborhoods in drug infested communities like we have here in the 12th district on North Ave and Gay St.

EDUCATION

How do you propose Baltimore pay for its expected share of the Kirwan education commission reforms?

First I like to say i don’t want our residents paying any more taxes. We already pay higher taxes then the rest of the state. I would like us to use money from the police budget. We have currently been giving BCPD $500 million dollars over the last 5 years. If we took a fraction of that we could pay our share of the Kirwan.

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

What are the overlooked opportunities for economic development and job creation in Baltimore, and how will you encourage their implementation?

Small businesses to me is a major overlooked opportunity for job economics and job creation in our city and especially in urban communities. We have to invest in our small business throughout the city. As city councilman I would work with my colleagues to create tax incentives for small businesses moving or operating in communities dealing with lack of jobs and poverty. I also would implement paid training programs using the vacant units we have throughout the city as training facilities. To get those young men and women that might not have finished high school or those who are not going to college. When opportunities are close to home people are known to take advantage of them.

CITY GOVERNANCE

Is the current structure of the City Council, and the balance of power between the mayor and council members, appropriate, and why or why not? If you would seek to change it, what would your model look like?

In 2016 when i ran for the first time for political office i was the only one to bring up on many occasions the power structure of our city government. Before the fall out of our former Mayor. First thing we have to do is limit the Mayor's power where if a Mayor is charged with a crime or such that the city council should have the power to remove that mayor, as of now we don’t. Second we have to get rid of the board of estimates. I would like to see a system where we have elected board of estimates members. We need checks and balances in our city government. We just don’t have that right now.

COUNCIL’S ROLE

What are the most important issues the council has dealt with in the last four years? Name several smart decisions and several not-so-smart choices members have made.

The city council passing the trauma act was a great piece of legislation, funding the affordable housing fund was also great. The Gag legislation was also great and overdue. The mandatory sentencing gun bill back in 2017 was a bad idea.

CITY SERVICES

What weaknesses do you see in the delivery of city services? What can be done to improve response time and resident satisfaction?