Voter guide: Eric Costello, City Council (11), Baltimore City

Previous political experience

Baltimore City Councilman, 11th District, since 10/06/2014

Why are you running for office?

To continue the work I started 5 1⁄2 years ago, to help improve outcomes for Baltimore City residents, with a focus on the neighborhoods I represent.

DISTRICT

What are the most pressing issues in your district, and how would you address them?

Four issues I hear the most from constituents revolve around public safety, education, economic and job development, and delivery of City services. My overarching priority above these three is constituent services and ensuring City services are efficiently and effectively delivered. I spend most of my time working on constituent services and have created a culture within my office that prioritizes constituent services. I will always prioritize responding to constituent questions and concerns above everything else.

CRIME

How do you assess the current police commissioner’s performance and the department’s approach to fighting violent crime, specifically murder?

I believe the Police Commissioner is doing well in terms of reforming the department, which was and still is, deeply need of reform and cultural change. While BPD has made some strides in fighting crime, there is a lot of work remaining.

SQUEEGEE KIDS

How would you address the issue of squeegee kids in the city’s intersections?

Individuals providing squeegee services have created a complex challenge for City government. It requires a comprehensive approach, of short-term, medium-term, and long- term strategies to adequately address. This requires ensuring that motorists and individual providing squeegee services are safe, transitioning these individuals through a cash-based program to other legal and permitted work, and addressing underlying root issues which lead to this issue. This issue will not be resolved overnight.

DRUGS

What strategies would you pursue to reduce drug addiction and associated ills, such as overdose deaths and crime?

A coordinated approach involving several city agencies ranging from Baltimore Police Department to the Baltimore City Health Department is required to address these issues. I am in support of Harm Reduction andLEAD (Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion). Policies such as these that seek to address systemic inequities city wide as well as provide immediate solutions to individuals struggling with drug addiction have been found to be effective. LEAD (Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion). Policies such as these that seek to address systemic inequities city wide as well as provide immediate solutions to individuals struggling with drug addiction have been found to be effective.

EDUCATION

How do you propose Baltimore pay for its expected share of the Kirwan education commission reforms?

The total cost after 10 years will be approximately $170 million annually above existing maintenance of effort, which is approximately $278 million annually. A 60% increase over even a decade is significant. That said, providing guidance to agencies to reduce their budgets by 5% gets us part way there. Ensuring we do not dedicate any additional General Fund dollars to dedicated funds that are non-discretionary also helps. In the end, we will need additional revenues to get all the way there, but I believe it is doable. The most effective way to raise revenues to the General Fund is through the natural lapsing of tax credits and from increasing real property tax revenues through growth, both of which are inevitable.

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

What are the overlooked opportunities for economic development and job creation in Baltimore, and how will you encourage their implementation?

Lasting economic development, much like our approach to education, means significant investment in our future. One of the most overlooked opportunities for this lies in youth employment throughout the City. I am in support of continuing investment in Youthworks to create not just seasonal, but year round opportunities for our young people. We also have the opportunity to engage our young workforce through Baltimore’s existing small business community. I am committed to expanding internships and apprenticeships so that we can build a workforce that is equipped for our rapidly evolving job market.

CITY GOVERNANCE

Is the current structure of the City Council, and the balance of power between the mayor and council members, appropriate, and why or why not? If you would seek to change it, what would your model look like?

Without adequate research available, I believe the power of balance is appropriate, as it lends itself to why we have AA2 Bond Rating. In my discussions with the City’s external bond counsel, making a singular change such as taking away the Mayor’s line-item veto of budget items would result in the bond rating dropping at least one level, resulting in a minimum $35 million annual impact on debt service. Further, charter amendments have been introduced out of frustration with the current and previous two mayors, as opposed to being based on recommendations from an apolitical charter review commission. The latter lends itself to be a more prudent approach to examining the existing versus appropriate balance of power.

COUNCIL’S ROLE

What are the most important issues the council has dealt with in the last four years? Name several smart decisions and several not-so-smart choices members have made.

The City Council has done some excellent work around audits oversight and budget oversight, and I have been proud to be a part of and a leader on that work as Chair of the Biennial Audits Oversight Commission and Chair of the Budget and Appropriations Committee. During this term, we’ve done some strong things on legislation around environmental protections, water affordability, affordable housing, and government accountability. While I wish we could have done more around public safety and unfortunately we are pretty limited by the Maryland Code of Local Public Laws. Nonetheless, I have pushed through legislation as the lead sponsor on Public Safety Officers Real Property Tax Credit to promote police officers being invested in and living in the communities they are charged with representing and the Private Security Camera Rebate Program intended to incentivize the installation of more cameras.

CITY SERVICES

What weaknesses do you see in the delivery of city services? What can be done to improve response time and resident satisfaction?